Mark Hamill’s Biker Mice From Mars Character Is Getting An Action Figure, And It Looks Fantastic (Exclusive)

The Biker Mice From Mars franchise is doing some big things in 2026, with an animated series and an expanding comic book series both on the way. Nacelle is also expanding its stellar Biker Mice From Mars toyline, and not only do we have your exclusive first look at the upcoming wave 3, but it’s kicking off with the character that Mark Hamill brought to life on the screen from the original series, and it looks fantastic.

Nacelle Toys has revealed that wave 3 of its Biker Mice From Mars toyline will begin with the villainous Lectromag, who was voiced by Hamill in the original 1993 series. As you can see in the images below, Lectromag is once again sporting his trademark grey, red, and bright purple costume, and he includes a number of awesome accessories (and a chill dog, of course) to bring any Biker Mice battle to life.

Lectromag Brings A Marquee Villain To Biker Mice From Mars Toyline

The Biker Mice From Mars toy line will be bringing some of the show’s villains to the line with wave 2, including the conniving Limburger, the brute Greasepit, and the delightfully evil duo of Karbuncle and Fred the Mutant. Those three sort of make up the main Limburger trio, but with Lectromag, we now start to get some of the bounty hunter style villains that Limburger would recruit throughout the series.

Lectromag is a cyborg with magnetic abilities who is hired by Limburger multiple times throughout the series. The toy brings those powers to life in a number of ways, including his glowing green blasts, his blaster, and tendrils that can be attached to his hands with different weapons on each one.

Lectromag also comes with multiple weapon and blast effects, and features a number of swappable hands. You also get two alternate expressions, with one being an angrier look, while the other portrait is his mask all the way down to completely cover his face. Since this is Biker Mice From Mars, there is also a chilli dog included, because no figure is complete without the classic staple.

“We’re very excited to be bringing one of the most beloved villains in all of Biker Mice

lore into plastic form! He’s…shocking!” said Nacelle Founder and CEO, Brian Volk-

Weiss.

The Biker Mice From Mars are one of several ongoing toy lines from Nacelle, with a roster that includes Roboforce, The Great Garloo, The Expanse, Star Trek, Sectaurs, Power Lords, and their most recent line C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa.

The first waves of Biker From Mars include Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie, and you can also pick up the bikes to complete the look, including Throttle’s Martian Monster Bike, Modo’s Mondo Chopper, and Vinnie’s Radical Rocket Sled. Wave 2 also brought in two core allies of the Biker Mice with the debuts of Charley and Carbine. You can find all of those collections right here.

