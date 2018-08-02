Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/21/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews!

The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today from Batman #41 to WWE #14 and all that falls between. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Aquaman #33, Descender #27, and Doctor Strange: Damnation #1. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers and then in alphabetical order.

DC #1

AMERICAN WAY THOSE ABOVE AND BELOW #6

The finale of this mini-series lands with a thud as events land with little effect. A massive swampland battle reads as clipped and unfocused. The action in each panel is as stagnant and static as the swamp waters. A bloody shootout manages to evoke no emotional connection as actions simply proceed one after another. Even the bullets seem unimportant as shooters are uniform bodies with arms outheld, featuring no stance at all. Any of the themes and ideas this issue aspires to communicate have been explored far better in far too many comics. Issues of race and culture are stated here with no nuance. It is a story told, but not told well. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

AQUAMAN #33

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

While this is categorized as a finale, it isn’t the end of the story by any means. Aquaman #33 successfully pays off several arcs worth of investment while also planting a solid hook for the next issue and beyond. If this was really just the first salvo, fans are in for a real treat when the true finale comes. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN #41

Batman #41 is quite the journey from beginning to end. The issue starts out rather confusing, with the reader in as much of a haze as Batman himself. Even by midway you really don’t understand what’s happening, but Tom King pulls it all together in the third act, where a captivating mystery begins. This is only intensified by the gorgeous art by Mikel Janin and June Chung, who seem to top themselves with each Ivy they produce on the page. Pushing past the initial disorientation reveals a mystery you’ll want to get to the bottom of, and one truly worthy of the world’s greatest detective. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN AND THE SIGNAL #2

Batman and The Signal plays like a Spider-Man comic. It’s packed with banter, conspiracies, and a diverse supporting cast. However, it never bothered to establish the heart that makes those stories tick. Instead this issue is focused almost entirely on dumping plot at an unwieldy pace. Even if you have read prior Duke Thomas stories and Metal tie-ins, much of what happens in these pages barely resonates. So many little twists or explanations are required that there isn’t space for a decent action sequence or conversation—every moment is rushed to move onto the next thing. There’s real heart to Thomas as a character, but this mini-series provides no room for readers to find it, which is a real shame. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

BATMAN SINS OF THE FATHER #1

Batman: Sins of the Father is one of the rare cases that a comic takes after a video game storyline, not the other way around. It’s a fun, easy read that casual fans will certainly enjoy, especially if you played the Telltale series. The book also does a good job of setting the stage for what Batman would be like if Bruce Wayne struggled in his normal life, and Thomas Wayne was exposed as a gruesome criminal. Unfortunately, for those who have spent years reading Batman, this book doesn’t offer much more than that. The writing is fine, the art is fun, but Sins of the Father is just a simple story that likely won’t matter in the long run. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

BATMAN TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES II #4

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #4 injects a mixture of melodrama and poor decision-making into an already Venom-boosted storyline. DC and IDW’s new collaboration pits Batman and the heroes in a half-shell against Bane and a small army of Venom-juiced soldiers, including Bebop and Rocksteady. This issue amps up the drama considerably, the result of shortsighted actions by resident hotheads Raphael and Robin. It also features a good mix of action and plot advancement, although some of said action gets overshadowed by an overabundance in dialogue at times. Some of that is deliberate — Bane is a very eloquent speaker after all — but this issue suffers by not letting Freddie Williams III’s gorgeous artwork do some of the heavy lifting in telling the story. Williams’ art adapts to the grittier aesthetic of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics well, which can at least be partially attributed to colorist Jeremy Colwell’s solid work. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATWOMAN #12

Batwoman #12 dives deeper into the history of Kate and Safiyah in a compelling narrative that focuses more on a personal drama than a fight with an actual supervillain. Using the deep and dark relationship between these two women, Marquerite Bennett again finds a way to make Batwoman the most interesting member of the Bat-family. The book doesn’t contain a ton of action, but it doesn’t necessarily need to as its emotions are more than enough to carry the narrative. While compelling, the one issue with this particular installment is that the story can be a little hard to follow as it changes timelines. True fans of the character, and those who have been paying good attention to the series up to this point, will be rewarded. Others may have a difficult time, but should enjoy the character work nonetheless. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

