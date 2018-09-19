Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/19/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Batman: Damned #1, Return of Wolverine #1, and Olivia Twist #1. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

AQUAMAN #40

Suicide Squad’s team-up with Aquaman is coming to a close, and the finale delivers some unexpected surprises. Those surprises come of course from the Suicide Squad, namely Amanda Waller and Master Jailor. Throughout the issue, these two provide the book’s heart (Jailor) and edge (Waller) while giving Aquaman and Mera wonderful traits to play off of. In Aquaman’s case, it shows how inspiring he can be, and in Mera’s case, it shows how strong of a leader she is already turning out to be. The visuals shine in specific moments, especially one towards the end, but overall they don’t really stand out enough. This team-up has been pleasantly surprising, and if you’ve enjoyed it so far, you’ll be more than happy with story’s conclusion. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN #55

If you’ve been reading Tom King’s Batman, then you’ve likely figured out that it’s the issues that are the quietest in terms of action and major events that end up packing the biggest punch, and that holds true for Batman #55. The reflection on Bruce/Batman and Dick/Nightwing’s relationship last issue pays off in a stunning and powerful way. King has masterfully set up a dramatic turn that, even if you saw it coming a few pages into the issue, there was no accounting for the emotional weight of it. The art and color by Tony S. Daniel and Danny Miki is absolutely perfect as well, giving the book the right tone; it’s gritty with depth and has a cinematic quality worthy of a Batman book. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN: DAMNED #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Batman: Damned is best defined as an indulgence. There is little to no insight into the characters of Batman or John Constantine as they fall into inscrutably iconic modes of performance. The story itself hangs loosely as an excuse to travel Gotham City and encounter various characters. Yet in that excuse there are some tremendous individual panels and extended sequences to be found. Azzarello clearly understands the strengths of his collaborator and has provided Bermejo with every opportunity to do what he does best. Batman: Damned is not so much read as relished, enjoyed for individual elements that do not add up to a stronger whole. That level of craftsmanship affords it the label of interesting, even if it would not ordinarily be categorized as good. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DAMAGE #9

It’s a shame that Damage had to go through several other stories before finally finding its own voice, because the latest issues have an actual story about Damage’s journey that is surprisingly intriguing. The action scenes that packed several issues were fairly dull, but the exploration of Ethan’s time in the military, and the operation that created Damage, has a lot to say. This comes as a great reward to anyone who stuck with the book in its troubled times. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

GREEN LANTERNS #55

This arc’s been a bit up and down, but thanks to Hank Henshaw the story is on the upswing. Through Henshaw one of the Corp’s main weaknesses comes to light, the over-reliance on the Guardians’ decision making. Their lack of emotion and hubris at times is the tool that Henshaw uses to essentially dismantle the Corps, and you can’t help but agree with him a bit as he swats them away like flies. He’s a horrible person, don’t get us wrong, but seeing bring some of these issues to light is welcome, and looks to provide an overhaul to the Corps should they survive all this. Henshaw is always a compelling villain and is magnifying the changes needed within the Corps. Hopefully, that will result in an even stronger Green Lantern book after this is all said and done. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #50

Harley Quinn isn’t Deadpool and DC isn’t Marvel, but someone might want to tell Harley Quinn #50 that. Not only is the issue one giant breaking of the fourth wall, it’s an Avengers: Infinity War-esque story as well, just insane in a bright and sort of wacky way. It’s that wackiness that is honestly the entire problem with not just the issue but the current run of Harley Quinn overall. Everything is over the top and #50 is no exception. The story is crowded and messy and while there’s a sweet, sentimental tale woven in, the endless insanity drowns it out. The one thing about the issue that is good, borderline great, is the art. There are a lot of fantastic pages and incredible work in this issue making it a feast for the eyes even if the nutritional value of the story is seriously lacking. The best part about the whole issue — art aside — is the end, though not just because it ends the issue. There’s an intriguing reveal in the final panel, though what chaos it presents remains to be seen. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

INJUSTICE 2 #34

Injustice 2 continues to press towards the point where the video game starts from, as Gorilla Grodd and Brainiac make first contact and Ra’s al Ghul, Batman, and the United States government all sit down for a chance at peace. Shockingly, it’s Harley Quinn who brings the parties to the table, providing a much-needed reprieve from the hardheadedness of the (male) leaders of various factions. Harley hasn’t had much of a spotlight in the comic so far, so it’s nice to see her shine and remind readers why she’s such an important part of the Injustice series. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

