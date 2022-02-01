Brian Augustyn, Comic Book Writer and Editor, Dies at 67

Brian Augustyn, the longtime comic book writer and editor responsible for bringing writer Mark Waid to The Flash in the 1990s, has died. He was 67 years old. Augustyn passed away after suffering a sudden, severe stroke, according to Waid, who posted the news to Facebook at the request of the Augustyn family.

“The Augustyn family has asked me to let Brian’s friends and fans know that Brian left us today after suffering a sudden, severe stroke over the weekend,” Waid wrote. “I have spent a lot of time these last few hours writing a great deal about Brian, and I’ll share those thoughts soon, but for now I simply wanted to let everyone know. Comics has lost a very kind, very talented man who has been my big brother and one of my very best friends for nearly 35 years.”

Augustyn started working in comics in the mid-1980s, working with smaller companies like NOW Comics. In 1988, he joined DC aas a co-editor on Action Comics Weekly, the anthology series that featured stories of Superman, Green Lantern, and numerous other, less-known DC heroes like Blackhawk and Speedy.

It wasn’t long before he was serving as the sole editor on The Flash, which is when he brought in Waid. During his time as a DC editor, he worked on Justice League, and DC’s Impact Comics imprint, which featured superheroes licensed from Archie Comics, including the Fly, the Comet, the Shield, the Jaguar, the Web, and the Black Hood.

Augustyn also wrote Batman: Gotham By Gaslight, which would be drawn by Mike Mignola. The Elseworlds story would become popular enough to spawn an animated movie in 2018. Augustyn and Eduardo Barretto made a sequel to the story, titled Batman: Master of the Future.

In the late 1990s, Augustyn wrote Crimson, a Wildstorm series with artist Humberto Ramos. Other writing projects include Black Condor, Amped, Imperial Guard, and X-O Manowar

In addition to his own writing, Augustyn sometimes co-wrote with Waid, with notable titles including The Crusaders, JLA: Year One, and the Jimmy Palmiotti/Joe Quesada collaborations Ash and Painkiller Jane.

Our condolences to Augustyn’s family, friends, fans, and collaborators at this difficult time.

Waid encouraged friends and fans to send a card or note of condolences to Augustyn’s family, care of Waid, at the address below.

Mark Waid for the Augustyns

c/o Humanoids

6464 Sunset Blvd, Suite 1180

Los Angeles, CA 90028