Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/21/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews!

The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today from Aquaman #34 to Youngblood #10 and all that falls between. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Cave Carson Has an Interstellar Eye #1, Cable #155, Go Go Power Rangers #8, and Usagi Yojimbo: The Hidden #1. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers and then in alphabetical order.

DC #1

AQUAMAN #34

Corum Rath might seem a bit one note at times, but Dan Abnett does a commendable job of bringing some additional layers to light. He’s still an awful person mind you, but you’ll have much more of a grasp on why he’s awful, and you might even empathize. Some solid hooks are locked in that should pay off in future issues, though the art does leave a bit to be desired. Assuredly some will like this style choice, but for me, it just didn’t land. Not the best issue of the series, but there’s plenty here you’ll want to pay attention to for future issues. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN #43

“Everyone Loves Ivy” has been nothing like we expected, and while this issue continues to defy expectations, the ending sticks the landing. Batman and Catwoman play off each other so well, and Tom King excels at showcasing their minds above their other impressive abilities. Still, the ending just falls a little flat, as in contrast to the other issues things are wrapped in a bow far too neatly here. As for the art, Mikel Janin delivers another phenomenal issue, and we can’t wait to see what this team tackles next. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN SINS OF THE FATHER #2

Like the first issue, Sins of the Father #2 is a fairly routine Batman story with a spin: Thomas Wayne was a horrible person and was responsible for ruining lives. Usual suspects like Alfred and Deadshot fill the pages, dancing their usual dance with the Dark Knight, and the art in the comic is entirely average, doing its job and nothing more. While most of this comic is about as cookie-cutter as you can get, there are moments here and there where it goes a hair deeper, giving big Batman fans just a little taste of something new. Sins of the Father is a fun, easy read for folks just craving more the than four or five current Batman stories being printed right now. If you’re trying to limit your Gotham-related stories to just one or two a month, you can do better than this one. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES II #5

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #5 is basically a comic book version of those epic crossovers you had with your action figures when you were a kid. The plots don’t always make sense, but it’s really cool to see all of your favorite characters interact and fight each other. In this issue, Leonardo and Batman attempt to calm a Venom-enhanced Donatello while Raphael and Robin try to find a quick solution to healing the grievously injured Splinter. Ryan Ferrier does a great job of capturing the many Batman and TMNT characters’ voices in the issue, even if James Tynion IV’s plot is a bit spastic at times. My biggest complaint was with Freddie Williams II’s pencils. While I generally like his art style, the issue seemed rushed, and it showed, especially when dealing with human faces. Still, the issue had a great ending, and I’m excited to see the finale. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATWOMAN #13

Batwoman is the kind of story that comes with a complexity that’s mostly fantastic, but also a tad frustrating. Issue #13 encapsulates that identity perfectly. For the majority of the story, you’re treated to a complicated game of cat and mouse, and you get the pleasure of witnessing arguably the best detective in the Bat Family (Sorry, Bruce) work her magic. However, there are a couple of frames and moments throughout that try to take things to an even deeper, more entangled plot, but things get lost in the shuffle. The art functions the same way here. It’s mostly beautiful, but has a tendency to make things fuzzy or incomprehensible at times, accidentally leading you down a stray path. If this series, and this issue, could remove those few blotches from its pages, Batwoman would be the best noir comic on the shelf. With those faults, well, it’s still pretty damn good. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

BOMBSHELLS UNITED #14

The next two installments of “The Black Island” come about, and they’re simultaneously delightful and a tiny bit frustrating. Seeing the Bombshells’ version of the Suicide Squad is a delight, giving the spotlight to some of the universe’s more underrepresented villains without making them truly the antagonists of the piece. There are some brief moments where the art and the writing don’t necessarily gel, but enough is going on to not make those missteps really stand out. But there are enough cute moments — and still a major mystery to solve — that fans will probably stay interested. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

BRAVE & THE BOLD BATMAN & WONDER WOMAN #2

The ingredients for something special are all here, but unfortunately, the story’s snail’s pace halts any momentum it manages to create. That’s not to say there aren’t some positives, as Liam Sharp and Romulo Fajardo Jr.’s visuals are stunning, and always manage to keep your eye’s attention. That can’t be said of the pacing and dialogue though. The dialogue isn’t bad mind you, but the ratio between how much there is and what actually happens is out of balance, as aside from a page or two this issue doesn’t advance the storyline at all. So far the series is stuck in defining lore, not exploring it, and hopefully, that changes in issue #3. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 2 out of 5

CAVE CARSON HAS AN INTERSTELLAR EYE #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Cave Carson Has an Interstellar Eye shows readers that simply because a comic can be described as surreal or strange does not mean it should be incomprehensible. Each page of the issue toys with layouts and refuses to define any one moment too narrowly, yet the heart of the story is never in question. Both the characters and core themes of wonder, family, and exploration are clear. Even the most initially inexplicable choice is purposeful and rewards repeat readings. This comic is not strange for the sake of being strange, it provides a world that could only be imagined in comics and readers should be prepared for quite the trip. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DAMAGE #3

