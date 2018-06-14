‘Clankillers’ #1 Preview Delivers A Mix Of ‘Game Of Thrones’, ‘Braveheart’, And ‘Kick-Ass’

Game of Thrones, Braveheart, and Kick-Ass all feature a unique mix of action, drama, and brutality, and AfterShock’s new series Clankillers is a crazy mix of all three.

The new series comes from writer Sean Lewis and artist Antonio Fuso, and we’ve got your first exclusive preview of the first issue. The first issue introduces fans to Finola, the level-headed daughter of King Padraig. The relationship feels a bit strained here, but then again when your father is known as Padraig The Grotesque around the world you sort of understand.

All the brutal monarch wants is power these days, serving Goddess Balor in return for more of it. He’s left a trail of bodies and cities in his wake, but despite his power, he can’t seem to win over Finola or her friend Cillian to his side, and it looks as if a family feud could end up becoming a revolution.

You can check out the official description below, and our exclusive preview can be found in the gallery.

CLANKILLERS #1 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / on sale 7.18.2018

writer: Sean Lewis

artist: Antonio Fuso

letters: Dave Sharpe

cover A: Antonio Fuso

cover B: Juan Doe

“The Kick-off of a new series!

Finola has a problem—her father is losing his mind. All the old king cares about is power…and Finola thinks power is stupid. Finola thinks her vicious older sisters are stupid. Finola thinks the royal court is stupid, and above all she thinks the clans across the country are stupid. So she makes a plan with her good friend Cillian: Let’s kill all the clans. And then, we go for dad.

Filled with countless twist and turns, CLANKILLERS promises to be a wild ride!

From writer Sean Lewis (BETROTHED, The Few) and artist Antonio Fuso (James Bond, G.I.Joe) comes a revenge thriller that HAD to be told at AfterShock!”

Clankillers #1 hits comic stores on July 18.