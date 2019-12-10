Crisis on Infinite Earths: Viewers Are Conflicted About Part 2’s Lazarus Pit Scene

We’re officially two nights in to The CW‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, and the impact of the event is being felt in both big and small ways. The crossover’s Batwoman installment was no exception, bringing some epic cameos and unexpected team-ups between characters — including one that revolved around a very specific idea. Spoilers for this week’s episode of Batwoman, “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 2” below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw the Arrowverse’s heroes dealing with the immediate death of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), who lost his life (earlier than originally planned) trying to protect Earth-38 from The Anti-Monitor’s shadow demons. In the midst of the search for the seven Paragons, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara) considered how to possibly bring Oliver back to life — and decided on searching for a Lazarus Pit to do so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Arrow fans will remember, the “magic hot tubs” were scattered throughout Earth-1, and provided people with the ability to extend or restore their life. After the pit was used to resurrect Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) and Thea Queen/Speedy (Willa Holland) – but gave them horrible blood lust – the consensus was made that the Lazarus Pits were too dangerous to exist. Thea, Roy Harper/Arsenal (Colton Haynes), and Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law) decided to travel Earth destroying the remaining Lazarus Pits — but not before putting Roy in one at one point.

With the pits on Earth-1 destroyed, Barry and Mia found a pit on Earth-18, to the dismay of Sara, who knew firsthand how bad the pits are. Reluctantly, she tagged along on the mission, alongside John Constantine (Matt Ryan), who was expected to save Oliver’s soul. The plan did not go well, with Oliver briefly becoming overcome with bloodlust before Sara sedated him.

The whole subplot courted a lot of confusion and reaction from fans, many of whom wondered why the pits were being explored again in the first place. Some also pointed out the hypocrisy of traveling to another Earth to use a pit on Oliver — something that was shot down when E-1 Laurel Lance/Black Canary (Katie Cassidy) tragically died years ago.

So, how do Arrowverse fans feel about the return of the Lazarus Pits? Here are a few reactions.

Unhappy

funny how they couldn’t use the Lazarus Pit on E-1 Laurel but immediate use it to try to bring Oliver back…. I’ll never not be disgusted with how they treated Laurel and their excuses for not bringing her back clearly meant nothing. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/GD4GzGegcG — jay ruymann ❅ (@houseofhastings) December 10, 2019

Good Point

i’m confused. if sara lance, someone who was literally brought back by the lazarus pit, says they shouldn’t do it,, then they probably shouldn’t do it 🥴#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — char 🍯 | CRISIS SPOILERS (@softiesharpie) December 10, 2019

Welp

You get all the champions of the Multiverse together and still the only solution they have for Oliver is “ye olde Lazarus pit”. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/RBDLa7VHrc — Lori R. Simo (@Lori_Simo) December 10, 2019

LOL

True

Oliver is gonna be PISSED when they find out they used the Lazarus pit on him #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Alexis James (Lexi) (@Sharmanfan27) December 10, 2019

Messy

Look, I get that Mia and Barry wanna bring Oliver back but he wouldn’t want to be brought back like this. These Lazarus Pits are a messy thing. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — mandy ❉ (@hilaryerhards) December 10, 2019

True

People who are not watching the #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths crossover but know DC Comics must be so confused with all of the trending topics. #Smallville, Lex Luthor, #Constantine, Lazarus Pit, and Kevin Conroy are all trending at the same time. — Rusty Hatchell (@rustyhatchell) December 10, 2019

Umm

“Oliver told me about how he brought Sara and his sister back to life using something called a Lazarus Pit.” Oh, Barry. That’s a slippery slope. Though given we’re talking about the man who created Flashpoint… #Batwoman #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Tyler Reznik (@Tyler_Reznik) December 10, 2019

🙁

So everyone gets to die and get resurrected by the Lazarus Pit except for E1 Laurel? Cool cool. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Heidy (@Hydes_3) December 10, 2019

Accurate