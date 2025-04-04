Thor’s New Weapons Can’t Help Him in His Latest Test (But They’re Still Really Cool)

Immortal Thor has been one wild ride. Much like writer Al Ewing’s The Immortal Hulk, Immortal Thor digs into Thor’s history, as well as his relationship to mythology, to tell a Thor story that is truly unlike any other out there. Immortal Thor has introduced Thor to the threat of Utgard, putting him on a path that is leading slowly but surely to his death. Since battling the Utgard Thor known as Toranos, Thor has been tested in new ways, battling foes old and new while unraveling secrets from his long life. This has brought him to Utgard, on a trip that has seen him team up with one of his greatest foes and also seen him fight against the specter of his own death. All of this has lead to Immortal Thor #22, where Thor, Skurge, and Thor’s brother Hermod find themselves trapped in the living city Nrgl, an endless maze that also holds Heimdall. However, Thor isn’t without resources, even in Utgard, including new weapons he’s gained over his journey in Immortal Thor.

Immortal Thor has tested Thor like no other time in his long life and this has left the God of Thunder in need of more power than before. Thor was always known for carrying Mjolnir, using the hammer’s mighty power as a supplement to his own godly storm powers. However, Thor has also started carrying new weapons. While these weapons aren’t as powerful as Mjolnir, they are still quite potent — Tormod the ax and Yolgjord, a magical belt.

Thor’s New Weapons Have Helped Him in Ways He Never Dreamed

Mjolnir is one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe. Not only does it allow Thor to fly and channel his godly energies more efficiently, but it increases his strength and durability, as well as allowing him tap into various types of energy, all of which are very destructive. However, none of this power availed him against Toranos and soon Thor was escaping with Loki across the Ten Realms. Loki has an interesting place in Immortal Thor; they’ve often helped Thor but there’s the feeling that they are waiting like a snake in the grass. However, Loki wanted their brother to defeat Toranos, partly because Loki is now the God of Stories, and Thor’s death is a very important story, and helped him create a weapon out of his old helmet, as well as a dose of magic — Tormod. This ax is around the size of Mjolnir and has both an ax head and a hammer head. It’s yet another weapon that Thor can channel his lightning through, making him even more formidable with his native storm powers.

Tormod proved instrumental in the defeat of Toranos and has come in handy a few times, which leads us to Thor’s next new weapon, the belt known as Yolgjord. Yolgjord came from another test that Loki put before Thor and is a belt of protection and strength. Thor intervened in the affairs of Hercules and the Greek Gods, battling the night god Nyx and her children before going to the Land Without Suns and finding Zeus. Zeus poured his power into the Yolgjord, creating a belt that would protect Thor from attack and magic, and even was able to prevent Grey Gargoyle from transforming him into stone. Yolgjord is much more passive than either Tormod or Mjolnir, but it still plays a very important role in Thor’s survival, making him even more formidable than he was before.

Thor’s Latest Challenge Is Greater Than the Power of His Weapons

Immortal Thor #22 followed Thor and Skurge through their trip in the city of Nrgl, a god that became a living city, forming a maze where it could trap anyone who entered it. The issue uses an interesting gimmick, having readers flip a coin at the bottom of every page to either move the story forward or backward a page — replicating the city manipulating time and space to keep Thor and Skurge trapped. The two of them end up fighting enemies, but their martial prowess is completely unable to help them get through Nrgl any faster. Thor even tells Skurge at some point that all of his new weapons and powers won’t make braving Nrgl any easier.

Immortal Thor has given Thor new weapons and skills, all in an effort to somehow survive whatever the denizens of Utgard have in store for him. While they’ve helped in many of his recent battles, the trip through Nrgl is unlike anything he’s been involved with lately. Thor’s new weapons have their uses, but being trapped in a god that could control the events happening within it isn’t something that a magic ax or a mystical belt are going to help against.

Immortal Thor #22 is on sale now.