Check Out This First Look at October's Wag #2 (Exclusive)

ComiXology has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Wag #2 by Scott Hoffman, Juan Bobillo, Rian Hughes, and Steve Wands. Hoffman (aka Babydaddy of the multi-platinum selling band Scissor Sisters) launched the series last month through ComiXology Originals. Wag is a neurodivergent futuristic adventure through a post-apocalyptic world.

Wag, a loner in a post-apocalyptic world, hears voices in his head. Could it be some kind of implant from the days before everything collapsed, or has he been slowly losing his mind ever since the pills ran out? With the aid of an ever-growing band of oddballs, Wag sets out on a quest to discover the source of his troubles – confronting strange and deadly enemies along the way.

"I think the pandemic got most of us considering the possibility of our post-apocalyptic fears becoming a reality," said Hoffman in a statement. "This dystopian anxiety felt especially poignant to me in a time when global connectedness/national fracturing, conspiracy theories, continuing breakthroughs in neuroscience/neural implanting/our understanding of consciousness and the whiplash caused by runaway advances in AI leave most of us with more questions than answers about how to navigate our frantically changing world."

Wag #2 is on sale next Wednesday, October 3. You can see the solicitation text and preview pages below.

Wag and Lin, now in Owl Village, find Guido, a healer, who decides to have a look inside Wag's head. Surprised that this may be something real (thanks in part to Wag's mysterious, inanimate bird), Guido decides to accompany them further, towards the District and the source of the Rot.