Buffy the Vampire Slayer to Introduce New Slayers In The Chosen Ones

BOOM! Studios has announced Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Chosen Ones #1, an oversized one-shot releasing in August. The issue will dive into the history of the slayers who preceded Buffy Summers as the “Chosen One,” serving as the first full appearances of the slayers who previously appeared on variant covers to Boom’s ongoing Buffy the Vampire Slayer series. The issue features a new story from writer Mairghread Scott (Batgirl) and artist Ornella Savarese that will reveal the hidden origins of the Hellmouth. A story by writer and artist Celia Lowenthal (Over the Garden Wall: Hollow Town) introduces a slayer from 14th century Italy.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Chosen Ones #1 features a main cover by Evan Cagle, plus a variant cover by Helen Yoon featuring a Slayer from 16th century Marusthali, India and a cover by artist Alexa Sharpe (Rolled and Told).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Buffy might be the Slayer you know best, but she’s not the only incredible woman to be a Chosen One—and you’re getting the first appearance of three new Slayers in this issue, as well as the never-before-seen origins of the Sunnydale Hellmouth!” said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios in a press release. “Mairghread, Ornella, Celia, and Alexa dig into the secret origins of these important characters from the past who’ll have a huge impact on Buffy’s future!”

This is the latest release in Boom’s expanding line of comics based on the creations of Joss Whedon. Boom also surprise launched a new Angel series based on the popular Buffy the Vampire Slayer spinoff series. Boom also publishes comics based on Whedon’s Firefly and announced a new original graphic novel that will see the women of Firefly teaming up for a heist.

Boom’s Buffy comics take place in a new continuity where Buffy Summers and her friends are still going through the hell that is high school. “Once you fight your way through all the monsters of the week and threats around every corner, Buffy is about something we’ve all experienced – the awkward, uncomfortable journey of figuring out who we choose to be. Dan Mora captures the spirit of that struggle with the perfect style and attitude for slaying the monsters hiding in the dark…and in the light of day,” Boom! executive editor Jeanine Schaefer said previously. “As you can see, Jordie and Dan have some huge plans for Buffy and the Gang – starting with some pretty major introductions of characters like Anya and…well, I won’t spoil that one quite yet. But let’s just say by issue #4, it’ll be clear that this is a love letter to the Buffy we all adore and will go in directions that no one ever expected.”

Are you excited about Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Chosen Ones? Let us know in the comments. Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Chosen Ones #1 goes on sale August 28h.