We all knew it was coming: The moment that Damage exposes a fault line, showing readers that this wonderful high may not last very long. Sadly, that moment came this week. Don’t get me wrong, there was nothing inherently bad, or even below-average about this issue. With a fantastic appearance from Wonder Woman and another spreading of bread crumbs offering just one more hint at the larger mystery, this comic was a lot of fun. However, in the final few pages, the story circled back to a trope that we’ve already seen in its short run. It’s only been three issues, and it seems like we’re about to hit the “Now it’s my turn….again” moment that plagues so many long-standing comic runs. Now to be fair, Venditti and Daniel are talented writers, and they could take the story in another direction when issue #4 arrives. Let’s hope they have another surprise up their sleeves. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEATHBED #2

The painfully hilarious adventure continues for Valentine Richards and Antonio Luna in Deathbed #2. The latter begs for his story to be told, as false as it may be turn out to be, but it makes for a wild ride which both Valentine and those reading it will insist on following. Witty punchlines, brash illustrations, and unthinkable scenarios become reality thanks to Joshua Williamson, Riley Rossmo, and Ivan Plascencia. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEADMAN #5

Yet another installment of Deadman arrives from Neal Adams, bringing the traditional bits of wit and deadpan humor to a team which is not exactly traditional. Unlikely friends discover truths about one another while an overarching mission is strived towards through well-scripted and illustrated scuffles. Still, the journey seems to be only just beginning. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 4 out of 5

FUTURE QUEST PRESENTS #8

Ty’s desire to become a hero gets tested as an important lesson in power is taught to him by an extraterrestrial being. While he may ultimately use his evolution and lessons learned to gain the upper hand this time, Ty and his mouthy Mightor counterpart may be launching a larger, more threatening, and fun for out-of-danger readers to enjoy story. Jeff Parker’s issue #8 tells its own complete story, while also teeing up those which will follow. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #3

GREEN LANTERNS #43

This latest cosmic caper has been quite entertaining, and Tim Seeley ends the duos latest adventure on a high note. The chemistry between Cruz and Baz has grown considerably over the course of the series, making the will they or won’t they aspect of their relationship feel earned. Still, even with that the enemy the Lanterns face still feels like an afterthought, even this many issues in, though the loneliness theme they are supposed to represent shines through. V Ken Marion’s stylish and energetic visuals are a perfect pairing for the adventure at hand, and the future for these two looks bright indeed. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #40

Harley Quinn consistently proves to be one of the most fun and well-crafted books DC has going right now and this issue is no exception. Inaki Miranda’s art is incredible as always, but the real standout this issue is Frank Tieri’s writing. The various threads set up in previous issues start to come together and not only do we get the real Frank Frank’s humorous story about how ended up held captive by some goons, but we also get a moving scene between Harley and Killer Croc that actually makes the reader feel badly for Croc. It’s that dynaic range from the bizarre to the poignant that make this issue, like the whole run, a solid, can’t miss read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #41

Justice League is at times difficult to judge. On the one hand, the societal aspects Christopher Priest attempts to tackle are compelling, with the central focus on the League’s boundaries and limits, and how those can be perceived by the people they serve. Unfortunately, that isn’t really the core storyline, as the tracking of the Fan is still at the heart of things, and that’s just not near as interesting as what surrounds it. Philippe Briones and Jeromy Cox deliver some solid artwork throughout, especially in regards to the Red Lion, and there’s an effective hook to get you back for issue #42. There’s a lot to like here, but right now the story feels as if it has some dead weight, and the sooner it can get rid of that the better. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

INJUSTICE 2 #22

While Injustice 2 #22 contains the great character moments we’ve come to expect from the series, which ties the gap between the first and second DC fighting games, this issue showcases the book’s biggest weakness: its occasional sacrifice of the story making sense in order to keep the book chugging along to its inevitable conclusion. In this issue, Ra’s al Ghul helps Solivar stop a Grodd-led insurrection in Gorilla City, but he also spares Grodd’s life for no real reason other than Grodd has to survive to the start of Injustice 2. While understandable on one level, it’s a pivotal point, and one that seems a bit out of character for a villain that just murdered dozens of other gorillas. Jarring moment aside, this is still a solid comic, and one of the better DC books on the stand. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

NIGHTWING #41

Nightwing #41 brought a conclusion that seemed a little past due, pitting Dick Grayson against The Judge one final time. For all accounts and purposes, the showdown was fun. Orlando knocked the dialogue out of the park (as he often does), the art and colors (by Chang, Campbell, and Maiolo) were gorgeous, and the twists mostly found a way to tell further Nightwing’s legacy without relying on the tropes of Batman. It was a really solid finale. That said, the biggest issue facing this issue was its villain. The Judge was intriguing and sometimes frightening throughout the series. Unfortunately, he’s a villain that works better when shrouded in mystery. The more you learned about him, the less interesting he became, making his last stand a bit less exciting than the rest of the book would suggest. Regardless, the story of The Judge is finally over, and it looks as though even brighter days are ahead for Dick Grayson’s solo adventures. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPER SONS #14

Super Sons under writer Peter J. Tomasi has been one of the most consistently entertaining series of DC’s Rebirth era, and while it is perhaps not a “great” series, few superhero books have been more fun in recent memory. This week’s issue, #14, from artist Carlo Barberi and Art Thibert, is a perfect capsule of the series as a whole, reduced down to a microcosm of itself.

