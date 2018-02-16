The 10 Best Black Panther Comics of All Time

If you’ve already seen Black Panther, then you certainly want to know where you can find more great stories featuring King T’Challa and his greatest allies and enemies. How do you fill the months before the next Avengers film and the years before the first Black Panther sequel? Go to the source.

Black Panther has been a mainstay at Marvel Comics ever since his introduction in 1966, running through the pages of his own series, multiple Avengers and Fantastic Four titles, and so many other crossovers and events. There are a lot of Black Panther comics out there, which leads to an even more important question: Where do you start?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Have no fear because we’ve done all of the research and reading on Black Panther‘s extensive comics history to assemble a comprehensive list of the best Black Panther stories. So click ahead to see where you’ll want to spend your time exploring Wakanda until T’Challa returns to the big screen.

10. Killmonger’s Rage

Black Panther (vol. 3) #16-20

Written by Christopher Priest

Art by Sal Velluto, Bob Almond, Kyle Hotz, and Eric Powell

Killmonger returned to face Black Panther again almost 25 years after he was first killed in “Panther’s Rage.” Priest not only resurrected, but reinvented the villain in his run. Killmonger contrasted the inherent dignity and selflessness of T’Challa by constructing a city that felt like New York City and took Killmonger’s born name, N’Jadaka. Killmonger’s second appearance was almost as impactful as his first and provided an important building block in Priest’s legendary run on Black Panther.

9. The Black Panther!

Fantastic Four (vol. 1) #52-53

Written by Stan Lee

Art by Jack Kirby and Joe Sinnott

The Black Panther’s first appearance in Fantastic Four came at Kirby and Lee’s peak on the title, but “The Black Panther!” functions better as an FF story and concept outline than a Black Panther tale. What remains astonishing and guarantees it a place in any Black Panther top ten is how well conceived everything is right at the start. Everything from T’Challa’s outfit to the advanced Wakandan technology is already in place and put on display in gorgeous fashion. Even the origin recounted in Fantastic Four #53 has remained almost entirely unaltered. After more than 40 years, this is still the essential starting point for any Black Panther fan.

8. Enemy of the State

Black Panther (vol. 3) #6-12

Written by Christopher Priest

Art by Joe Jusko, Jimmy Palmiotti, Mike Manley, Mark Bright, and Amanda Conner

“Enemy of the State” resolves the first major plot arc of Priest’s run on Black Panther dealing with the coup in Wakanda, while also addressing Black Panther’s origin, history with The Avengers, and a whole lot more. It is a story packed with digressions that never dilute the overall effect, allowing a battle between brothers and Arcade-style deathtrap to coexist. More than anything else, “Enemy of the State” established the scope a Black Panther comic ought to contain dealing with international intrigue and a swath of Marvel’s greatest heroes.

7. Panther’s Quest

Marvel Comics Presents (vol. 1) #13-37

Written by Don McGregor

Art by Gene Colan and Tom Palmer

McGregor’s return to writing Black Panther also returned the character’s focus to Africa. This time he traveled to South Africa to rescue his adoptive mother Ramonda. Accompanied by Gene Colan’s stunning pencils, the story would tackle the issue or apartheid and the brutality of this changing nation with fast-paced action. Not everything in these pages has aged well, but it stands the test of time far better than many other politically focused superhero stories from its time. There is a great story of a son’s love and the difficulties behind any revolution well worth revisiting in these pages.

6. The Client

Black Panther (vol. 3) #1-5

Written by Christopher Priest

Art by Mark Texeira and Vince Evans

More than anything else, what “The Client” does best is set the table for what’s to come. The initial five issues of a 60-issue run written by Priest, this story introduces a swath of new characters and concepts, infuses the story with humor, and prefects its non-linear storytelling. It is the Rosetta Stone for the best Black Panther series ever created, and incredibly entertaining to boot. Whether it’s the introduction of the Dora Milaje or the hilarious, pantsless antics of Everett K. Ross, “The Client” offers everything you might want in a Black Panther or superhero comic.