INJUSTICE VS. MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE #3

Injustice vs. Masters of the Universe is starting to get bogged down by the weight of juggling two worlds. While it’s fun to see such wide and expansive universes interact with each other, too many of the characters are becoming one-note and not necessarily in the right way. Outside of He-Man and Orko, all of the characters from Eternia sound and act identical. While the DC side of things isn’t quite as bad, a lot of their characters just feel… bland. At least the action side is starting to pick up, as both Eternia and Earth are totally consumed by war by the end of the issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #8

The second “Legion of Doom” story is a marked improvement over the first. It utilizes a very well-executed action sequence to break up the exposition and plot advancement. Cheetah and Black Manta make for an excellent pair of sparring partners in action and dialogue, and offer plenty of reasons to be excited for upcoming issues. The extended dialogue between Luthor and The Batman Who Laughs is a solid device for setting up future events, even if it leans too much into simply explaining the plot at moments. Both characters carry a real sense of menace visually and in their speech. Justice League #8 accomplishes exactly what it needs to in binding multiple stories together and building plenty of tension for what comes next. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MISTER MIRACLE #11

The twist that everyone suspected was coming finally happens in Mister Miracle #11. That’s not a bad thing; Tom King and Mitch Gerads have teased that something strange with the reality Scott Free and Barda had inhabited for quite some time, and it’s good to see those teases pay off and not used as a bait-and-switch for something that doesn’t make sense. The trademark humor is also fantastic, as the visual gag of Darkseid sampling a vegetable platter might be the best I’ve seen in a comic this year. But while Mister Miracle #11 was another strong issue of a consistently strong miniseries, I feel that everyone will be waiting with bated breath for next month’s finale to see whether King and Gerads stick the landing, or if this issue’s big twist falls flat. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

NEW CHALLENGERS #5

New Challengers reveals almost all of its secrets in this issue, explaining who this version of Prof really is and what force is behind the mysterious mummies. Unfortunately, those answers don’t possess any context to lend them meaning. The team of “New Challengers” remain a reactionary force defined in one-dimensional terms by the skills they bring to the team, and the impact upon DC Comics is only interesting from a record-keeping perspective as it ties heavily into the events of “Metal.” Across five issues, New Challengers has never found a driving purpose behind its tale, and this expository installment fails to offer any new reasons to stick around. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

NIGHTWING #49

Like the previous issue, this story surrounding an insane motorcycle race is incredibly captivating, and the ridiculous premise allows for the art to take a lot of fun, creative directions. Unfortunately, Nightwing is returning to the world of computers and technology in the next issue, and that news couldn’t be more disappointing. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

PEARL #2

Pearl is clearly at its strongest when lingering on the titular character’s artwork and the process of tattooing. Sprawling panels that take time with each detail make for a wonderful showcase and encourage appreciation of the time and effort involved with any form of well-crafted media. This is notably lessened whenever more than a few words are spoken as characters seem to possess only a handful of voices between themselves, and what they have to say only sometimes works in concert with what they are doing. The Yakuza assassin plot is surprisingly the least-interesting part of this issue and the series thus far, tacked on and with notable flaws like plotting murders in front of a stranger. Pearl is still a visually striking comic, but one that may not even be aware of where its greatest strengths actually lie. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

TEEN TITANS #22

I haven’t exactly loved this new iteration of the Teen Titans, but this issue stands out as the best of the bunch so far. Instead of heavy action, the story here shows how these very different teenagers deal with grief and loss, and how none of them actually know how to work together. The art continues to be above average, and the dialogue (particularly from Red Arrow) is surprisingly well-written. If future issues continue to be more like this one, I’ll be much more excited for what’s to come. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

TEEN TITANS GO! #30

As always, Teen Titans GO remains an interesting comic to review. If you enjoy anything TTG related, you’ll definitely love this book, and this issue. However, this brand of humor definitely isn’t for everyone, and the issue won’t change that for any potential new readers. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE WILD STORM #17

Warren Ellis and Jon Davis-Hunt are very good at the slow burn in The Wild Storm, but sometimes they need to remind readers that they are also very fun superhero creators. The last page of this book should make Authority fans (especially fans of a certain Superman and Batman analogue) very happy, while the rest of the book continues on the Gen 13 and Daemon subplots. This issue felt like a big deep breath before the final act of Wild Storm gets under way. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

