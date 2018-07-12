The 10 Greatest Steve Ditko Characters

Steve Ditko may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. Throughout his more than 60 years working in comics, Ditko created some of the most iconic stories and characters the medium has ever seen. Whether it was at the largest superhero publishers or within his creator-owned series, he was a cartoonist who always delivered great designs and memorable personas. It is no surprise that many of his creations have gone on to be figures in every aspect of modern pop culture.

In remembrance of this great artist, we are looking back on his stellar career to remember the 10 greatest characters created by Steve Ditko. From the early days at Marvel through self-published comics in just this past year, there were bigger than life individuals who will continue to influence comics readers and creators for decades to come. These are the ones we expect will continue to have the biggest impact and that best reflect the man who thought of them.

10. J. Jonah Jameson

Created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee

First Appearance: The Amazing Spider-Man (vol. 1) #1

Jameson is undoubtedly the most recognizable character from superhero comics to never be considered a superhero (or villain). He has been a heel, a villain, and even a reluctant hero, pushing Spider-Man to his absolute limits, while still remaining a character with his own convictions and worldview. All of that was present in Ditko’s original run and readers continue to be grateful for this expressive curmudgeon.

9. Blue Beetle (Ted Kord)

Created by Steve Ditko

First Appearance: Captain Atom (vol. 1) #83

While Ditko didn’t create the original Blue Beetle, as the Dan Garrett version was invented by Will Eisner and Charles Nicholas in the Golden Age, he did perfect the idea with Ted Kord. This costume is still a perfect study in how to craft a new superhero. It coalesces around a single idea with every element of the outfit working together. Each element is carefully considered on its own too, with the mask being functional while the slanted goggles add an air of mystery. There’s no improving on this version of the Beetle, even decades later.

8. The Creeper

Created by Steve Ditko

First Appearance: Showcase (vol. 1) #73

The Creeper expressed the frantic energy that was pent up in so many of Ditko’s characters. He is the inverse of Peter Parker’s meek demeanor or Doctor Strange’s studied calm. Everything from The Creeper’s costume to his adventures revealed an id unleashed. That wild side makes him a difficult character for others to pin down, but it continues to exude an energy in the earliest Ditko stories that is simply inspiring.

7. Sandman

Created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee

First Appearance: The Amazing Spider-Man (vol. 1) #4

Steve Ditko helped to create most of the classic Spider-Man rogues gallery, including the likes of Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and Kraven the Hunter. None of them match the visual energy and possibilities of Sandman’s very first appearance though. Ditko played upon this unique superpower to twist and mold the human form, and to stretch the dimensions of superhero adventures at the time. Even today Sandman remains an endless well for imaginative comics storytelling for modern greats.

6. Squirrel Girl

Created by Steve Ditko and Will Murray

First Appearance: Marvel Super-Heroes (vol. 2) #8

Squirrel Girl has only recently hit her stride at Marvel Comics, becoming one of the most popular characters among young audiences. However, everything that is great about Squirrel Girl was present to some degree from the very start. Ditko packed an amazing amount of energy into new teenage protagonists like her and Speedball, using their accomplishments and great abilities to inspire readers just discovering superhero comics.

5. Shade, the Changing Man

Created by Steve Ditko

First Appearance: Shade the Changing Man (vol. 1) #1

Shade is a character defined by contrasts, playing both on Ditko’s ability to create ultra-serious protagonists and to explore the boundaries of bodily exaggeration. The law man whose mind creates forms beyond himself is a great metaphor for the possibilities of human will, and it’s one that is builds great stories from the very beginning. Shade has gone through an almost endless array of iterations since Ditko created him, but each one has pushed the boundaries of superhero comics further.

4. The Question

Created by Steve Ditko

First Appearance: Blue Beetle (vol. 1) #1

Many fans would not recognize the character of The Question as created by Steve Ditko. His modern attitude and politics were added by later creators, but the original design has remained entirely intact. It is yet another example of how Ditko’s sense of style could not be beat, so that even as The Question became an essentially brand-new character, everything about his look stuck. These early Ditko stories are also worth revisiting for a great “alternate” take on this cult favorite superhero.

3. Doctor Strange

Created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Strange Tales (vol. 1) #110

Doctor Strange was an early hit at Marvel among their blossoming readership on college campuses. Ditko used the Sorcerer Supreme’s powers to stretch the limits of imagination and create worlds entirely unlike our own. Strange was a character packed with potential and Ditko didn’t let any of it go untapped. Many fans still have a hard time believing that the psychedelic adventures of early Strange Tales came from the notoriously straight-laced Ditko, which just goes to show how great his imagination really was.

2. Spider-Man

Created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Amazing Fantasy (vol. 1) #15

No Steve Ditko creation has had a greater impact than Spider-Man. In less than four years, Ditko managed to form the entire character, including most of his best-known allies, enemies, and inventions. It was a whirlwind of creative possibility that built a superhero legend to rival even Superman and Batman, both in and out of comics. Spider-Man has continued to inspire readers to do great things and take responsibility for decades after Ditko quit the book. It is a true testament to the power of a single great creation, and shows just how large Ditko’s legacy is.

1. Mr. A

Created by Steve Ditko

First Appearance: Witzend (vol. 1) #3

The greatest Steve Ditko character must be one that is reflective of both the creator and his entire career though. Mr. A bears a similar appearance to The Question with a striking suit and mask pairing that can’t be improved. Unlike the creation that eventually became property of DC Comics though, Mr. A belonged to Ditko and would continue to reflect his creator’s ideas from his start in 1967 through stories published in the last year. For readers interested in understanding Ditko’s philosophy and how he continued to push himself as a draftsman and designer, there is no better character for study than Mr. A.