5. See Wakanda and Die

Black Panther (vol. 4) #39-41

Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Jefte Palo

The fourth volume of Black Panther is generally best left forgotten, but it managed to end on an incredibly strong final story in a crossover with the “Secret Invasion” event. Aaron and Palo were new creators to the series and abandoned the previous 38 issues in order to tell a standalone story in which Black Panther and Storm repel a Skrull invasion of Wakanda. It is an absolutely brutal war that shows the resolve of the entire nation of Wakanda. Black Panther is a hero in his own right and a potent symbol that leads and rallies a people who have never accepted defeat. In just a few issues this comic will make you fall in love with Wakanda and make you never want to visit without an invitation.

4. Panther’s Rage

Jungle Action #6-18

Written by Don McGregor

Art by Rich Buckler, Billy Graham, and various others

“Panther’s Rage” is the story that established Black Panther as a great hero in his own right. After years spent in the pages of Fantastic Four, Tales of Suspense, and The Avengers, McGregor returned T’Challa to Wakanda, focusing on that country and its king for his entire run. The initial story is regarded to be the first “graphic novel” at Marvel Comics utilizing chapters in a long-form story with cohesive core themes. It’s an exploration of rebellion and duty that is populated with wild character designs and some of the best superhero action of the 1970s. “Panther’s Rage” still stands out as one of the best comics of its era.

3. Enemy of the State II

Black Panther (vol. 3) #41-45

Written by Christopher Priest

Art by Sal Velluto, Bob Almond, and Steve Geiger

“Enemy of the State II” focuses on T’Challa’s intellectual and political strength just as much as his physical strength, and it reveals him to be almost peerless. Even when matching wits with Tony Stark in the midst of an international incident, Black Panther is able to create his own luck and deliver on the best possible outcomes for himself and his people. No story makes it more obvious that Black Panther is one of the greatest Marvel heroes of all time, and it does so in an incredibly entertaining fashion.

2. A Nation Under Our Feet

Black Panther (vol. 6) #1-12

Written by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Art by Brian Stelfreeze, Chris Sprouse, and Karl Story

Coates’ first story on the newest volume of Black Panther reads like a fusion of superhero adventure and political treatise when taken as a whole. The story introduces a wide swath of new characters that manage to provide plenty of action along with strong moral arguments about self-governance. It’s an incredibly smart story that has also redefined the aesthetic of Wakanda. Stelfreeze’s designs have provided the isolationist nation their own architecture and technology that is sleek and beautiful. This is the comic that many new Black Panther fans will soon discover, and it’s one of the best told to date.

1. Sturm und Drang

Black Panther (vol. 3) #26-29

Written by Christopher Priest

Art by Sal Velluto, Bob Almond, and Mark McKenna

One of the most important elements of Black Panther is that superhero is just one of his many important roles. In “Sturm und Drang”, Preist provides context for T’Challa’s role using other Marvel characters like Namor, Doctor Doom, and Magneto. He is just as much a politician, ruler, and symbol as he is a hero, perhaps even moreso. This story distills the incredible pressures and powers that weigh on Black Panther and how he manages to handle all of it with honor, grace, and nobility beyond any reasonable expectation. It is a statement that shows heroism comes not only from combat, but from who we are in the world, and it makes it clear Black Panther is one of the most heroic figures in or out of comics.

Honorable Mention: Everything Dies

New Avengers (vol. 3) #1-6

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Steve Epting and Rick Magyar

Hickman’s New Avengers was about the Illuminati in premise, but it quickly became apparent the focus of the title was on Black Panther, and Namor to a lesser degree. Hickman and his collaborators interrogate what it means to be a king and whether that stature changes the demands of morality. It’s a great Avengers story, one that lays the groundwork for Ta-Nehisi Coates’ initial story in the newest volume of Black Panther.