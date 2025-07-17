Sonic and the Chaotix Get Much-Needed Help From an Unexpected Duo (Exclusive)

Sonic the Hedgehog is always up for working with his friends, but some allies are more trustworthy than others. Sure, Sonic can count on his best friends, Tails and Knuckles, to have his back, but Sonic the Hedgehog fans are fully aware that more characters exist in the larger universe. While the hybrid Sonic the Hedgehog movies have been box office successes, the blue blur’s adventures also continue in video games and comics. IDW Publishing has been the home for Sonic comics, and the next issue, arriving at the end of July, features a pair of characters that leave Sonic wondering if they’re helping or just making things worse.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Sonic the Hedgehog #80 by Ian Flynn, Aaron Hammerstrom, Matt Froese, Valentina Pinto, and Ed Dukeshire. The preview drops readers into the Rainstorm Forest, where Sonic and the Chaotix Detective Agency — Vector the Crocodile, Espio the Chameleon, and Charmy Bee — face off against Restoration HQ’s destroyer robot. Just as the robot is about to get the drop on them, Shadow and Rouge appear to stomp it out. While their help is welcome, Vector is suspicious of their true motives.

image credit: idw

image credit: idw

image credit: idw

Rouge explains that since Sweeps Inc. was exposed as a front for illegal weapons and pollution, she was hired to see if there was anything else suspicious going on. Charmy accidentally lets it slip that Vector and Espio were captured, which Vector doesn’t appreciate since it makes him look bad. Sonic asks Shadow if he’s helping Rouge or enjoys punching robots in the rain. Team Chaotix once again points out that they should have been hired for this job instead of Rouge, but Shadow notices danger off-panel, and our preview of Sonic the Hedgehog #80 comes to an end.

“As Sonic and the Chaotix struggle against dangerous robots… Wait, what are Shadow and Rouge doing here?!” the description of Sonic the Hedgehog #80 reads. “Banding together to figure out Dr. Eggman’s next scheme, Sonic and the Chaotix follow their last lead into a rain-drenched secret base full of dangerous robots. As the situation quickly turns scary, they must ask themselves: Will they find the answers they’re looking for? Or have they walked right into a trap set by Dr. Eggman?

But that’s not all! Everything gets even wilder when Shadow and Rouge arrive, leaving our heroes wondering whether they’re here to lend a hand… or make things even more dire for our heroes.”

image credit: idw

image credit: idw

image credit: idw

image credit: idw

Sonic the Hedgehog #80 goes on sale Wednesday, July 30th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!