The first annual for the relaunched Amazing Spider-Man tells a “lost story” from when Peter was wearing the Venom symbiote as his costume. It dives into Venom’s nighttime escapades and offers its perspective on their very unique relationship. The presentation of the story is interesting enough, but feeds primarily on a reader’s pre-existing knowledge of the period and interest in the subject matter. There’s no purpose beyond adding a slightly new spin to a very familiar story in Spider-Man lore. An offering of action sequences, alien gaslighting, and a great splash page will give fans of these two characters something they will likely enjoy, but there’s not much to lend this story depth or legs. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

AVENGERS #8

Now that the Avengers are done with the crazy Celestial war, this book is finally moving in a very fun direction. Ghost Rider is adjusting to his Avengers role, Captain Marvel and Tony are finally getting along, and the team chooses a very exciting new leader. The best part of this issue however, is the establishing of the series’ next villain, who will provide a much better story for the Avengers than a Celestial ever could. This is finally shaping up to be the Avengers book that I’d been hoping for when Aaron and McGuinness signed on. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1

This Annual takes a classic superhero story and executes upon it with great purpose in a manner that makes it feel both timeless and exactly like what readers might need in 2018. Jumping back to World War II provides freedom in setting and style, telling a story with clear villains and a new set of heroes around Cap. It also allows for action and story to blend seamlessly together in wartime. The version of Captain America evoked in these pages is the best possible version of the character, someone who is aspirational and offers strength both through the kindness of manner and ferocity of his fighting spirit. It’s not difficult to draw parallels between this battle in 1944 and others being fought today, and that helps this issue soar as both a refuge and reminder of what the American dream can be as found in one of its greatest fictional symbols. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #5

Doctor Strange continues to be one of the most interesting Marvel books on the market right now. After a tussle in space, and some really awesome new weapons, Strange is now eyeing a return to Earth, but there’s a massive twist. I’m obviously not going to reveal it here, but the final pages take the book in a completely new direction, one that is both surprising and intriguing. This issue flips the script on the Doctor Strange saga, and I can’t wait to see what’s next. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

EDGE OF SPIDER-GEDDON #3

Jason Latour proves that the creation of Spider-Gwen in Edge of Spider-Verse was no fluke as he contributes another stunning reimagining alongside artist Tonci Zonjic. This version looks at a very young Peter Parker who is accompanied by a superpowered Uncle Ben after a fortuitous blood transfusion. What follows is stunning in every way. It delves into key Spider-Man themes, examining the follies of both youth and experience, the heroism of the working class, and the complexity of father-son relationships. Zonjic distills a story packed with layers into wonderfully conceived pages that make it feel rich and detailed with very little space. We can only hope this team is given a chance to do more with Spider-Ben and Spider-Pete, as this is a tremendous issue of superhero comics that deserves a future. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

IMMORTAL HULK #6

Even as Immortal Hulk refocuses itself on an ongoing narrative, it still provides a couple of unique twists to each new installment. This issue provides some great work from artist Lee Garbett, reuniting with Al Ewing as a guest artist, in order to explore the dark underbelly of the modern military. Justifications of national security are bandied about to justify some truly disturbing images and tactics. Even as it is made clear that these are an exaggeration, Ewing and Garbett never let readers entirely disassociate the justifications and strategies from the post-9/11 security state. Knowing that this arrangement will only be explored in further depth as Immortal Hulk adds another reason to an already long list as to why this is a must-read series. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

INFINITY WARS: SOLDIER SUPREME #1

I’m not sure what I expected. What I do know, however, is that the first issue featuring one of Gerry Duggan’s Infinity Warps characters exceeded whatever expectations I had. Although I’m admittedly not a super big fan of either Captain America or Doctor Strange, Infinity Wars: Soldier Supreme creates a combined character that I felt invested in from the get-go. Though origin stories tend to be slow for me, I thought this issue was fairly well paced, and it introduces some additional warped characters you’ll be sure to love. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

LIFE OF CAPTAIN MARVEL #3

Life of Captain Marvel promised big things, and issue #3 turns out to be the issue that delivers on that promise. Granted, the book leaves some pretty sizable questions in its wake, but we have a much better idea of how much of an effect the series overall will have on Carol Danvers’ history, and the potential is exciting. The issue shines outside of just the reveal though, as Margaret Stohl’s take on Carol seems effortless, like she’s been writing her forever, and the team of Carlos Pacheco and Marguerite Sauvage deliver a stellar visual issue as well. The tone of the main villain is still a little hard to wrap your head around (at least in the opening pages), as you’re not really sure if you’re supposed to be intimidated or amused when she’s in the spotlight. Minor nitpick aside, Life of Captain Marvel just put its foot on the gas, and we can’t wait to see what’s where it goes next. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