BOMBSHELLS UNITED #12

This issue brings the “War Bonds” arc to a close with a conclusion that’s sure to pull on fans’ heartstrings. It tackles the topic of grief and loss through the stories of several different characters, all while layering on the promise of a better tomorrow. While it might not be the flashiest or strongest outing, the issue takes an angle that fans will hopefully want to hear, and one that takes a deeper meaning, following the recent announcement of the series’ conclusion. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

BRAVE & THE BOLD BATMAN & WONDER WOMAN #1

There’s quite a bit to keep track of in Brave & The Bold, and it remains to be seen if the payoff will be worth the investment. The book has a few things pushing in that direction, including a genuinely fascinating story about how even paradise can become a prison. Throw in Wonder Woman, Batman, and a murder and you’ve got yourself a potent cocktail, all helped along by the enchanting visuals from Liam Sharp and Romulo Fajardo Jr. Simply put, this book is gorgeous, but there might be a bit too much going on for its own good. Now that the lengthy setup is out of the way, hopefully, issue #2 will move the main narrative further along. The good news is that there’s plenty of potential left to explore. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

CAVE CARSON SWAMP THING SPECIAL #1

Writer Jon Rivera, artist Langdon Foss, and colorist Nick Filardi produce another installment in the brilliant and bizarre “Milk Wars” crossover between the Justice League of America and the Young Animal titles. At this point, if you have been reading right along, you will l likely know what you are in for and whether you will like it. Foss does an excellent job balancing the world of Cave Carson Has a Cybernetic Eye with the wholesome, upscale office environment of Retconn’s world, and more than perhaps any of the other installments, there is a sense of the truly, viscerally bizarre when things start to turn. That works well when introducing a character like Swamp Thing, who does not fit into the mold of Superman/Batman/Wonder Woman in terms of the visual iconography the story needs. The issue drags a bit here and there, with those minor pacing issues likely caused by the “secret” coming out too soon without sufficient obstacles between our heroes and solving the mystery. Because of this, the back half feels a bit padded, but it is overall a great read. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #3

DAMAGE #2

In its second issue, Damage continues to be one of the bigger surprise stories out of DC this year. This week’s installment takes readers a little deeper inside the head of Ethan Avery, and sets up a Venom-esque relationship between the young soldier and the monstrous Damage. In addition to exploring this duo inside one another’s minds (which works extremely well), authors Tony S. Daniel and Robert Venditti show an anti-hero of sorts that doesn’t have the typical life of a comic book character. Living homeless, much of Ethan’s journey is struggling to figure out what’s inside of him, not just how do deal with his outward problems. The internal issues of Ethan Avery are made more exciting by the great action sequences in the book, which put Damage up against the entire Suicide Squad in a fight that was a lot more entertaining than expected. As a nice little cherry on top, the final page of this issue teases a face-off in the third chapter that, if the book hasn’t hooked you already, will certainly bring you back for more. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEATHBED #1

Poised to meet his maker, Mr. Luna becomes an intriguing protagonist in Joshua Williamson and Riley Rossmo’s brash new supernatural series. Valentine Richards (along with readers) is charged with discovering Luna’s mysterious story. For better or worse, very little is revealed about the Luna character playing near-dead, prompting the soon-to-be-answered question of whether or not readers will regret sharing Val’s final words of the first issue: “I’m in.” — Brandon Davis

Rating: 4 out of 5

FUTURE QUEST PRESENTS #7

Birdman’s feud with Mentok comes to a heroic and enjoyable conclusion, if somewhat cliche in its closing dialogues. Following up on previous issues’ reveals, Future Quest Presents #7 offers Birdman an interesting and entertaining send off readers of all ages can get behind. In the end, most readers will share Avenger’s last words of the issue, “To tell the truth, I kind of dig it.” — Brandon Davis

