Guardians of the Globe Members We Want to See in Invincible Season 4

With the end of Season 3 of Invincible, an all-new Guardians of the Globe roster has been teased, with the super-soldier hero Brit as its leader. For fans of the comic, we already have a pretty good idea of who will join this new team. The new roster will include characters who had just quit in Season 3, such as Monster Girl and Bulletproof. It will also have all-new heroes join. This new team will put the “Globe” in Guardians of the Globe, as superheroes from various countries, from Mexico to Japan, will become official members. We already got a sneak peek of some of the new members in Season 3, including Best Tiger, Kid Thor, Knockout, Cast Iron, and El Chupacabra. However, some fantastic and unusual international heroes are yet to make an appearance. Hopefully, they will get their chances to shine in Season 4 of the acclaimed show.

From a super-dog to an android, these are the new Guardians of the Globe members that will hopefully be introduced in the upcoming season of Prime Video’s Invincible series. Depending on how Season 4 unfolds, a spoiler warning is necessary, as this list will delve into possible future storylines that occurred in the comics.

1) Yeti

The largest member of the Guardians of the Globe, Yeti is the team’s muscle. Hailing from the mountains of Nepal, Yeti is a strong yet childlike hero who is always ecstatic to meet fellow superheroes. He’s not actually a Yeti, but instead a giant who is only twelve years old. Because he’s just a kid, Yeti was temporarily kicked off the team by Brit. However, he was soon allowed to rejoin (with his parents’ permission) after it became apparent that his strength made him an indispensable asset to the Guardians. While he may not be the smartest superhero, Yeti is still a happy and go-lucky guy who is always ready to pulverize bad guys with a smile on his face.

2) Japandroid

As her name implies, Japandroid is a state-of-the-art android from Japan. With her computer brain, she is one of the smartest members of the new Guardians. While she is petite, parts of her body can transform into guns and armor. She can also repurpose pre-existing machines and turn them into weapons. One time she converted two parking meters into coin shooting machine guns. Japandroid tragically sacrificed her life to stop an alien parasite that had possessed her. To prevent the parasite from killing her friends and infecting others, Japandroid overloaded her core, which incinerated herself and the parasite. Hopefully this sad story will be given the proper attention that it deserves in future seasons of Invincible.

3) Le Bruiser

The strangest superhero in the entire Invincible Universe is Le Bruiser, a female French Bulldog. Le Bruiser possesses super-strength, speed, durability, and above-average intelligence – for a dog. She is strong enough to pull multi-ton statues and can tear off a person’s arm with ease. Perhaps because she is a dog, her primary method of attack is to charge head-first into her enemies like a furry bullet. She single-handedly tracked down and dismantled an entire dog-fighting operation and defeated the villain Magnattack in a matter of seconds by catching one of his explosive projectiles and throwing it right back at him. And as a member of the Globe, she helped fight threats such as the supervillain crime syndicate The Order when they destroyed Paris. Quelle dommage! While she may be tiny, this dog’s bite is much worse than her bark.

4) Pegasus

A Russian superhero with wings, Pegasus is the Guardian’s eye in the sky. In addition to flight, Pegasus’ wings act as shields to protect her from incoming attacks. She also has a level of super strength. For example, she lifted and carried the enormous Yeti through the air, when one of her wings was severely damaged from an energy blast. Of all the Guardians, Pegasus has the closest relationship with Le Bruiser. They are rarely seen apart, and it seems like she’s the only person who can understand the French Bulldog’s barking. Pegasus may not be the strongest member of the team, but she works well with others and is willing to help in any way she can.

5) Ms. Popper

Cecil Stedman, the director of the Global Defense Agency, finally found a method of teleportation that doesn’t cost the taxpayers millions every time he uses it. He sometimes uses Alphasia, aka Ms. Popper to teleport him to various locations. When Ms. Popper is not Cecil’s personal chauffeur, she is the Guardians of the Globe’s mode of transportation. With her portals, she can teleport dozens of heroes to wherever they’re needed. She is also incredibly helpful during rescue operations, as she can quickly get civilians out of danger. During the “Invincible War,” her powers allowed superheroes to travel across the planet to confront the evil Invincibles. While she may not be a fighter or the flashiest member of the Guardians of the Globe, she is still one of their most valuable members.

6) Kaboomerang

If the name didn’t make it apparent, Kaboomerang’s primary weapons are explosive boomerangs. Representing Australia (obviously), Daniel is a skilled martial artist who can throw his boomerangs with almost supernatural accuracy. It was eventually revealed that his good aim wasn’t just due to skill, but also because he possessed a low-level telekinetic ability that allowed him to alter the boomerangs’ trajectory as they flew through the air. He can also use his telekinesis to short-circuit and destroy machines, like the Lizard League’s doomsday weapon. He eventually developed a relationship with fellow Guardian member Outrun.

7) Outrun

After the death of Red Rush at the hands of Omni-Man, the Guardians needed a new speedster. Outrun is from South Africa and is so fast that she can travel from New York City to Iowa in just a few seconds, making her the perfect replacement speedster for the Guardians. However, soon after she joined the team, Outrun was possessed by the phantom-like supervillain Embrace, who used her body to infiltrate the team. Outrun would eventually be freed from the villain’s control by the Chinese hero Best Tiger. He deduced from small changes in Outrun’s mannerisms that she was possessed. Now free, Outrun has started dating Kaboomerang – an explosive relationship! Outrun was a valued member of the Guardians for over a decade. She met Invincible’s son, Kid Invincible, on his first mission as a hero to stop the rampaging monster Vengeance.