LUKE CAGE #2

The double-sized length of these digital exclusives is proving to be a very valuable feature, not a bug, as shown by this riveting middle chapter in Luke Cage’s battle against Everyman. There is not a single missed idea or plot point throughout the course of the issue as everything from Luke’s most intimate relationships to the state of his neighborhood is addressed. The story is proving to be very thoughtful about everything it is tackling from CTE to wealth disparity as well. That it also manages to blend that careful address of social issues with some crackling fights against Omega Red shows just why it’s worth picking up this digital comic, even for readers who normally stick to print. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL SUPERHERO ADVENTURES: CAPTAIN MARVEL’S FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL #1

The newest entry in this young readers line at Marvel Comics makes some notable improvements. The framing device in which more realistically portrayed characters is gone, making it easier to remain focused on this cartoonish and fun romp. An added middle segment with spoofs of classic comic strips makes for a nice break in terms of reading and the adults likely reading these comic to their children. The adventure itself is easily followed and filled with plenty of gags and big action to capture anyone’s attention for 20 pages. It is both an improvement and a solid standard for superhero comics aimed at capturing those just learning to read any media. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MR. AND MRS. X #3

Kelly Thompson and Oscar Bazaldua continue to keep up the high-thrills action that the series established in its first two issues in Mr. and Mrs. X #3. Rogue, Gambit, and Deadpool end up in an intense space chase as the Deathbird and her Shi’ar rebels make a play for the contents of the mysterious Egg, which is now in the mutant honeymooners’ possession. There are a couple of panels in the issue that aren’t quite what they should be, but Bazaldua make sup for them with a stunning action sequence that plays out across multiple two-page spreads. Thompson keeps up the heart and humor. Mr. and Mrs. X remains one of the top books of the X-Men line. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MULTIPLE MAN #4

Multiple Man #4 brings several of the time-travel plot seeds that were planted in the first issue full circle. It’s entertaining to watch unfold in its own right, with Matthew Rosenberg’s signature humor and Andy MacDonald’s stellar art, but that satisfaction is multiplied by how these reveals help bring clarity to past issues. It is an issue packed with “ah ha” moments that sets up a exciting finale and avoids verging on the “too clever” side as some of the past issues have. This penultimate issue of Mutliple Man will not leave fans disappointed, but rather have them primed for more. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RETURN OF WOLVERINE #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

There will certainly be a point to this series by the time it’s said and done, I’m sure, but this first issue doesn’t do anything to convince me that it will be worth the money or time spent on this event. Soule puts together a pretty fun script, full of surprisingly introspective dialogue, and McNiven delivers a bloody work of art that will certainly be talked about. But all of this hard work seems to have been in vain, and that’s a damn shame. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS #54

Leia and Vader are aboard the same Star Destroyer, forcing her Rebel allies to put themselves in the way of the Sith Lord if she hopes to escape with necessary codes to restore her fleet to full power. Meanwhile, Han and Luke take to the skies to help clear the path of as many TIE Fighters as they can, even if the fleet’s eradication seems imminent. Despite knowing full well that all of the heroes escape this encounter relatively unscathed, the excitement of the story causes readers to get caught up in the moment, thanks to Kieron Gillen’s writing and Salvador Larocca’s art. In addition to a fulfilling overall narrative, there are also memorable isolated moments, like Han in a Rebel pilot outfit, Leia flying a TIE, and the depiction of a Rogue One character’s fate. With one issue left, this arc could be the book’s strongest in recent memory. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS: LANDO – DOUBLE OR NOTHING #5

Lando’s help with the revolt on Kullgroon comes to a conclusion, with many of the smuggler’s allies revealing that they had even more tricks up their sleeves than the iconic swindler. L3-37 also gets time to shine as she joins her droid brethren in the revolution, beating back the forces of the Galactic Empire temporarily, with Lando having to sacrifice the one thing he loves most: the Millenium Falcon. The finale of this limited series offers audiences classic Calrissian swagger on virtually every page, with the scoundrel delivering his signature charm so frequently that you almost wished he’d talk like a normal person. The overall storyline of this series helped paint a picture of a young and adventurous Lando, with audiences previously having seen the reluctant hero in the original trilogy, while also learning about the events that led directly into Solo: A Star Wars Story. Devout fans of Lando will surely love how the series concludes, though it wasn’t one of Marvel’s more stand-out Star Wars titles. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