Rating: 4 out of 5

GREEN LANTERNS #41

As a self-contained adventure, Green Lanterns #41 works quite well, with some genuinely funny moments (the construct pigs come to mind) and an intriguing mystery that doesn’t go where you expect it to. The two leads have some delightful chemistry thanks to writer Tim Seeley, and Barnaby Bagenda and Tom Derenick deliver some stylish action sequences throughout the issue. While the Caper app aspect of the book is entertaining, the Jessica Simon-feelings angle seems a bit forced, and is one of the least interesting things about the series. Regardless, it doesn’t really detract from the lighthearted cosmic adventure vibe that Green Lanterns has in spades. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #38

The second installment of the “Angry Bird” story arc, Harley Quinn #38 focuses less on Harley and more on the villains who, with Harley in the Big Apple, have decided to move in on Coney Island. While the issue is a lot of exposition, setting up a bit further just how bad things are going to get on Coney Island and how much trouble Harley might be in on her own, the story doesn’t drag and the whole issue is full of the great pop-culture references you’d expect from Harley Quinn. There’s a great Mr. Freeze movie joke that will make you laugh out loud. This title is consistently a fun read, but this issue is honestly one of the best this week. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #4

INJUSTICE 2 #20

Injustice 2 continues to be an enjoyable Elseworlds-esque romp that mixes feel good sentimentality with ultra-violence. It’s not too often that you smile at the end of a comic in which someone’s head gets forcibly ripped off, but Injustice 2 has always found a way to be simultaneously respectful of the DC Universe while delightfully subversive. The one issue with the comic is that it’s too big of a world to fit in one series — while there are plenty of solid character moments, they’re very fleeting and rushed. Injustice 2 continues to be the DC Universe comic that fans have wanted for years — albeit in a very bloody format. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #39

Christopher Priest’s run on League features several tethers to the real world, and as a result this might be the most flawed but interesting League in some time. The social media aspect of this storyline rings uncomfortably true, as there’s no doubt a hero in today’s society would face an extremely intense level of scrutiny. Priest also touches on divisions of class and race here, and it does make the overarching Fan storyline seem a bit less than as a result, but you wouldn’t have one without the other. It also makes the Jessica Cruz angle with Batman feel as if it weren’t needed at all. Art wise, the book is quite strong, with every high and low the team is going through perfectly captured. If you need a break from reality, this might not be the book for you, but if you crave a more modern take on superheroes, then your search is over. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

NIGHTWING #39

Nightwing #39 is one of the best issues in the character’s current solo series. Most of the issue tells the backstory of The Judge, the all-seeing villain of Bludhaven, while also revealing a dark part of Dick’s past. The way that Sam Humphries twisted those two stories together was nearly masterful, giving depth to a villain that could have just been an interesting mad man, and nothing more. What makes this issue stand out is its use of Nightwing himself. For what feels like the first time in forever, Dick’s actions and inner monologue actually combine for a character that truly seems to have been trained by Bruce Wayne. Many Nightwing comics don’t get the true investigative nature of the character correct, but this one does just that. There should be an exciting finale to this storyline in issue #40. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

SUPERMAN #41

Superman #41 confronts moral relativism and theistic belief in a tragic parallel to the destruction of Krypton. Robinson and Benes fill the alien planet with far more life, focused on the backstory of its scientist Klain. His hopes and history help to clarify what makes Superman great and lead to a satisfying, if imperfect, path forward. It’s likely that Superman’s own decisions will be debated by fans, but it’s hard to say he’s wrong and the problems he faces are worth any ensuing discussions. The story struggles to find its own answers to these questions, but it grapples with them in a meaningful manner. That alone makes it a big improvement on the first half of this tale. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPER SONS #13

A beautifully drawn issue by Carlo Barberi, Art Thibert, and colorist Gale Altaeb is diminished somewhat by the feeling that we have all been here before with this story. Jonathan Kent begins to learn some hard truths about Damian Wayne’s past, but one has to wonder how he got this far into Super Sons without learning it, especially when so much of Robin’s League of Assassins past has been spelled out explicitly in Teen Titans. Peter J. Tomasi’s best moments with Jonathan Kent tend to be when other kids are involved. The dynamic between the title heroes takes on an immediately antagonistic bent, and it becomes almost like a sitcom, losing some of the charm the each of them has in other scenes. That said, the pacing is excellent, the dialogue is sharp (even if every League of Assassins member, including Damian, tends to sound exactly the same), and the final-page cliffhanger sets up a potentially really interesting storyline. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #5