Dealing with parental pressure, going back and forth with rat-a-tat dialogue, and ultimately finding kinship in one another, this issue of Super Sons is a smart and heartwarming version of who these characters are — and why we will miss them when they end in a couple of months. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

SUPERMAN #43

Writers Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason continue their “Boyzarro” story from last month, with Gleason on art, finished by Joe Prado and colored by Stephen Downer.

Downer’s colors are a high point of this issue, which puts Superboy side by side with his Bizarro doppelgänger throughout. While that makes for some cool, fun, and funny visuals, unfortunately the writing on the Bizarro stuff continues to be a little too… Bizarro.

That said, while DC solicitations and Brian Michael Bendis threaten Superman’s relationship with his wife and son, seeing the way Gleason and Tomasi treat Lois with respect and reverence is a reminder of why this run has been so special. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN RENEW YOUR VOWS #17

Hiding secrets from a parent can be tough. But hiding secrets from a pair of superhero parents? Even tougher. Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows #17 plays on familiar teen tropes when Annie Parker discovers that two of her classmates have superpowers. Seeing the chance to finally fit in, Annie hides their existence from her father, who happens to also work at her school. Renew Your Vows is a strong comic, one that shows that Marvel’s classic underdog doesn’t stagnate or grow stale even if Spider-Man is allowed to grow up and grow older. Jody Houser captures Spider-Man’s voice perfectly, mixing in corny dad jokes with corny Spider-Man jokes left and right. Nathan Stockman’s artwork reminds me a bit of Nick Bradshaw’s at time, especially in how he captures emotion in faces. Houser and Stockman’s work together cements Renew Your Vows as the strongest of the Spider-Man books published by Marvel right now. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS #685

Another stellar chapter in the “Avengers: No Surrender” saga as the Hulk continues to threaten every Avenger left standing. It remains classic superhero fiction with the volume turned up, though there are at least one or two lines of dialogue here that feel a bit too dated. Paco Medina’s art infuses the action-packed story with a lot of energy as the stakes continue to rise. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

CABLE #155

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Cable #155 is an about-face for a series struggling to define itself. Simply put, this is Cable’s best self, brought out by creators who are interested in diving below the surface and creating a textured narrative about personal connections and the specters we create as we move forward in our lives. Cable being Cable, those specters are especially literal and deadly, but its good to see “the man called Cable” fulfilling his potential again. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE DAMNATION #3

Compared to the far more consistent Doctor Strange ongoing series, Doctor Strange: Damnation feels all over the place. After seeming to find its way in the previous issue, an artist change and slowed pace makes the third issue feel like a confusing drag. Szymon Kudranski’s artwork is capable when the magical sparks are flying, but struggles with the more personal moments and with clarity during more physical fight scenes. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

INCREDIBLE HULK #714

After Amadeus Cho returns to Earth, he makes a big impact. Two core scenes, a bridge rescue and superhero battle, reveal just how potent an unleashed version of this Hulk can be. It is equal parts delightful and frightening with some intriguing methods for showing how his big IQ is solved to problems of both engineering and fisticuffs. The car metaphor continues to be a clunker when imagining Amadeus’ struggle as the divisions between his personalities aren’t quite as clear as the image makes it out to be. Yet the problem that only begins to arise here is obvious for any reader. The Incredible Hulk has reestablished its footing and is prepared to do some real damage. Wherever “World War Hulk II” goes, it looks to be one wild ride. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

IRON FIST #78

You’ve seen this type of storyline play out before, as someone is shown all of their failures in an attempt to turn them or give in. That said, that doesn’t mean it isn’t effective when it’s done right, and Ed Brisson manages to pull it off. Damian Couceiro and Andy Troy deliver a lively and aptly burning hellscape formerly known as Las Vegas, and that only makes the team-up with Fat Cobra even better. Even if you haven’t been reading previous issues, this is a pretty decent hopping-on point, though you will get even more out of this if you’re at all familiar with the character’s history. Iron Fist was a pleasant surprise, and consider us hooked for next issue. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

