Marvel Previews New X-Men Series

Marvel Comics has released a preview for Dead X-Men, the next X-Men series to join the Fall of X lineup. Written by Steve Foxe and featuring the art of Vincenzo Carratu, Dead X-Men ties into the events of Rise of the Powers of X and features the mutants who had been elected to the X-Men team at the last Hellfire Gala before Orchis attacked, turning the event into the second "Mutant Massacre." All five of the characters -- Frenzy, Dazzler, Jubilee, Prodigy, and Cannonball -- died in the attack. With mutant resurrection offline, how have these would-be X-Men returned from the grave?

"Dead X-Men is one of the most complex stories I've worked on at Marvel, but also one of purest: a small group of mutants who have to accomplish the impossible, which is the premise that made me fall in love with the X-Men in the first place," Foxe said when Marvel announced Dead X-Men. "I've been working closely with Kieron [GIlen] and Jordan [White] to make sure that the mission these unexpected X-Men undertake has real repercussions for the line—and the very existence of Krakoa as we know it. I'm also stoked Marvel was up for the challenge of assembling such a big art team. There's a reason you'll see so many talented creators credited on the book, and I can't wait for readers to discover the secret behind Dead X-Men."

Dead X-Men #1 goes on sale on January 31st. The issue's solicitation information and preview pages can be found below.