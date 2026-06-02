Xbox Makes Exclusive Game Free for All Series X Owners

Xbox has made one of its exclusive games 100% free for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One users. The entire game is free to download, play, and keep. This is to say, this is not a free trial or a free demo, nor is it locked behind an Xbox Game Pass subscription. If you have one of the Xbox consoles above, you have an entire month to score an Xbox game from 2020 for free. Come July 1, though, this offer will expire, and the Xbox game will revert to its normal price point, which happens to be $20.

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Back in 2020, Xbox Game Studios and Dontnod Entertainment — the latter being the studio best known for the Life Is Strange series — released an adventure game called Tell Me Why. It’s understood commercially that the release did not do very well, partially because if it did, there would be a sequel. That said, it performed alright critically, earning a 78 on Metacritic in the process, which loosely lines up with its 4/5 stars on the Xbox Store. Across more than 2,500 user reviews, 62% rate the game 5/5; however, the next highest percentage is 1/5 stars, the lowest possible score, which accounts for 21% of total reviews. This is to say, there a slight polarization on the Xbox game. Meanwhile, the game notably won Game for Impact at The Game Awards six years ago.

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10 Hour Game for Free

For those who don’t know anything about this game, it follows the stories of reunited twins, Tyler and Alyson Ronan, who must use their supernatural bond to unravel the memories and mysteries of their troubled childhood. In the game, which takes place in a small Alaskan town and tackles mature themes, your decisions shape the story.

As is typical with this type of game, Tell Me Why is not terribly long, coming in at about 10 hours, roughly. Meanwhile, completionists can tack on a few extra hours to this figure. It’s not the longest game, nor the best game, but it’s free, and it’s an exclusive game at that, which makes it noteworthy. There is no way to play this game on any other platform other than PC, and there is no reason to expect this to ever change. Further, it is worth noting there is no native Xbox Series X version of Tell Me Why, only an Xbox One version, but this version is playable on the current Microsoft consoles through the magic of backward compatability/

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.