TEEN TITANS GO #26

Teen Titans GO! #26 is a lot of the same hijinks fans of the show are used to, which makes for a pretty enjoyable experience if you’re into that style of humor. However, even for those who have always been fans of these characters, there are some problems that makes this issue a little less exciting than other installments or episodes of the show. Both stories are far-out, as expected, but they each have issues coming to a close and making sense of themselves. All in all, TTG #26 is fun, but not the characters at their best. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

TRINITY #18

The second part of the “No Home For you Here” arc, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman continue to narrate their experience on Skartaris, who appears to be under interrogation after the adventure, which seems to indicate that they survive. This is reassuring especially as the heroes get further into the strange, mythical subterranean world they discover that time seems to work very differently and men who should be young are mysteriously dead of old age. There’s a lot of mythology in this arc overall and it’s a pretty straightforward story with the heroes taking down some major challenges while enduring serious handicaps — Wonder Woman is blind, after all — along the way, but as issues goes this one is only okay. It feels like the real payoff is coming in the next issue, though Trinity #18 is worth your time if for nothing else than Batman riding a unicorn. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN CONAN #6

The final chapter of this limited series, like the entire Wonder Woman/Conan run, is surprisingly well-done. There aren’t a lot of major surprises in Gail Simone’s finale, but what the story lacks in twists it more than makes up for in depth, particularly when it comes to exploring the sides of Diana and Conan that comic book fans rarely get to see. Simone somehow manages to make the reader sad the unlikely series is ending and at the same time, cap things off in a way that feels complete. A deeply satisfying end to a shockingly satisfying run. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #796

Amazing Spider-Man kicks it up a notch this week in the final issue before “Go Down Swinging” begins. It’s another plot focused on checking in with characters and plots one last time before the fireworks begin, but they function as a nice standalone narrative here. Flash Thompson, J. Jonah Jameson, and Mary Jane Watson have all been integral Spider-Man characters from the very start and get a chance to show off their growth during a short heist. The action falls flat on the page (literally), but good banter and character interactions still make the overall experience enjoyable. Slott and his collaborators have done a lot with this supporting cast over the years, and Amazing Spider-Man #796 reminds us that it has been for the best. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

ASTONISHING X-MEN #8

The mystery of Mr. X continues to unfold in Charles Soule’s Astonishing X-Men. Having Charles Xavier become a new being within Fantomex’s body brings an exciting bit of uncertainty to the story. This issue reveals some new information about the history of Proteus, which also brings some moral ambiguity to the tale. Its a solid story held back by Paulo Siqueira’s art. Siqueira is a competent storyteller and does a great job of giving Proteus a monstrous grandeur, but his flesh-bodied characters all look like they’re posing for a fitness magazine spread with awkwardly photo-referenced faces. Old Man Logan is particularly distracting since he seems to have the face of a Significantly Younger Man Logan. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

AVENGERS #681

Avengers #681 slows down the break-neck pacing of “No Surrender” to dish out some backstory. The origin of the mysterious Voyager, the formation of the Lethal Legion, and the resurrection of the Black Order are all finally explained. Mark Waid, Jim Zub, and Al Ewing manage to make it compelling. The same Avengers who cheered Rogue for killing Corvus Glaive in the previous issue do a 180 in this issue, which is a bit confounding. The art is also inconsistent, not because both Mike Perkins and Kim Jacinto worked on it — the series has always been advertised as multiple artist affair, so two working on a single issue isn’t unexpected and colorist David Curiel makes it all feel part of a whole — but because both seem to have put more time into some pages than others. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER ANNUAL #1

This Black Panther Annual collects three stories from three of the most significant writers to ever address the character, and each reads perfectly as being a piece of their substantial runs. The Priest story is the highlight of the collection. It distills the style, humor, and history of that run into only a handful of pages, even delivering a messy timeline. McGregor’s installment features many of the stylistic elements of his ’70s and ’80s writing, but it is so beautifully illustrated and sincerely narrated that it works just as well today—a wonderful tribute to McGregor’s late collaborators Billy Graham and Rich Buckler. Hudlin’s installment is less substantial, but might provide a few fun imaginings to readers. Altogether, it’s a great representation of the Black Panther’s history and the rare example of an annual that can serve both fans and newcomers alike. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #599

