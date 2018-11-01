‘Charlie’s Angels’ Comic Book Series Coming Soon

Charlie’s Angels is coming back, but not necessarily in the way you’re expecting.

Dynamite Entertainment recently announced their plans for a Charlie’s Angels comic series, which is set to be released in 2018. The series will follow the original television series, which began in 1976.

You can read the description for the series below.

“Once upon a time there were three very different little girls who grew up to be three very different women with three things in common: they’re brilliant, they’re beautiful, and they work for a mysterious man named Charlie. Thanks to an exciting new partnership between Dynamite Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, they now have something new in common: they will all reunite for brand-new adventures in Dynamite’s upcoming Charlie’s Angels comic book series, slated to hit shelves in 2018!”

This isn’t the only Charlie’s Angels content set to enter the zeitgeist in the coming years. A film reboot is in the works for a 2019 release, with Elizabeth Banks directing and Kristen Stewart reportedly eyed to star. But Dynamite is excited to bring the series to life, which will be the franchise’s first official entry into comics.

“We could not be more excited to have the opportunity to work with the team at Sony Pictures Television, the premier name in television programming for decades,” Nick Barrucci, Dynamite Entertainment’s CEO and Publisher, said in a statement. “The team at Dynamite all grew up watching the adventures of these strong female role-models, and we’re proud to present the upcoming Charlie’s Angels comic book series to an entirely new generation of fans!”

Dynamite is no stranger to reviving classic series in comic form, with them previously publishing The Bionic Woman and The Six Million Dollar Man comics. The creative team for the Charlie’s Angels comic has yet to be announced.