‘Blade Runner 2019’ First Look Released

Titan Comics and Alcon Media Group yesterday announced Blade Runner 2019, a new comic book series set in the Blade Runner universe.

The new series will launch this summer. The story is set during the same era as the original Blade Runner film, with a new cast of characters and a brand new story.

Andres Guinaldo (Justice League Dark, Captain America) will draw Blade Runner 2019. He joins Blade Runner 2049 screenwriter Michael Green (Logan) and Mike Johnson (Star Trek, Super­man/Batman) on the new Blade Runner project.

Fans can catch their first glimpse at Ash, a female Blade Runner who is “more than she seems,” in the behind-the-scenes line-up sketch below.

The creative team is remaining secretive about the series’ story for now. Fans will have to wait as more details to emerge.

“I was 19 when I first saw Blade Runner and I left the cinema dazed and stunned,” stated Titan editor David Leach in a press release. “Frankly, it blew my tiny little art school mind so the opportunity to work on this new comic set in that same world is an absolute thrill and honor!”

“We are excited about exploring and expanding the Blade Runner universe,” said Alcon’s Director of Publishing, Jeff Conner. “The 2019 setting provides a broad canvas for the creative team to present fresh stories and compelling characters.”

Blade Runner 2019 is part of a line of original comics and graphic novels by Alcon Media and Titan. The line seeks to add to the expanding canon of Blade Runner‘s science-fiction world.

Alcon and Titan announced the deal in 2018. It gives Titan the rights to publish fiction and non-fiction works inspired by Blade Runner. Titan teases more announcements to follow in the coming months.

At the time of the announcement, Titan founders Nick Landau and Vivian Cheung said, “We are extremely excited to be publishing Blade Runner comics and illustrated books. The Blade Runner universe has barely been explored; there is so much more there. It’s an honor to be bringing this world to life in new ways for a new audience — and to reveal tales from that universe that you’ve never seen before.”

Alcon co-founders Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove added, “In partnering with the exceptional Titan Comics and Titan Books, we’re confident that the world of Blade Runner will continue to organically grow in a way that refuses to sacrifice the quality, tone and high standards of this beloved property.”

Blade Runner 2019 launches this summer.