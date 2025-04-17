A Major Spider-Man Character Is About to Become a Victim of The Predator (Exclusive)

Spider-Man will have to protect a loved one from a brutal and deadly new Predator. The intergalactic hunters have been terrorizing the Marvel Universe across several crossover comics, including matchups against Wolverine and Black Panther. Predator now has its sights set on the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Marvel has been publishing comics featuring assets under the 20th Century Studios banner, either with standalone Alien or Predator stories or crossing them over with the larger Marvel Universe. Fans can now witness what happens when a Predator is unleashed against the Amazing Spider-Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Predator Vs. Spider-Man #1 by Benjamin Percy, Marcelo Ferreira, Jay Leisten, and Frank D’Armata. It begins with a detective investigating a rather gruesome crime scene. All of the victims are missing different body parts, such as a jaw, rib, and finger. It also looks like the skin has been carved from their bodies. They refer to the killer/suspect as “Skinner,” which is what our new Predator is called.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

We then jump to Spider-Man, who just switched out of his civilian clothes as Peter Parker. Peter calls J. Jonah Jameson to tell him that he’s got something for him, as Spider-Man swings high into the New York City skies. But down below, we see Mary Jane Watson riding the subway. She’s reading her lines for A Streetcar Named Desire, possibly heading for an audition. The lights suddenly go out inside the subway, and Mary Jane helps calm a woman who is claustrophobic.

There is a panel that shows the outside of the subway car, and then the colors change to show the subway car in infrared, meaning our Predator is on the prowl. The woman thinks she sees somebody outside the window, and we get a glimpse at a small outline of a face peering back through the window.

“Spider-Man is at the top of every writer’s wishlist. I’m thrilled and grateful to get this opportunity, putting this beloved webslinger against the galaxy’s greatest hunters in the urban wilderness of New York,” Percy said. “It’s so much fun to live in Peter Parker’s world — and to put my own wild spin on his relationship with MJ, Jonah Jameson, and (yes — oh, hell yes) Kraven. Marcelo Ferreira captures the visual dynamism of Spidey so well, and we’ve had a lot of fun designing a Predator that is unlike any other. This Yautja — who we’re calling Skinner — has no code or clan. He’s the perfect nightmarish foil to the big-hearted Parker.”

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: Marvel comics

image credit: Marvel comics

“TARGET: SPIDER-MAN IN PREDATOR’S GRITTIEST SERIES YET!” the description of Predator vs. Spider-Man #1 reads. “In Predator vs. Wolverine, we saw a single Predator stalk Earth’s greatest prey, the killing machine Wolverine. In Predator vs. Black Panther, Yautja invaded Wakanda and nearly dethroned its king. Now Ben Percy turns his twisted brain to Marvel’s most beloved property: Spider-Man! A heat wave sends NYC into a blackout and Spider-Man on patrol as tempers boil across the city. But beneath its grimy sewers and subways lurks a threat unlike anything Peter Parker has faced before. Introducing ‘Skinner,’ a Predator of no honor and no clan – only a thirst for blood. Exquisitely rendered by superstar artist Marcelo Ferreira!”

If you’re interested in Predator, there are several new projects coming down the pipeline. Filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg, the director behind the Emmy award-winning Prey, is helming Predator: Badlands and is also behind the animated anthology Predator: Killer of Killers.

Predator vs. Spider-Man #1 goes on sale Wednesday, April 23rd. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!