MIGHTY THOR #705

This issue is absolutely, positively breathtaking. The visuals go from their usual level of intricately dynamic to truly goosebump-inducing when combined with the narrative of this epic, intense, stunning third act. There are so many profound things that make their way into this issue, in terms of love, loss, and giving your all for a cause. This should absolutely positively be at the top of your list of comics to read — and will surely stick with you long after. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

MONSTERS UNLEASHED #12

Kid Kaiju crosses paths with Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur — and they face a new challenge in the process. This issue isn’t the strongest outing, but it does have moments of charm to it, and essentially feels like a shorter, all-ages version of this week’s Pacific Rim: Uprising. There are moments where the dialogue gets a little weak, but the third act reveal and the overall message of the issue almost make up for it. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

MS MARVEL #28

G. Willow Wilson is a master at layering mutliple stories in one arc, and the conclusion of “Teenage Wasteland” is no exception. While the ending is somewhat predictable, it’s the massive growth of all of the characters involved that really packs a punch. Not only does Kamala come to really understand her place, but her friends learn a lot about themselves too. The appearance of Carol Danvers really pays off as well with Captain Marvel giving just the right amount of comedy and gravitas to a story that is both bonkers and moving from the first panel to the last. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

RUNAWAYS #7

The Runaways’ new life together begins in a pretty pitch-perfect way. Rowell truly taps into what makes these characters so lovable, while covering some real anxieties of their generation in the process. And Anka’s art is still a rainbow-hued delight, that feels like the comic book equivalent of a glass of lemonade on a hot day. While a small number of moments fall a little bit flat, the vast majority of the issue is such a delightful and genuine read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SPIDER-GWEN #30

After the fast-paced and emotionally-charged “Gwenom” arc, the first chapter of “The Life of Gwen Stacy” feels like hitting the pause button. Robbi Rodriguez varies up his style in interesting ways to make Gwen Stacy look like Gwen Stacy while making sure Spider-Gwen still looks like Spider-Gwen. Jason Latour spends a lot of time on conversations between the two, which should be riveting, but it doesn’t feel like much of anything new was learned about either character. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS #45

Leia’s master plan to win the favor of Mon Cala continues, setting her sights on springing a shapeshifter from captivity to help her plans come to fruition. Meanwhile, Luke and Han grab some drinks with Wedge and other former members of the Red Squadron, reminding the budding Jedi how lucky he is to be alive. There’s little to offer in the way of plot, with the art’s shift from cartoonish to photorealistic being incredibly jarring in this issue, making readers question if Salvador Larroca really created it all. Between the distracting art and minimal narrative momentum, there’s not much to like in this issue, with the exception of Luke recalling the names of pilots who have been killed in an emotional scene and brief appearances from Hera Syndulla and Zeb Orrelios from Star Wars Rebels. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS POE DAMERON #25

The mission to rescue Lor San Tekka, with Black Squadron rushing to his location as he floats through space. The battle rages through space, with Tekka revealing more details about himself, detailing how he studies the Force despite not being able to harness its powers. Readers get a few cathartic emotional moments for members of the Black Squadron, and even an emotional beat for BB-8, but it’s the exploration of Tekka’s role in the Resistance that is most fascinating. Having only briefly appeared in the opening of The Force Awakens, fans now learn that it wasn’t a plot hole regarding Luke leaving details of his whereabouts, instead positing that Tekka is the one who discovered that Luke was on Ahch-To, which he entrusted Poe to reveal. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

TALES OF SUSPENSE #103

In its penultimate chapter, Tales of Suspense reveals itself to be what many suspected all along, a series of plot devices to explain the Black Widow’s return. That doesn’t imply that a story about how Natasha Romanoff returned from the dead was bound to be bad, but that’s all this story is about. Tracking through the events of the story so far it applies easy tricks to explain what has happened with no sense of thrills. Even the recaps of action sequences are draped in murky inks that leave the pages looking sloppy. Superhero comics can be a lot of things to a lot of people, but this is simply checking boxes to have an Avenger back in time for the next film. We can only be thankful there’s just one issue left to go. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

THANOS #17

It’s hard to get even more insane with every issue, but Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw again find a way to get it done with Thanos. Issue #17 pits a Mjolnir-wielding Silver Surfer (yes, that’s real) against both versions of Thanos at once, and it all hits the fan. While Cates’ dialogue and ability to truly utilize a character’s history is second to none, it’s Shaw that emerges as the rock star in this issue. This art is as gorgeous as it is grotesque, providing a cosmic thrill that a comic rarely can. Think about putting the brutal violence of Mad Max: Fury Road into the world of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies. That’s the playground where Thanos resides. This is the definition of heavy metal. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

