Big Ethel Energy Season 2 Announced by Webtoon and Archie Comics

A popular Archie Comics character is making their way back to the Webtoon platform. Archie and Webtoon previously collaborated on the Ringo-nominated webcomic Big Ethel Energy by writer Keryl Brown Ahmed and lead artist Siobhan Keenan. Webtoon has found success partnering with comic book publishers like DC and Archie, with Big Ethel Energy being the latest example. The webcomic finds Ethel in her post-Riverdale years out of high school, where she's now a strong and confident adult working as a journalist. Big Ethel Energy earned a Ringo Award nomination for Best Webcomic in 2022, amassed more than 22 million views and 385,000 subscribers since its September 2021 launch, and even became a print graphic novel. All that's left is Round 2 with a second season.

Webtoon and Archie Comics announced Archie Comics: Big Ethel Energy Season 2 launches with new episodes today, February 21st, exclusively on Webtoon. Season 1 of Big Ethel Energy found Ethel writing a history of Riverdale. Initially excited to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell years ago, the only thing Ethel forgets to consider is… maybe they've all changed, too. In Season 2, Ethel is ready to let go of the past and give love a shot, but maintaining a relationship with Moose Mason is more challenging than she thought it would be. Will miscommunication, doubt, and their meddlesome friends in Riverdale cause Ethel and Moose to fall apart, or will they emerge even stronger?

"Archie Comics is so incredibly excited to return to Ethel's world with Season 2 of Big Ethel Energy and to continue our esteemed partnership with Webtoon," said Archie Comics Senior Director of Editorial Jamie L. Rotante. "This has been the natural progression of long-term storytelling for Archie—focusing on heartwarming, romance-fueled stories that allow the characters the space and time to grow and change, suitable for a modern audience. Ethel is our fearless leader, and Season 2 continues her journey, navigating the tricky waters of balancing a job that can be more political than she expected, a new relationship and the ups and downs that brings, and understanding the evolution of her friendships and her place in her hometown of Riverdale. Getting to read these scripts from Keryl has been a joy, and I'm constantly captivated by Siobhan's gorgeous art."

"It's been incredible to introduce the iconic Ethel Muggs to a new generation of fans on WEBTOON," said David Lee, VP of Content at WEBTOON. "Archie has been a fan-favorite for decades because its relatable characters can transform for new stories and formats. With Season 1 a resounding success, we're excited to continue our work with Archie Comics to bring these beloved characters to WEBTOON's global audience."

New episodes of Big Ethel Energy release every Wednesday on Webtoon. A preview of the upcoming season can be found below.