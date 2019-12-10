DC

Crisis on Infinite Earths: Viewers Are Conflicted About Part 2’s Lazarus Pit Scene

We’re officially two nights in to The CW’s ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ crossover, and the impact […]

We’re officially two nights in to The CW‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, and the impact of the event is being felt in both big and small ways. The crossover’s Batwoman installment was no exception, bringing some epic cameos and unexpected team-ups between characters — including one that revolved around a very specific idea. Spoilers for this week’s episode of Batwoman, “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 2” below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw the Arrowverse’s heroes dealing with the immediate death of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), who lost his life (earlier than originally planned) trying to protect Earth-38 from The Anti-Monitor’s shadow demons. In the midst of the search for the seven Paragons, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara) considered how to possibly bring Oliver back to life — and decided on searching for a Lazarus Pit to do so.

As Arrow fans will remember, the “magic hot tubs” were scattered throughout Earth-1, and provided people with the ability to extend or restore their life. After the pit was used to resurrect Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) and Thea Queen/Speedy (Willa Holland) – but gave them horrible blood lust – the consensus was made that the Lazarus Pits were too dangerous to exist. Thea, Roy Harper/Arsenal (Colton Haynes), and Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law) decided to travel Earth destroying the remaining Lazarus Pits — but not before putting Roy in one at one point.

With the pits on Earth-1 destroyed, Barry and Mia found a pit on Earth-18, to the dismay of Sara, who knew firsthand how bad the pits are. Reluctantly, she tagged along on the mission, alongside John Constantine (Matt Ryan), who was expected to save Oliver’s soul. The plan did not go well, with Oliver briefly becoming overcome with bloodlust before Sara sedated him.

The whole subplot courted a lot of confusion and reaction from fans, many of whom wondered why the pits were being explored again in the first place. Some also pointed out the hypocrisy of traveling to another Earth to use a pit on Oliver — something that was shot down when E-1 Laurel Lance/Black Canary (Katie Cassidy) tragically died years ago.

So, how do Arrowverse fans feel about the return of the Lazarus Pits? Here are a few reactions.