The “Mayor Fisk” storyline escalates towards its climax in Daredevil #599. Fisk continues his manipulation of the media, and his very dominance of the news cycle affects Daredevil’s ability to use his powers for pressing matters an interesting and pointed way. Ron Garney continues to use multiple styles to depict Daredevil’s dual lives, showing Matt Murdock’s political battles in a soft, Tim Sale-like manner and Daredevil’s attempts to protect the streets with a sharper approach. Colorist Matt Milla brings this method home by giving Murdock’s life a monochrome brownish look that contrasts with the stark darkness of Daredevil’s activities. It all comes together beautifully in a brutally understated moment of surprise from Muse and a final page that promises a big finale. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

DEADPOOL VS OLD MAN LOGAN #5

The final issue of this mini-series reads more like epilogue than finale. It wraps up the story (to some degree), but fails to deliver anything close to catharsis or impact. Action is replaced by an extended conversation briefly interrupted with one very loud thud. Yet no matter how much dialogue fills up these pages the perspectives and arguments never feel entirely human or relatable. It’s a debate without a clear point. Without the overt shenanigans of earlier issues, the lack of substance at the heart of this story is revealed and there’s not much left worth paying attention to. Maybe this story will play into future X-narratives, maybe it won’t. There’s little reason to care either way. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

DEFENDERS #10

Saying goodbye is difficult. The Defenders #10 isn’t the final issue of 10, it’s the final issue of 100s written by Brian Michael Bendis featuring these characters. It’s a finale to so many career-defining, street-level superhero stories. When focused on a core cast, Bendis writes each with charm. He offers readers a final set of moments that help to show off the cast in action, in reflection, and at their absolute best. The issue is a joy to read as the action sequences pack a punch in page turns and cameos galore fill the beginning and end. The Defenders #10 is ultimately more a survey than a narrative, but these broad strokes offer a great retrospective on a Marvel writer who will be missed. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE DAMNATION #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Doctor Strange: Damnation #1 is primarily concerned with setting up the series’ plot, but there are hints at some of the themes it may engage with. For example, heroes reaping what they sowed with petty infighting seems to carry over from Secret Empire, and Las Vegas may be where they pay their penance. Doctor Strange’s usual tragic flaw, his arrogance, is also front and center, though it’s unclear so far what new Damnation has to say about it. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

GENERATION X #87

In a way, Generation X has fulfilled the promise of Marvel Legacy in a way that few if any other Marvel titles have. This final issue provides not just a satisfying end for the new and underused characters that made up this series’ core cast, but also a wonderful new chapter for Jubilee and the original Generation X kids. Christina Strain gives each character and relationship an emotionally satisfying resolution, and Amilcar Pinna realizes them wonderfully in his usual expressive style. It’s disappointing that this series was cut so short, but at least it’s going out in style. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

INCREDIBLE HULK #713

The finale of “Planet Hulk II” presents Amadeus Cho with a very clear decision and set of consequences, then balks at its own setup. It’s not that the dynamic is cleverly undermined or altered, the cause and effect decision built over five issues is simply ignored. It’s a frustrating bit of storytelling to conclude an opening story arc and one that suggests more shortcuts and cheats to come in “World War Hulk II.” Even the final battle on these pages reads as staid and uninteresting, with the biggest moments raising more questions than exclamation points. Incredible Hulk #713 is a very deflating conclusion that doesn’t stand up against the original story it commemorates. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #3

INFINITY COUNTDOWN PRIME #1

This primer for the next Marvel event, “Infinity Countdown”, begins with another return of Wolverine, but one that’s far more entertaining than most recent backups. It reads like a real adventure with character-driven banter and (literally) eye-popping action. Deodato’s breakdown of one gruesome moment is particularly excellent. Unfortunately, the issue soon descends into recapping the state of each Infinity Stone across the Marvel Universe. Narration and exposition are pasted over nice images that don’t tell much a story. The history of prior “Infinity” events is hardly discernible from the narrative comic in the second half of this issue. When it’s over, Infinity Countdown Prime feels more like homework than entertainment, and that’s never a good thing, especially for a superhero comic. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

