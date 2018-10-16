‘Black Hammer’ Is Getting A Special Edition Director’s Cut

Fans of Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston’s Black Hammer are getting quite the treat next year in Dark Horse’s new Black Hammer: Director’s Cut.

The hit series is getting a 51-page Director’s Cut edition that will feature high-res and uncleaned scans of Dean Ormston’s inked line art from the first issue of Black Hammer. The new edition will also feature Todd Klein’s lettering, Jeff Lemire’s original script for the issue, and a high res scan of the original cover, and it will all be in beautiful black and white.

You can get your exclusive first look at the director’s cut black and white cover below.

The book has received rave reviews from several creators such as Scott Snyder (Batman), Mark Waid (Kingdom Come), and Mike Mignola (Hellboy), and you can check out even more of their comments below.

“I didn’t think something could be thrilling and sad at the same time but now there’s Black Hammer proving me wrong. Amazing, just flat-out amazing.”—Patton Oswalt

“Fantastic.”—Scott Snyder (Batman, Wytches)

“I don’t read many comics these days and I can’t remember the last time I read a superhero comic, but I’m loving Black Hammer by Jeff Lemire, Dean Ormston, and Dave Stewart.”—Mike Mignola (Hellboy)

“On my pull list by the time I got to page five.” —Mark Waid (Kingdom Come)

“Black Hammer is the maddest, most brilliant comic I’ve read in years.”—Mark Millar (Kick Ass)

“Jeff Lemire’s Black Hammer feels like it’s walking two roads—one honoring the past of superhero comics, and one forging a path into the future of the genre.”—Cullen Bunn (Harrow County)

“Black Hammer feels like a superhero story through an X-Files lens; it’s strange and melancholy and real. The tale evokes an immense world filled with typically deep Lemire-ian themes of isolation, joy and simplicity. I can’t wait to see where he goes from here.” —Charles Soule (Star Wars: Poe Dameron, Letter 44)

If you’re unfamiliar with Black Hammer you can check out the official description for Black Hammer #1 below.

“A new story from the prodigious brain of Jeff Lemire (Descender), amazingly realized by Dean Ormston (The Sandman) and Dave Stewart (Hellboy)!

Once they were heroes, but that age has long since passed. Banished from existence by a multiversal crisis, the old champions of Spiral City—Abraham Slam, Golden Gail, Colonel Weird, Madame Dragonfly, and Barbalien—now lead simple lives in a timeless farming town. Even as they try to find their way home, trouble has a unique way of finding heroes wherever they are!”

The Black Hammer: Director’s Cut hits comic stores on January 16th, 2019 and will retail for $4.99.