WEAPON H #1

The debut of Weapon H provides quite the conundrum. While many comics, movies, TV shows, etc. suffer from being a great idea with poor execution, Weapon H is exactly the opposite. On the surface, crossing Hulk and Wolverine is the kind of idea you saw in comics in the ’90s, most of those stories proving more than forgettable over time. When you’re reading it, you often wonder to yourself, “Why is this a thing?” Here’s the problem though: Greg Pak actually makes this throwaway idea a lot of fun. There are times when Weapon H embraces its ridiculous premise and turns it into something wacky and wonderful. There are other times when the book takes an emotional or mysterious turn, and those are handled with poise and levity as well. It’s like you don’t want to enjoy his book because of the premise, but you begin reading and you just can’t help yourself. Greg Pak may have started with an ugly duckling of a concept, but he looks to be turning it into the kind of twisted and entertaining black swan that adventurous comic readers crave. If we’re lucky, Weapon H might be the next Red Hulk. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-MEN GOLD #24

Having the X-Men in prison is less fun than it sounds, and the story here is a middle chapter in a middling story arc. Thony Silas’s artwork struggles on basic anatomical and storytelling levels, and Guggenheim’s dialogue is unusually clumsy. X-Men Gold #24 is a low point for the series. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 1 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

30 DAYS OF NIGHT #4

Similar to the journey of the undead this comic documents, 30 Days of Night is simply going through the motions. The issue sacrifices scares and mood, though at this point it’s time the monsters kick down the door and start killing everything in sight. Piotr Kowalski and Brad Simpson do shine in this issue, though. Kowalski’s meticulous lines carry the narrative momentum, and after the first bite readers go on tour of the town in chaos, with simple yet effective layouts. And Simpson’s colors remain cool and blue, maintaining a flatter look so as not to muddy up the night-time setting. It’s very pretty, but only the diehards will be drawn to the story. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 2 out of 5

ADVENTURE TIME COMICS #21

This issue is a surprising delight. “Ricardo Arrythmia” turns a simple concept into something simultaneously unusual and slightly moving. McConnell’s art and lettering is a unique twist for Adventure Time, and while some panels almost look like something out of Aqua Teen Hunger Force, that only adds to the charm. And while “Masters of the Powerskull Sword” might not be as prominent of a story, it’s still a delightful parody, one that Masters of the Universe fans will surely be delighted by. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

ARCHIE #29

Archie #29 is an issue mostly of exposition, but Mark Waid does a good job of building up enough suspense with a side plot involving Archie and a lost guitar that you don’t see the big surprise in the final panel. The pacing of this issue is solid and art, particularly when it comes to the Blossom Twins, is very well done. Overall, it’s a solid issue. It doesn’t particularly stand out, but it also isn’t a bad read. The only thing it’s really lacking is genuine suspense when it comes to the dirt Mantle has over the Blossoms and how that is shaping up, but this issue puts the story in prime position for some major drama next time around. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEPT H #24

Matt Kindt’s Dept H ends its run in this issue, and if there is one thing that Kindt is the master of, as readers of his work on Mind MGMT may recall, it’s telling beautiful nuanced stories with complex and well-crafted characters that feel less like reading a story and more like a window to a life. In this issue, readers learn so much more about Mia than one might expect for a finale, but it’s less about the events of her life and more about the lesson that shapes her and, by extension, the book itself. Haunting, masterful, and beautiful, this issue would be gorgeous if done all in black and white, but Sharlene Kindt’s colors elevate the entire experience. It’s a beautiful end to a beautiful series. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

DESCENDER #28

Descender completes its origin story this month in a tale that provides plenty of answers, but not much else. The setup for this two-part narrative in Descender #27 offered a lush past and an intriguing narration device. Here those elements are either forgotten or allowed to descend into clichés. The designs of Harvesters remain gorgeous, but most of the issue is focused on going through paces that any attentive fan would have predicted. When the trip to the past end and the focus returns to Tim-21, it’s about time. This is not a knock against Descender as an ongoing series as it’s a joy to see the core cast reemerge. However, this detour ran its course, and it’s best that it ended after this second issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

GEARS OF WAR RISE OF RAAM #3

Gears of War: Rise of Raam tells the story of Raam, the Locust antagonist from the original Gears of War game. It turns out that this generic evil alien general has a backstory, in which he navigates Locust politics in the most boring way possible. In this issue, Raam earns that trust of the Locust Queen by stopping a Lambant attack on the Locust’s temple, an attack that Raam himself staged. After ordering his soldiers to shoot at the Lambants from the high ground, Raam jumps down a cliff and kills a couple with a knife in a two-page sequence. That’s the extent of the action, as the rest of the comic features a bunch of aliens who all look alike yelling at each other until Raam is named general and his plan is set into motion. Honestly, this comic does the franchise no favors, and I’d rather watch paint dry than pick up a Gears of War game if they’re anything like these comics. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

GHOSTBUSTERS ANSWER THE CALL #4

Answer the Call has been a delightful series so far, though issue #4 is probably the weakest of the first four issues. The good news is it still has the witty back and forth you’ve come to expect from Holtzman, Erin, Patty, and Abby. When Holtzman is the center of attention, the issue is strongest, like during their attempt to merge memories for instance. All four play off each other extremely well, and Corin Howell and Valentina Pinto’s art fits them land the world like a glove. This issue is the lull in the action though, with some rather lengthy bits of exposition to set up the big encounter. Still a good issue, but next should be even better. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS #8

