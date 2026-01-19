Square Enix PS1 RPG Free With PlayStation Plus But May Soon Not Be

A remaster of a PS1 RPG, a classic PS1 RPG, is currently free with PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium, but this may be changing very soon. As you may know, the most common amount of time for PS5 and PS4 games to be added to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium is 12 months and 24 months. And the game in question was added in February 2025, so its time may be up next month.

The free PlayStation Plus game in question, which may soon be leaving some tiers of the Sony subscription service, is the 2021 remaster of 1997 RPG SaGa Frontier, aptly called SaGa Frontier Remastered. This is obviously a Square Enix release. And while some companies are consistent with how long they add their games to PS Plus for, Square Enix is not one of these companies. It most commonly adds them for 12 months, though.

A Very Nostalgic PS1 RPG

Those who were gaming on the PS1 back in 1997, and who are RPG fans, probably played SaGa Frontier. It wasn’t the biggest release of the year, nor the biggest RPG of the PS1 era. It is a bit of a cult classic, though, especially with hardcore RPG fans, hence why it has been re-released over the years, and even remastered. Upon release, the original garnered a 71 on Metacritic, while the remaster earned a 77, the latter a testament to how it is easier to score a higher score than it used to be.

The original game was a PS1 exclusive, but the remaster brought it to mobile phones, Nintendo Switch, PC, and the PS4. A PS5 version has never been released by Square Enix, but the PS4 version is playable on PS5 and PS5 Pro via backward compatibility. Unfortunately, this means no PS5 Pro enhancements for the game. Meanwhile, as long as the classic RPG is free with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, subscribers are spared from a $24.99 purchase. What’s not included is its sequel, SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered.

As for the game itself, for those just learning about it, it is specifically a turn-based RPG featuring eight different heroes, each with their own storylines and goals. Meanwhile, the remaster, in addition to coming with improved graphics and additional features, also has a new main character that can be unlocked.

