Preview: The Competition Plays Dirty in ‘Calamity Kate’ #2

Calamity Kate is used to being the top dog in the monster hunter realm, but her most recent competition is throwing her for a loop, and Kate’s reputation continues to take a hit in the newest issue from Dark Horse Comics. We’ve got an exclusive preview of the upcoming issue, and as you can see, Kate isn’t taking too kindly to having her trademarks copied and used by Javelin, the upstart that is taking the monster hunting world by storm. To say she’s a bit peeved, well, that’s an understatement.

When we say peeved, we mean it, as that poor remote control never had a chance. If anyone is going to go after and take down the seven fabled beasts, it’s going to be Kate, and any poor soul who gets in her way is going to end up just like those poor creatures did in our preview, which you can check out in the following slides.

Calamity Kate #2 is written by Magdalene Visaggio and drawn by Corin Howell with colors by Valentina Pinto, and you can check out the official description below.

“From the Eisner and GLAAD Media Award-nominated writer of the breakout hit Kim & Kim and DC Comics’ Eternity Girl with Gerard Way and artist on IDW’s Ghostbusters and X-Files comes this modern day adventure of heroes and monsters.

After the mysterious Javelin starts sniping Kate’s monster kills, Kate can’t seem to get her out of her head. As the one-sided rivalry continues, Kate can’t help but feel that there’s some connection between Javelin and her ex-wife Sandra, which is throwing her whole process into chaos.”

Calamity Kate #2 hits comic stores on April 17th, and you can check out the full preview on the following slides!