THOR #5

The most difficult element of the “Future Thor” issue will be the long wait between each new installment. Everything from the antagonists to the appearance of a dying universe is filled with imagination and beautifully constructed by Christian Ward. The battle between Thor and Old Man Phoenix is all the spectacle that a fan of either character could want, even as more insidious threats are introduced and promise even grander challenges down the road. This is a perfect blend of the heavy metal style that defined the start of Jason Aaron’s run and something appropriately epic as it approaches its end. Most importantly, it is a whole lot of fun to read and re-read. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

VENOM #6

It’s hard to find new ways to say that Venom is a fantastic book, so I’m not really even going to try. This Venom series is one of Marvel’s best current comics. Period. Ending an arc in absolutely phenomenal fashion, Venom #6 is a beautiful stunner of an issue that keeps the pages turning. Cates has created a wonderful story that comes to a heartbreaking head at the end of this installment, and Ryan Stegman continues to produce the best work of his entire career. You should be reading Venom if you aren’t already. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

WEST COAST AVENGERS #2

The first issue of West Coast Avengers was no fluke as the second installment continues to deliver plenty of laughter, action, and character work at a far quicker pace than almost any other Marvel Comics series today. Mysteries deepen as some of the team investigate how Tigra was made into a gigantic villain and others get to know B.R.O.D.O.K., and the only thing that should be expected is that nothing goes according to plan. Thompson has a great handle on each character’s unique voice, providing them all with at least one notable moment in the issue, and Caselli brings them to life in a style perfectly suited to the series’ tone. West Coast Avengers remains one of the most entertaining new superhero team books of 2018. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-MEN GOLD #36

The conclusion of X-Men Gold is difficult to wrap one’s head around. The team that’s been the focus of this series barely exists anymore, with Old Man Logan having left his X-Men days behind and Colossus still dealing with the fallout of his and Kitty’s wedding that wasn’t. X-Men Gold has always been a “back to basics” book, both in terms of returning to the storytelling tropes of the X-Men’s golden era and in trying to get back to the mutant metaphor. The final issue chooses to focus on that metaphor, but whatever it is trying to say about it is either muddled or quite bleak. On a technical level, it’s solid, but it feels like a strange note to go out on. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

BLACK BADGE #2

Black Badge certainly isn’t scared to play with its formula early in the story. Several new characters are introduced in this issue, and the stakes of the new mission are much, much higher. Taken purely from terms of plot, it’s an exciting set of developments that advance the comic in surprising ways. However, all of the flaws from the first issue remain. None of the characters possess much depth and the reader stand-in barely exists within this issue, functioning only to stand and stare in the background beyond a single observation. There are also some confusing choices in paneling and presentation as characters are sometimes lost for extended sequences with so many moving pieces. There’s still potential in Black Badge, but the series doesn’t move toward realizing it in its second outing. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER: AGE OF DOOM #5

We finally get a look into Lucy’s back story and origin, if you will, which provides a pretty exciting start to this title. The issue in particular quickly seems cluttered as the heroes find themselves bickering back and forth about their current situation. With a little too much dialogue for my own tastes, I’m still not sold on this title five issues in. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

BRITANNIA: LOST EAGLES OF ROME #3

There are lots of noteworthy individual elements of action and detection in the penultimate chapter of this story, but they never manage to cohere into the thrilling race against time that this story is aiming for. Each sequence plays out as something separate with long conversations taking place in the midst of fires and violence. Characters don’t portray much anxiety or tension in their acts, expressions, or words, and that leaves the story to fall flat. As a mystery there is still plenty to pick apart and enjoy, but there’s little else to be savored beyond the historical presentation by this chapter. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BTVS: SEASON 12 – THE RECKONING #4

The end is finally here for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Season 12, and Joss Whedon’s finale manages to pull together all of the threads of the series — both television and the many comic book continuations — into an oddly satisfying conclusion. However, even with the story coming to a fitting end (there’s even a little room for future stories should opportunity arrive) the final issue feels rushed and cliched. The heroes suddenly manage to get the upper hand without any real rhyme or reason for it, especially considering their dire situation at the end of the previous issue. Once that happens, everything else just feels a little lazy with Whedon relying too much on threadbare high school graduation speech-type platitudes to tie things up with a pretty little bow. It’s certainly a disappointment for such an iconic character. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

