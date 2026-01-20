Biker Mice From Mars Reveals All-Original Character Ahead of Animated Series Debut (Exclusive)

The Biker Mice From Mars series will finish up its run in this week’s Biker Mice From Mars #8 from One Press and Nacelle, and when it does, it will have major ripple effects across the franchise. That’s because the epic finale will not only introduce an all-new and all-original character to the franchise, but it will also set up the character’s upcoming animated series debut in a major way. There are spoilers incoming for Biker Mice From Mars #8, so if you’d rather wait to read the issue for yourself, you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Biker Mice From Mars #8, fans will meet an all-new anti-hero named Scorch, who was previously teased in promotional materials last year. The issue gives us our full introduction to the character and teases the role she will play moving forward, and it’s going to be a big role from the looks of things. Not only does she take out Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie in brutal fashion, but she’s going to be a major part of the animated series and a new comic series.

Scorch Is Set To Have a Huge Impact On The Biker From Mice From Mars Franchise

Scorch isn’t just any new addition to the franchise, as she’s being set up to be a true major player in the here and now and moving forward. The Biker Mice From Mars #8 team of Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and artist Jordi Tarragona (Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps) establishes Scorch as a major force to be reckoned with, and that will carry over to the full-scale Nacelleverse comics event Biker Mice From Mars: Scorch, which will hit later in 2026.

“Scorch, Nacelleverse’s newest badass, has crash landed into her own new comic series from Oni Press.” Said Nacelle CEO Brian Volk-Weiss. “We’re excited to tell the incredible story of Scorch, and how she fits into the Biker Mice universe,”

“At a certain point, our plans for the Biker Mice’s first ongoing series began to coalesce around this massive moment – the first appearance of Scorch in battle against Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie – and we knew that her story was quickly becoming bigger than anything we’d previously imagined,” said Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson, beginning with BIKER MICE FROM MARS #8, we have a surprise twist to share… Scorch’s debut is the first domino to fall in the future of the Nacellverse at Oni Press and will lead directly into our first, full-scale comics event, which will reveal not just Scorch’s means and mission, but her origin as well. Rest assured: 2026 is going to be a scorcher for Biker Mice fans!” You can find the official description for Biker Mice From Mars #8 below.

“On sale in comic shops everywhere tomorrow, the final issue (for now!) of the Biker Mice’s high-octane ongoing series reveals the coming of outrageous anti-hero called Scorch – courtesy of out-of-this-world Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and Jordi Tarragona (Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps) – as Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie rocket into their strangest mission yet! The Biker Mice have blasted into the most bizarre corner of the galaxy—the villainous Lectromag’s sprawling deep-space stronghold known only as the Merge! Still reeling from the loss of their best bro, Throttle and Modo must push past their grief . . . but the Plutarkians aren’t giving them time to breathe. With a galaxy-wide bounty on their heads, every mercenary from here to the Large Magellanic Cloud is out for their tails!”

Biker Mice From Mars #8 will hit comic stores on January 21st. Biker Mice From Mars: Scorch will hit comic stores later this year, and the Biker Mice From Mars animated series is expected later this year as well.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!