LUKE CAGE #170

The final issue of Luke Cage isn’t at all what you’d expect from a comic finale, but that’s what makes this story so special. Rather than showing Luke defeating a dangerous villain, or fighting off death with the help of The Defenders, this issue focuses on what really matters: Family. Luke and Jessica’s daughter is being bullied at school, and Harlem’s famed crimefighter decides to tell a story with her in order to make her feel better. The story goes in a direction that only a child’s mind can take it, resulting in a fantastic exploration of a young girl’s feelings, and the unique relationship between a father and daughter. This issue acts not only as a love letter to Cage’s legacy, but to the joys of parenthood. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

MIGHTY THOR #704

“The Gospel According to Jane” is simply stunning. The story perfectly switches back and forth between Jane’s current dilemma, flashbacks of her life before, and the current goings-on of Asgard, all of which carry their own emotional weight. Combined with eye-popping panels, this is a story that absolutely deserves a close look or even a second read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

MONSTERS UNLEASHED #11

“Space Oddities” takes the Monsters Unleashed! team — or at least, some of them — on a delightfully unique adventure. The story itself is enjoyable, even as the writing occasionally leans back on a recurring joke. But the pops of color, high-octane fun, and an adorable surprise cameo make this a pretty charming read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

PUNISHER PLATOON #6

This story was never about The Punisher; it was always about war and how it changes those who fight. It’s about a robbery of the future, and Punisher: The Platoon #6 is a perfect coda for that theme. The final issue is primarily about people. Yes, there are airstrikes and knife fights, but it’s the men being interviewed who are the heart of the story. Their memories and reflections are what matter most, and Parlov’s depiction of their faces and small details of memory sell that. If the ending is the conceit, then in two lines and one striking final splash, Punisher: The Platoon has made a bold new statement in war comics. It is certainly one of the best single issues of 2018 thus far. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #4

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #17

Doctor Aphra has proven to be one of the most exciting new additions to the Star Wars universe, yet the recent arc in the series has suffered from introducing a gaggle of new characters to accompany Aphra on her latest mission. As Aphra prepares to infiltrate the Hivebase-1, she has another brief, romantic encounter Tolvan before “recruiting” (read: kidnapping) Hera Syndulla to complete her mission. The ancillary mercenary characters are beginning to dwindle, which shows promise, as we might learn that they play a part in the grand scheme of this arc. The recent string of issues are still frustrating as they feel overcrowded, but the Tolvan rendezvous, Hera’s appearance, and a glimpse of a Rebel piloting academy helped keep us optimistic that this arc could end on a high note. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

TALES OF SUSPENSE #102

The old couple dynamic of Clint and Bucky makes Tales of Suspense stand out from similar concepts. As this issue builds to a big reveal there’s plenty of spycraft and murder, but it is provided the tone of a Guy Ritchie film due to the central duo’s banter. That repartee is sometimes a bit too on, overloading pages with dialogue, but it’s far better than the silent, morose alternative. This issue moves through scenes with an unrelenting pace that helps to cover some lack of detail in panels and flat coloring elements. It actively pushes readers forwards to a final splash worth some anticipation in this exciting installment. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

VENOM #162

The “Poison X” crossover between X-Men Blue and Venom continues in Venom #162, and the story may be suffering from symbiote overload. At this point in Cullen Bunn’s tale, the X-Men have symbiotes, the villains have symbiotes, and, of course, Venom has a symbiote. Bunn definitely seems to be headed somewhere with this setup, as teased by the final page, but in this issue, the antagonism brought out by the symbiotes makes the characters much less distinguishable from one another. Part of the fun of the earlier issues was seeing the high-minded, optimistic X-Men bounce off of Venom’s weary anti-hero mentality, and that seems lost now with everyone acting as an unstable anti-hero. Artists Edgar Salazar and Ario Anindito do a fine job of bringing the story to life, but its a middling middle chapter of the larger story. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN GOLD #22

