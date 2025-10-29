Biker Mice From Mars Delivers Return Of Astro Bikes And Elite Original Series Villains In First Look Preview (Exclusive)

The Biker Mice from Mars continue to have grand adventures in the pages of Oni Press’ Nacelleverse series, and they are set for a return to the small screen as well. Both of these will pull elements from the original series, as well as the hit toyline the series inspired. That includes the big debut of the cosmic Astro Bikes, but an elite group of original series villains is also making their return, and you can check out both in our exclusive first look preview.

Fans will see the comics debut of the Astro Bikes in Biker Mice from Mars #6, and as you can see in the preview below, they look fantastic. The Astro Bikes were actually a product from the original Biker Mice from Mars toyline, but they aren’t the only classic element making their return, as the issue begins a huge battle against The Stalkers, who made their debut in the original animated series.

As you can see in the preview, when you bring those two elements together, magic happens, and the cosmic battle pops with motion and color. The bikes were already cool on the ground, but in space, they are even better, and the Biker Mice will need every advantage against their armed-to-the-teeth opponents.

The Astro Bikes were variants of the core motorcycles in the original toyline, and paired with three variants of Vinnie, Throttle, and Modo as well. They’ve received a serious upgrade in the comics, and the action sequences showcase some of the new elements brought into the mix. The action promises to be insane, and you can find the official description for Biker Mice from Mars #6 below.

“Intergalactic Odyssey continues—as a new band of foes enters the fray! Enter the Stalkers—a deadly band of intergalactic mercenaries and elite game hunters making their comic book debut! Fans of the original Biker Mice cartoon series will recognize these cold-blooded killers, now deadlier than ever and armed to the teeth. Stranded. Outgunned. Hunted. It’s a high-octane game of cat and mouse in the cold reaches of space—and only the strongest will ride out alive.

Buckle up for warp-speed action as revved-up writer Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and turbo-talented artist Jordi Tarragona (Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps) take on the red planet’s iconic freedom fighters!”

Biker Mice from Mars #6 will ride into comic stores on November 26th.

