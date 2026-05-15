Biker Mice from Mars Showcases Original Franchise Character Ahead of Animated Debut in New Series Preview

Biker Mice from Mars has returned with a vengeance, and soon the beloved crew of Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie will be making their return in a new animated series. In addition to the core crew, many of the franchise’s supporting cast and villains will also be back, but there will be a major new addition as well, and now we’ve got our first look at their new series ahead of their animated debut.

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The Biker Mice from Mars have already delivered a hit comic series, and soon they will be making their return to the small screen. When they do, they will be joined by a brand new original character named Scorch, and now Oni Press has revealed the first look at Scorch’s new series. As you can see in the images below, Scorch is about to throw all kinds of chaos into the lives of the Biker Mice, and while she might not be an enemy, she’s not necessarily a friend either. You can check out the full preview below.

Scorch Is About To Make A Major Impact on Biker Mice From Mars

Scorch #1 is the first of a four-issue series that will dive into the backstory of the newest addition to the franchise, as well as her real motives and how she is connected to not only the Biker Mice but also the Plutarkians. The truth about the newest anti-hero will be fully revealed here, and it is set to have major ramifications on the future of the franchise as well.

“We’ve had plans for the next chapter of the Biker Mice story for a long time, but Scorch had plans of her own!” said writer Matt Hotson. “Whenever we thought the story was going one way, Scorch veered us in another direction, and when your main character wields a flamethrower-hammer you learn to get out of her way. From the very first days of the Biker Mice on the open roads of Mars, to the wet and wild wastelands of Planet Plutark, Scorch’s story will shake up the world of the Biker Mice From Mars like never before!”

Scorch #1 will be written by Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and will feature art by Ken Marion (Nightwing), and it is set to hit comic stores this August. The series will also feature covers by Tango (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind), Eleonora Carlini (Marauders), AJ Jothikumar (The Great Garloo), and Simon Bisley (Lobo).

Biker Mice From Mars: Scorch #1 will hit comic stores on August 12, 2026.

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