“Brotherhood” continues in X-Men Gold #22. Diego Bernard’s already picturesque artwork seems even more polished with this issue. Guggenheim’s story ventures into traditional superhero versus superhero fare before throwing in a “We probably should have seen that coming” twist. He also lays some seeds here of potential character growth for some of these new Brotherhood villains and brings back an unexpected foe from past stories. X-Men Gold #22 doesn’t stray far from typical X-Men superhero fare, but it executes that material very well. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

BIRTHRIGHT #30

Williamson and Bressan add several wrinkles to the ongoing plot of Birthright in this latest installment, and not all of them land perfectly. The art and layout of each page is as lovely as ever, but the actual pacing of the issue suffers for just how much ground is covered. Every turn of the page feels like a new paradigm, and while overall interesting, it’s just too much. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLOODBORNE #1

Bloodborne #1 is an intriguing comic that could give readers some answers to some of the unanswered mysteries from the video game of the same name. In the first issue, readers are introduced to an unnamed Hunter who is caught in a strange cycle as he battles monsters in the city of Yharnam. The Hunter is introduced to a young child with Paleblood in his veins, a substance mentioned multiple times in the game, but never really elaborated upon. Writer Ales Kot and the Bloodborne mythos are a great fit — Kot is at his strongest when writing stories that feature violence and weird occult horrors. Artist Piotr Kowalski does a great job of drawing Bloodborne‘s strange horrors, although some of the action sequences just feel a bit off. Choppy paneling aside, this is a solid comic and a must-read for those who enjoyed the game. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

DESCENDER #27

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Exposition is normally a confounding element in comics storytelling. The medium reads quickly and prioritizes images over text. Providing a large dump of information can wreck the flow of a story and put readers off of a series altogether. This makes the challenge confronted in Descender #27 all the more notable as the series is also in the midst of an ongoing narrative packed with cliffhangers and questions of the present. All of this context is what makes the first issue in a three-part flashback so impressive. Descender #27 more than rises to the occasion of establishing the facts needed to understand whatever awaits Tim-21 and his companions next. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GEARS OF WAR RISE OF RAAM #2

Gears of War: Rise of Raam acts as a prequel to the original Gears of War video game, showing Raam’s rise to power as the military leader of the Locust Horde. While the games are known for their emphasis on violent action, this issue is awfully dull. How dull? The creative team of Kurtis Wiebe and Max Dunbar somehow find a way to make a five-page sequence in which Raam and his Locust army battle a giant monster lifeless and boring. Even Gears of War fanatics will have trouble finding something fun to say about this issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

HELLBOY & BPRD 1955 BURNING SEASON

Hellboy contends with the specter of America’s past as he battles a fiery ghost haunting in Florida. This issue frames history in a variety of forms, including a metaphorically monstrous roadside dinosaur exhibit and a truly stunning splash of moments across Florida’s existence. The overall effect raises the notion of a monster larger than any individual Nazi cyborg or faerie god. It is all converted into striking fights and images with many small reaction panels having as much of an impact as entire pages. What places this one-shot over the top though is its choice to provide no easy answers, embodying an ongoing battle from which the B.P.R.D. cannot save us. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

HIT-GIRL #1

Hit-Girl #1 features guns the size of tanks, exploding bodies complete with detached jaws and eyes, and every other over-the-top element from Kick-Ass turned to 11. Dialogue is intended to be as blunt and shocking as possible. The same goes for the violence. There’s no heart to this comic book, only cruelty searching for excuses to express itself. Even Mindy begins to look monstrous in Ortiz’s pencils as her eyes bulge when thinking of bloodshed. It’s all quite horrifying. There is an audience for Hit-Girl #1 though. It is absurd, grindhouse violence and embraces that status. Just be aware that it has nothing more to offer. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #24

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers has always excelled at conveying genuine stakes, and that couldn’t be more true of issue #24. That’s not an easy feat either, especially when someone named Pilgrimace is threatening the “fancy dragon man” (aka the Dragonzord). Writer Kyle Higgins lands on a perfect mix of over-the-top action and rather unnerving villains, a mix that keeps the reader grounded. Jonas Scharf and Joana Lafuente’s eerie take on Lord Drakkon greatly aides that success, and their Finster is just as compelling. This issue isn’t afraid to go down some dark avenues, but it never forgets to embrace what the franchise is known for either, all while successful setting up the biggest Power Rangers event in years. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

