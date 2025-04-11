Marvel Teases Doom’s Dark Secret (and a Fantastic Four Member Knows It)

The secret of how Doctor Doom has taken over the world is about to be revealed. The Marvel Universe has fallen to One World Under Doom, the latest publishing initiative that finds Victor Von Doom declaring himself Emperor Doom, ruler of the entire world. This is playing out in the main One World Under Doom series by writer Ryan North and artist R.B. Silva, as well as several tie-ins and limited series. Marvel’s heroes have been working to learn how Doom has gained this level of power, but it sounds like the Fantastic Four’s leader, Reed Richards, has gotten to the bottom of it.

Marvel has released the cover and solicitation for August’s One World Under Doom #6. The nine-issue series is skipping the month of July and returns in August with a pivotal issue that sets the stage for the event’s final months. In One World Under Doom #6, a dark truth behind Emperor Doom’s power is exposed—but will it bring about Doom’s fall or force him to tighten his grip

The cover of One World Under Doom #6 by Ben Harvey shows Doctor Doom and Mister Fantastic locked in a heated battle. Reed’s stretchy arms are wrapped around Doom as he tries to pull the hood off Doom’s helmeted head. Doom has his hands gripped on Reed’s head as he rips it in half down the middle. Reed definitely looks worse for wear, which is fitting since Reed is the hero who discovers Doom’s dark secret.

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #6

Written by RYAN NORTH

Penciled by RB SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY

On Sale 8/6

Doom’s reign has been a success for months – with even some of the heroes questioning if they’re on the right side. A final desperate gamble is conceived, and Reed reveals a terrible secret he’s acquired about Doom’s global domination – but will it be enough? And what has Doom been hiding under that Latverian Dome? All is revealed – at terrible cost! It’s the beginning of the end for some, and the beginning of a new age for others…

Earlier this week, Marvel announced the One World Under Doom tie-ins scheduled for July. They include Red Hulk #6, which ComicBook exclusively announced, Avengers #28, Doctor Strange of Asgard #5, Doom’s Division #5, Iron Man #10, Runaways #2, Superior Avengers #4, and G.O.D.S.: One World Under Doom #1.

The newly launched one-shot reintroduces the characters from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti’s G.O.D.S., which featured two secret groups that shape events from the shadows — The-Powers-That-Be and The-Natural-Order-of-Things. The former deals with the magical, while the latter delves into the scientific. Readers haven’t seen the cast of G.O.D.S. since the series ended last year, but they’re about to return with a vengeance in G.O.D.S.: One World Under Doom.

One World Under Doom writer Ryan North and artist Francesco Mortarino (Fantastic Four) are collaborating on G.O.D.S.: One World Under Doom #1. The one-shot will explore the transformative concepts introduced in G.O.D.S., while also revealing how the mysterious factions behind the very building blocks of reality operate as they deal with Doctor Doom’s takeover of the Marvel Universe and its threat to the omnipotent forces they serve.

One World Under Doom #6 goes on sale August 6th. Let us know your thoughts on the Marvel event in the comments below!