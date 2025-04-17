Ultimate Spider-Man: Marvel Previews Miles Morales Crossover With the New Ultimate Universe

Time for the Spider-Men to meet their Maker. It’s been nearly a decade since the Miles Morales Spider-Man crossed over into the main Marvel Universe in Jonathan Hickman’s Secret Wars event, which saw Earth-616 and Earth-1610 collide in the reality-destroying incursion that ended both universes. (The two realities would ultimately be restored by Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four.) But it was the Maker, a villainous Reed Richards from the original Ultimate Universe, who would go on to use time travel to reshape and remake the world into a new Ultimate Universe: Earth-6160.

The Maker made it so that the Fantastic Four never existed, Earth’s mightiest heroes never assembled as the Avengers, and Peter Parker was never bitten by a radioactive spider. It was only after this reality’s Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Lad, used time travel to set things right that Peter became Spider-Man — 20 years after a spider’s bite should have endowed him with great power and even greater responsibility.

On Earth-6160, the 35-year-old Peter Parker is married to Mary Jane and father to two children: a daughter, May, and a son, Richard, who has since donned a picotech A.I. suit to become a black-suited Spider-Man. The two Spider-Men will cross paths with Miles in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, the new Ultimate Universe’s first event series marking the first crossover between Earth-616 and Earth-6160.

Written by Deniz Camp (The Ultimates) and Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) with art by Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Universe: One Year In), the five-part series sees Miles travel to the Maker’s Ultimate Universe when his baby sister, Billie, is accidentally transported to Earth-6160. (Miles met the Maker back in Hickman and Bryan Hitch’s Ultimate Invasion #1 in 2023, where the Maker gave Miles a blank card to use should he ever wish to return to their “dead universe.”)

Before Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1 goes on sale June 4, an exclusive prelude to the crossover event takes place in the pages of the free one-shot issue Free Comic Book Day 2025: Amazing Spider-Man/Ultimate Universe #1 on May 3. The story by Camp & Ziglar & Scharf will accompany a new story by the Amazing Spider-Man creative team (writer Joe Kelly and artist John Romita Jr.).

“One of the best things about the Maker is that, despite his protestations to the contrary, he is not completely rational,” Camp recently told ComicBook in an exclusive interview. “He’s petty, emotional, even sentimental at times. He and Miles are the only survivors of their universe, and I think that gives the Maker a soft spot for Miles, the way we all have a soft spot for someone from our home town.”

Added Ziglar, “I can’t spoil anything, but Miles and Billie’s experience in the Ultimate Universe will definitely end up affecting the 616 in big, fun ways!” See the just-released preview pages below, which recaps recent events from Ziglar’s ongoing Miles Morales: Spider-Man run.

Free Comic Book Day 2025: Amazing Spider-Man/Ultimate Universe #1

Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us who Peter Parker and SPIDER-MAN are! Plus, an exclusive prologue to this summer’s blockbuster ULTIMATE event from Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf!

On stands: May 3

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1

MILES MORALES CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF A UNIVERSAL COLLISION! Two of today’s most exciting writers, DENIZ CAMP (ULTIMATES) and CODY ZIGLAR (MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN), join forces for an adventure that will change Miles Morales- and the Ultimate Universe – forever! Drawn by rising star JONAS SCHARF, the brilliantly moody artist who brought you ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN and DARK X-MEN… Before The Maker remade Earth-6160, he left Miles Morales the key to reach his new universe…and when Miles’ baby sister, Billie, uses it to travel to the Ultimate Universe, it’s up to Spider-Man to save her! But the Ultimate Universe is never safe for any Spider-Man! When the Spot attacks, Miles will have to team up with an all-new Peter Parker – and that’s just the start of his journey across Earth-6160…

On sale: June 4