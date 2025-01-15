Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #35 Review: A Perfect Window Into The DCU

Since the first issue of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest, superhero fans have known that Mark Waid had something special on his hands. Taking a look to the past of both the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel, the team-up book is one that not only highlights what makes Clark and Bruce work so well but the DC Universe at large as well. While artist Dan Mora might have moved onto “bigger” things in the DCU, this hasn’t stopped World’s Finest from continuing its momentum as it does so here by seeing Supes and Bats make their way to the briny deep. In teaming up with the Aquaman of yore, readers get one of our best takes on Atlantis to date.

For Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #35, Clark, Bruce, and the Boy Wonder join Aquaman as residents of the deep are becoming monsters thanks to a mysterious virus. Two different sides of Atlantis, Tritonis and Poseidonis, are caught in the maelstorm and Arthur doesn’t seem like the unifying at this point in his career. Our issue ends in typical superhero fashion, with quite the cliffhanger of an often-forgotten villain who is making a surprise appearance in Davey Jones’ locker. Once again, the inclusion of this antagonist proves just how knowledgeable Mark Waid is in the DCU and concocts interesting contrasts for his stories with the elements and characters therein.

To start off this review, I must state that I’m not a big fan of Arthur Curry. Granted, I’ve read about him plenty when he makes appearances in Justice League appearances and DC comic book crossovers, but in terms of stories strictly focused on the DC deep, I’m at a loss. In World’s Finest, Waid and his artistic cohort for the issue, Adrian Gutierrez, are able to present quite the engaging take on Atlantis and Arthur’s place within it. Much like real world politics, if an elected leader, or in Atlantis’ instance its king, is not physically present, citizens might get a bit wary if a crisis befalls society and said leader is nowhere to be found.

It’s in this quagmire that we are able to see Curry at his finest, attempting to explain to his people that his role as a member of the Justice League ultimately benefits them as well. Saving the world inherently means that Aquaman is saving Atlantis but its a rationale that falls on deaf ears here. Honestly, there are a lot of moving pieces to this take on the underwater civilization and it makes me want to pick up an Aquaman solo book to see if things play out similarly. Perhaps, that’s one of the best compliments you can give a comic book, in that by reading it, it only makes you want to consume more.

Of course, Batman, Robin, and Superman are still a part of this story, which Waid does not forget here. Once again calling on the antics of DC Comics’ Silver Age, the writer brings back Lori Lemaris, one of Clark’s first girlfriends who just so happens to be a mermaid. Her presence here makes for a solid connection between Kent and Atlantis as she can break down the current problems of the day facing her people to Superman. Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson might not have a strong connection to the deep but considering their lack of super powers, their predicament also makes their situation an interesting one.

Of course, it takes a village to create a hit story and Waid finds a solid partner here in Gutierrez. Standing in the giant shadow of Dan Mora is no easy feat, but Adrian does his job here and the some. Where the artist most shines is in his action scenes, capturing energetic panels in a way not often seen in superhero comics. Direction is such a key component for any comic book, superhero or otherwise, and Gutierrez has an unbelievably strong eye for this. The characters, heroes and villains alike, appear larger-than-life here and it works amazingly well in tandem with Waid’s writing.

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest after thirty-five issues hasn’t missed a beat, remaining the gold standard of superhero storytelling in the DC universe. It’s timeless storytelling that continues to show what makes these characters work so well. The series remains a must buy for anyone that is a superhero fan and I hope it continues well into the future.

Published by: DC Comics

On: January 15th, 2025

Written by: Mark Waid

Art by: Adrian Gutierrez

Colors by: Tamra Bonvillain

Letters by: Steve Wands