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Truthfully this might be Mora’s best work on the series yet, as this monster rises high above the normal creature of the week. Mora has fun with its shifting and changing nature, but he doesn’t skimp out on the Rangers either, and his knack for showing parts of the Rangers faces behind their helmets is used to stellar effect here. When combined with Parrott’s pitch-perfect dialogue, it’s a Power Ranger fan’s dream come to life. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARROW COUNTY #29

To kick off a new story arc, this issue was mostly an exposition dump about Hester, a woman whose powers with the supernatural rival that of Emmy’s. Before she can put Emmy in her place, Hester must confront the spirits of her family members who are partly responsible for her fate, a reunion that will motivate her in her villainous deeds. This issue is pretty wordy without much action, but the few moments of Hester’s violence we witness are pretty horrific, getting us quite excited for the upcoming showdown and the revelations it’s sure to bring about Emmy’s history. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

INFINITY 8 #1

Infinity 8 is a fun comic with an intriguing premise, a slick package, amazing art, and interesting characters. There are some questionable aspects, such as the infrequent use of male gaze focused on the no-nonsense protagonist that almost makes the main character seem like wish fulfillment. But the story has an interesting hook that reminds me of Brandon Graham’s Prophet without all of the post-Earth pretentiousness that permeated its worldbuilding. Despite the awesome alien creatures, everything is relatable on a human level. The plot gets a little to convenient to set up a threat in the last page, almost like real estate dictated the narrative flow, which is forgivable in the context of monthly comics. I was thoroughly entertained by this book, despite the flaws, and will gladly continue reading the series. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 4 out of 5

JAMES BOND: THE BODY #3

Like James Bond’s appetite for killing in James Bond: The Body #3, readers might just want to step into his Nazi-killing shoes (or continue reading with his next adventure, at least). A simple and predictable adventure penned by Ales Kot, current events help fuel the narrative to spark interest. It’s certainly a James Bond character which casual fans might be unfamiliar with as he murderously trots around in R-rated fashion. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 3 out of 5

JIM HENSON’S STORYTELLER: FAIRIES #4

Fairy tales can be tricky. They either have saccharine endings or grim ones and rarely anything in between, but Celia Lowenthal manages the near-impossible: Jim Henson’s Storyteller: Fairies creates a perfect literal fairy tale that is at once full of suspense, but has a perfect ending. And it’s not just one story, but two. Not only does Lowenthal tell the story of the young shepherd lured to the realm of fairies, but also the story of the storyteller himself — or at least a very small snippet of it as he tells his tale. The art has a warm feel that is fitting with this fireside tale, making the whole issue a moving delight to read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

KICK-ASS #2

An abused woman and child abandoned to the streets with a broken arm double down on the problems found in the first issue of the new Kick-Ass. It’s destructive streak through impoverished America continues, using black bodies and real problems for easy thrills and entertainment. Even when read as a B-movie, every point dances around cliché when not beating it over the head. Romita Jr. is putting out some of his best artwork in the past decade here. Shading and inks humanize his faces and provide the non-violent scenes a sense of intimacy. It’s simply a shame that the work is wasted on a plot this cruel and exploitative. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

KILL OR BE KILLED #17

Having silenced the demon, Dylan is now focused on serving justice within the confines of his mental hospital. As his mission proves trickier than expected and Ed Brubaker crafts a genuinely interesting internal conflict, and external bout with the copycat vigilante’s inability to properly copycat poses a whole new wrench in all of Dylan’s plan. Well, that and the story he plans to continue in the next issue, in classic Image Comics style. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 5 out of 5

LUCY DREAMING #1

The first issue of Lucy Dreaming is a bit like its protagonist: awkward, engaged in stories, and a bit unsure of what direction to go. It’s a mixed bag all around that delivers jokes just as likely to horrify as cause a chuckle and a protagonist who is equal parts charming and off-putting. That may reflect the lack of space in a first issue or an adjustment to the long form of this particular narrative. In either case, the illustrations of the story make it all a lot more palatable. Dialynas manages to make both reality and the dreamworld function well, building a fun Star Wars homage that doesn’t rely too much on the source material. Lucy Dreaming could find its footing and become a sleeper hit or fail to rise to the challenge, only time will tell. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MATA HARI #2

Mata Hari thus far has been a bit of a mixed bag, and while issue #2 improves, it still has a few nagging problems. Emma Beeby’s central premise is intriguing as ever, as you aren’t quite sure whether Mata Hari is actually an immortal, a double agent, both, or just confused after a long life of surviving by the skin of her teeth. That central theme is compelling no doubt, but the book just feels rather choppy due to all the time jumps. That goes for the Shiva bits too, as these sequences are often stunning thanks to Ariela Kristantina and Pat Masioni’s art, but you don’t understand what context to really take them in, and that confusion just permeates the whole issue. Granted, this could all really come together in the following issues, revealing a greater and more solid picture, but thus far this series just isn’t quite clicking. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 2 out of 5

