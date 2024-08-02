Captain Marvel Series That Launched Ahead of The Marvels Cancelled After 10 Issues

The newest volume of Captain Marvel has come to an end. Last year saw the release of The Marvels, a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson, as well as a Captain Marvel series by writer Alyssa Wong and artist Jan Bazaldua. The comic premiered ahead of The Marvels and had some similar story beats, like the inclusion of Nega-Bands and body-swapping. The reception of The Marvels was lukewarm, to say the least, with the film holding the distinction as the lowest-grossing movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now this week’s release of Captain Marvel brings this run to an end… at least for now.

The letters page of Captain Marvel #10 announced that this was the last issue of the volume, though Captain Marvel fans can follow her adventures in Avengers and the Avengers Academy Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited. “But her solo series needs a hiatus while we build the next great story,” editor Sarah Brunstad writes. “Keep the faith, True Believer. Keep the Corps strong. We’ll see you soon.” As of this writing a new creative team for Captain Marvel has not been officially announced, nor when fans can expect the series to relaunch. Marvel’s October solicitations don’t have a listing for Captain Marvel, though she’s slated to guest star in Phoenix #4 as Jean Grey takes on Gorr the God Butcher.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What is Captain Marvel #10 about?

Cover of Captain Marvel #10

ALONE AT LAST! One more fight to win it all. To save everyone. Carol Danvers is the only one who can do it – if anyone can at all. The Captain lies bleeding on the crystal plains of the Negative Zone. Can she get up, just STAND UP, one more time?

What is The Marvels about?

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.” The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.