MONSTRESS #14

Monstress is, usually, an epic and intricate book that is both a pleasure to read and advances the story just enough each issue that the plot doesn’t drag. This week’s issue, however, is the exception to that rule. Marjorie Liu’s writing isn’t bad — far from it — and by the time the issue gets to the last few panels the two major status changes that have been building finally pay off. The problem is this issue just drags. It’s tedious and overly long. That being said, things are about to get very interesting for Maika Halfwolf and the Monstrum Zinn, and this issue sets up the next very well. The one thing that saves Monstress #14, though, is the exquisite art by Sana Takeda. It’s breathtaking and entirely worth reading the issue to enjoy. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

NINJAK VS. THE VALIANT UNIVERSE #2

Joe Bennett and Belardino Brabo are drawing a dozen or so characters and usually upwards of a half-dozen panels per page — but there are a lot of those panels with either no backgrounds or the kind that should not take long — computer-aided trees, motion lines, etc. The result is that many of those pages may be busy, but they are still a bit on the boring side. The figurework is good, the visual storytelling is good and, as ever, Bennett’s faces are top-notch. Even looking past a few empty backgrounds, though, what really makes this issue suffer is that it feels so rote and procedural. Eliot Rahal’s script is fine, but there are so many moving parts that he seems to have little choice but to tell rather than show, and the result is some clunky dialogue. The whole thing comes together like a Big Two crossover from the ’80s or ’90s, beginning at around page three and just passing the baton from character to character, introducing the world of the story to the reader in scenes that feel slow and didactic. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

QUANTUM AND WOODY! #3

In a self-contained issue, Quantum and Woody’s goat gives them a second chance at something they have always wanted. What they do with it, though, is a bit disappointing. The art by Francis Portela is great, excepting a few faces here and there which seem to be shooting for humor but are instead just off-putting. Where the story struggles is in its pacing, with a flashback integrated into the issue that robs the present-day story of all its momentum. While it pays off in a fun, charming way, it feels like it was perhaps a little too much of a good thing. For the third month in a row, Kibblesmith’s Quantum and Woody flirts at the edges of greatness but never quite makes it to the promised land. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

SEX CRIMINALS #22

“Follow the Honey” is a pitch-perfect entry to the SexCrims world. Fraction and Zdarsky continue to take readers on a wholly unique ride, balancing plot developments, heavy moments, and absolutely delightful background (and foreground) jokes. From the recap on the opening page to the unique installment “Letters” column, and everything in between, this issue feels like a must-read for fans who have been enjoying the series. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

TANGLED #1

The first issue of IDW’s new Tangled comic series is pretty much exactly what you’d expect. The characters from the movie are involved, and the writers try their best to emulate the magic they brought to the screen, but it doesn’t always succeed as intended. Most of the time, the comic just seems like a lesser version of the film, intended only to put Tangled in front of kids to remind them that another movie could still happen eventually. It isn’t high quality by any stretch of the imagination but, at the end of the day, the book serves its purpose. The dialogue is simple, the art is fun, and everybody learns a valuable lesson at the end. If you’ve got a child who loves Tangled, and they’re trying to get more into reading, this comic is exactly what they need. Otherwise, there’s no real reason to pick this up. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

WWE #14

BOOM! Studios is tackling the Women’s Evolution, and they seem to have picked the perfect superstar to walk readers through it. The hugger herself Bayley gives a charming and relatable perspective of the Four Horsewomen’s rise through NXT to the main roster, one that grounds the story as a whole. Writer Dennis Hopeless successfully conveys the sense of frustration that many had with WWE’s treatment of the Women’s division at the time, and spotlights the seeds that would eventually change the landscape of WWE. On the visual front, Serg Acuna and Doug Garbark are solid throughout, providing some spot-on likenesses (including that picture perfect Dusty Rhodes). Bayley is the heart of this story though, and your mileage may vary if you’re not her biggest fan. Still, if you give her a chance, she just might win you over. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5