MONSTRESS #15

If the previous issue of Monstress was sluggish and bloated, Monstress #15 is nearly the complete opposite, delivering a story with a better pace, a lighter touch, but no shortage of the rich details that make the world worth immersing yourself in. In particular, Marjorie Liu’s continued development of Kippa is a real treat as the fox girl starts to come into her own and is, perhaps, going in her own direction independent of Maika. Sana Takeda’s art continues to be the absolute highlight of this book, though, and when combined with this issue’s more deftly crafted story, you have a story whose sum total truly is greater than all of the individual parts. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #64

This issue might not be the most memorable, but it’s still quite a bit of fun to read. Arguably, the highlight of this issue is the art, with plenty of background jokes and references that are worthy of a chuckle. There are moments where the dialogue and the overall plot become a tiny bit repetitive, but avid fans will still find a lot to enjoy. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

NINJA-K #5

The world of Ninja-K is rather grey, with few clear answers and even fewer happy endings. Getting to the bottom of how and why the Ninja Programme exists at all has been thrilling, and while the showdown in this issue hits some familiar notes, it isn’t any less compelling. That’s partly due to some genuinely entertaining spy work, but a sizable portion of the credit goes to Christos Gage’s handling of the two leads. Their contrasting points of view is the perfect springboard for Ninjak, whose humanity is often best defined by a comparison to others. It certainly helps that Tomas Giorello and Diego Rodriguez paint a melancholy but no less picturesque world for both to inhabit. At times the beats can be a bit predictable, but there are enough surprises here to make this issue well worth your time. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

OUTCAST #34

The middle part of the “Invasion” storyline is all about getting each piece on the chess board into place before the infiltration can begin, yet the issue does manage to fit in some solid character bits. Kyle has to trust the decisions of his allies to do what’s best for their survival while Megan finds herself deeply embedded in Rowland’s clutches with little hope of rescue. The issue might not have much action, but Robert Kirkman promises in the letters column that “[t]he next two issues are going to be crazy fun,” and ensures that the path of the storyline is sure to “floor people.” — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

PATHFINDER SPIRAL OF BONES #1

Pathfinder: Spiral of Bones is the latest Pathfinder miniseries, which all feature a group of adventurers known to most fans of the RPG series. One of the things that separates Pathfinder from its chief rival Dungeons & Dragons is the use of “iconic” characters in its artwork, archetypical fantasy characters with backgrounds and history. In the newest miniseries, this group of heroes travels to the Varisian city of Kaer Maga, a city filled with refugees, misfits, and outcasts. When two of the group get trapped in the catacombs beneath the city, the remaining group (plus one long-lost friend) descend into the city’s depths with disastrous results.

While the story itself is pretty standard dungeon-crawl fantasy fare, I’m most impressed with the comic’s detail to Pathfinder continuity. Writer Crystal Fraiser definitely knows her lore — the caulborn (an obscure creature that took me a bit of digging to identify) even make a surprise appearance! If you’re looking for lighthearted fantasy fluff or want to see what all the characters in the Pathfinder illustrations are like, give this comic a read. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

QUANTUM & WOODY #4

As the story’s villain plan comes into focus in Quantum & Woody #4, it not only provides probably the most entertaining issue of the series so far but retroactively enriches the tale going back to #1, providing a sense of narrative cohesion that makes the pretty-good-not-great first issue that much better.

Writer Daniel Kibblesmith has written a story that will read better in the trade — not necessarily a bad thing, but always a gamble — but he did so without telegraphing that is what he was doing, making this issue a genuine treat. Artist Kano’s line work and storytelling are top notch, although there are times when the colors feel a little too desaturated and could use a shot of energy. That said, the book looks great and remains one of the best comics from Valiant — a publisher who is doing some of the best work in mainstream comics. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

RUMBLE #4

It’s much easier to infuse the alien with power than it is the mundane. Looking at Rumble #4, the images of a towering grim reaper or other fierce monsters convey so much, just as they ought to. Looking at interactions at a hospital bedside reveals just how potent the storytelling in this series and David Rubín’s artwork is. There are so many threads spinning slowly together as “Soul Without Pity” reaches its penultimate chapter, but none of them are lacking. A small reconciliation between friends packs as much of a punch as the continuation of ancient feuds between gods and monsters. It’s another reminder that Rumble is one of the absolute best series being published today. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

