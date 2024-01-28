Marvel Previews New X-Men Series
Dead X-Men joins the Fall of X this week.
Marvel Comics has released a preview for Dead X-Men, the next X-Men series to join the Fall of X lineup. Written by Steve Foxe and featuring the art of Vincenzo Carratu, Dead X-Men ties into the events of Rise of the Powers of X and features the mutants who had been elected to the X-Men team at the last Hellfire Gala before Orchis attacked, turning the event into the second "Mutant Massacre." All five of the characters -- Frenzy, Dazzler, Jubilee, Prodigy, and Cannonball -- died in the attack. With mutant resurrection offline, how have these would-be X-Men returned from the grave?
"Dead X-Men is one of the most complex stories I've worked on at Marvel, but also one of purest: a small group of mutants who have to accomplish the impossible, which is the premise that made me fall in love with the X-Men in the first place," Foxe said when Marvel announced Dead X-Men. "I've been working closely with Kieron [GIlen] and Jordan [White] to make sure that the mission these unexpected X-Men undertake has real repercussions for the line—and the very existence of Krakoa as we know it. I'm also stoked Marvel was up for the challenge of assembling such a big art team. There's a reason you'll see so many talented creators credited on the book, and I can't wait for readers to discover the secret behind Dead X-Men."
Dead X-Men #1 goes on sale on January 31st. The issue's solicitation information and preview pages can be found below.
- Dead X-Men #1
- NOV230471
- (W) Steve Foxe (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Pere Perez
- DEATH WAS ONLY THE BEGINNING!
- When the world turned against Krakoa, these five mutants lost their lives...but their mission as X-Men is just getting started. To preserve Xavier's dream, they must accomplish the impossible – or die again trying! Spinning out from RISE OF THE POWERS OF X, discover...who are the DEAD X-MEN?!
- RATED T+
- In Shops: Jan 31, 2024
- SRP: $4.99