SOUTHERN CROSS #14

Come for the body horror, leave for the science fiction. There are plenty of reveals and twists in Southern Cross this month, but none of them are particularly moving. The plot has become wound about itself without providing many reasons to unravel its mechanisms. There are both immediate and existential threats and plenty of character connections, none of which are particularly compelling. However, the horror on display in this issue is truly impressive. It takes from the likes of Cronenberg and Carpenter to shock and terrorize. Small reversals and spreads that travel through hell are equally effective in inducing cringes and shock. The issue is a mixed bag overall, but it delivers for those looking for a thrill. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER KING #2

The Spider King picks up in its second issue, which is no fault of the creators considering this is already a completed work being serialized for floppies. The scope of the conflict comes into focus and the plot allows some breathing room for a moment before diving headfirst back into barbarians and aliens battling. Simone D’Armini is a great talent with unique character designs, and with Adrian Bloch’s deft use of cool color palettes, the two are responsible for the comic’s unique identity. With any other artist, the series would be a by-the-numbers fantasy/sci-fi mashup. The abstract stained-glass-meets-fractals segment in the middle of the issue stands out as a highlight. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #14

Every issue of the Steven Universe comic reads like an episode of the animated series, and that’s high praise. Specifically, Steven Universe #14 makes great use of closeup shots of Steven’s reactions, Greg’s music, and even Ronaldo to stitch together a heartwarming Beach City-focused story. It’s not going to blow you away, but it’ll grow on you. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

TMNT UNIVERSE #20

What started out as a pretty standard Turtles story about Raph and Alopex going on a stealth mission takes a surprisingly poignant turn in this issue as the heroes actually try to talk things out with one of their enemies. The short backup in this issue is quite good as well, casting Raph in the unusual role of emotional center for the family. Altogether, TMNT Universe #20 is a great package for Turtles fans. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

USAGI YOJIMBO THE HIDDEN #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Usagi Yojimbo is the most consistently well-crafted monthly comic of the past couple of decades. Stan Sakai seems incapable of delivering anything less than masterful cartooning. That can make addressing a new issue of the series difficult after more than 200 which utilized the same style, characters, and motifs. Yet Sakai remains full of surprises as revealed in the pages of Usagi Yojimbo: The Hidden #1. It is an issue that perfectly captures what makes this series click and offers an excellent starting point for readers intimidated by the series’ long history. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

VINEGAR TEETH #3

The penultimate issue of Vinegar Teeth sets the stage for the standoff between gigantic space gods and Brick City’s finest, and the story exemplifies all of qualities that makes this series stand out. The titular character struggles to overcome his nature and finds some common ground with his partner. It employs classic noir tales, but if you know anything about this series you know you’re getting much more than that. Troy Nixey continues to pack insanity in each panel with tender love and care, and Michelle Madsen is the perfect collaborator to bring it all to life with her coloring. Nixey’s lettering also adds to the charm; it’s not often that lettering gets the praise it deserves, but in Vinegar Teeth it’s impossible to overlook. The series continues to be absolutely bonkers, and it should be a fun conclusion to a fun series next month. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 3 out of 5

WITCHBLADE #4

Late last year, Image rebooted its long-running Witchblade series and tossed out over 20 years of continuity and stories. The new series replaced Sara Pizzini with Alex Underwood, a journalist turned victim’s advocate working for the NYPD. Underwood bonded with the Witchblade after a near-death experience, and she’s still struggling to understand the mysterious Artifact’s abilities and world of demons and the occult that it’s seemingly linked to. This issue of Witchblade provides some much needed worldbuilding to the rebooted Witchblade Universe. We get a tease about the other Artifacts (like the Darkness and Angelus) while also getting some new insight into Underwood’s tragic past. Honestly, I’m enjoying the new Witchblade a lot more than the original. Underwood has the same indomitable spirit as Sara Pizzini, but the reboot lacks the gratuitous cheesecake and convoluted ’90s plots that plagued the original series. I particularly liked how Roberta Ingranata’s art gave the book a creepy horror/noir feel, something that I’d never expect a Witchblade book to pull off successfully. Honestly, this is one of the better Image books I’ve read in quite some time, and one of the best comics reboots in recent memory. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

WWE #15

WWE #15 continues Bayley’s journey from NXT to the main roster, and with every issue, she becomes increasingly endearing. Granted it’s not like she was unlikable before, but you can’t help but root for her as she takes on the preconceptions of WWE brass, fans, and other superstars alike. Oh, and if heel Sasha is your bag, you’re going to be in for a real treat. Combined with Doug Garbark’s splendid artwork, this issue is another strong example of how engaging the superstars of WWE can be when they’re given the proper spotlight, and we can’t wait for each of the four horsewomen to get their time on the stage. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

YOUNGBLOOD #10

Chad Bowers finally gets the Youngblood gang back together through a battle which tears them apart. The inner turmoil amongst the group struggling to form in the aftermath of their bouts with the Bloodstream make their difficult decisions based on the character history all that much more enjoyable as they transform into greater heroes both individually and as a unit. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 4 out of 5