BURNOUTS #1

Burnouts #1 rolls out its premiere issue with an intriguing, though slow, premise. The chapter begins with a boy Christopher looking to rebel for once in his goody-goody life. However, things take a turn when a blunt brings the boy into a world of glowing ghosts, leaving Christopher to learn a few surprising facts about his neighbor’s so-called Burnouts. While the issue’s story is interesting enough to get you through its pages, Burnouts #1 takes a long time to get going, but the payoff will be worth it for alien lovers out there. — Megan Peters

Rating: 2 out of 5

CODA #5

Although Simon Spurrier has scaled back the pacing for Coda #5, this issue is the first real deep dive we take into the relationship between Hum and his wife, something I’ve been begging for the entire series. The look into their story and Hum’s adventures to right his wife’s illness was necessary for both advancement of the plot in addition to brilliant character development. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

CURSE WORDS #16

Some developments occur much more quickly than expected while others continue to slowly build themselves in this month’s installment of Curse Words. The action at the center of the issue provides some truly delightful visuals that are bound to elicit laughter, if only from the pure shock value. It serves to bolster a narrative that otherwise meanders through its central conflicts and has very few gags worth a chuckle beyond Ryan Browne’s reliably exaggerated rendition of reality. This far into the story the spectacle of Curse Words has begun to wear off as all of its extraordinary designs have become expected and the long-term plans at its center may not be enough to maintain momentum. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

DAYS OF HATE #8

Days Of Hate is paced in a novelistic manner, one that benefits a reading of the first collection, but can make the breakdown of its second half seem questionable at times. Much of the eighth issue is spent lingering with its characters, reminding us of their trauma and the terrible positions they have been placed and placed themselves in. Space allows these moments to breathe, but doesn’t make for a particularly satisfying individual read as it relies upon an immediate knowledge of what came before and builds to something that is only hinted upon. Colors and establishing panels continue to be used to stunning effect, but it is an effect that will likely be better born out when read as a whole, as it was likely intended. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEATH OR GLORY #5

If your’e a fan of panel-to-panel blood-pumping action, Death or Glory is something you’ll enjoy. To me, I found the car chases and shootouts happen too frequently, almost to the point that they were distracting. Rick Remender always make sure to pack a strong narrative into his stories, but even then, this issue almost read like a generic Fast and the Furious-type comic book. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

DICK TRACY: DEAD OR ALIVE #1

This debut issue might not pack the biggest punch, but it will surely find its audience. The story sees the titular character thrust into a new environment, as his yellow coat and desire to sniff out crime are really put to the test. The story feels authentic, albeit a little wordy, but it still feels effective. The art, on the other hand, is a little jarring, with the overly-cartoony line art not really working with the darker subject material. If you’re a diehard fan of the character, this might be a positive debut, but it’s unclear if it will draw in new readers. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5

ETHER: THE COPPER GOLEMS #5

Ether: The Copper Golems has been a delight since the first issue, but trust when we say you’re not ready for the finale. You’ll want to get the wine ready, because at one point you’ll be cruising high after a gorgeous battle sequence (thanks to David Rubin) and then Matt Kindt seizes the opportunity to throw you with a curve you didn’t see coming, followed by one gut punch of an ending. Seriously, the biggest compliment we can give this series is the wait for the next part will be excruciating. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

FLAVOR #5

All of Flavor #5 hinges on a single decision, but the issue is careful to spend time displaying the stakes and unanticipated consequences behind that one decision. In the hands of lesser creators, it would be easy to characterize the issue as slow, but here it is nothing short gripping. Every bit of dialogue is purposefully chosen and existing relationships are deepened as they are altered. There is no faltering in the execution of this build and it makes the cliffhanger feel tremendous, even in the most carefully paced issue of Flavor so far. It is yet another reminder of the potent range and abilities on display in this series, and why Flavor is one of the must-read new series in 2018. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

HIT-GIRL #8

The final issue of Hit-Girl’s adventures in Canada ends about how anyone who has read a few R-rated comics before would have guessed. Risso presents the action well enough, but there’s never any real sense of tension in a series where the entire premise is watching a young girl brutally murder other human beings until the sales run out. The ending plays up Mindy’s age, and it makes for a very strange moment. If the intention is dark comedy, it fails; if it is meant to be sweet, then it is far more questionable. Whatever interpretation is applied to Hit-Girl #8, it remains yet another installment in a series with a shallow premise and a schtick that has been repeated too many times to shock or surprise. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

ICE CREAM MAN #7

Ice Cream Man continues to swing for the fences (and actually make contact with the ball) in a new story that blends sweet and horrifying in an impressive bit of tonal mixing. The story of a young girl who lost her best friend to cancer dips into the grotesque world of the eponymous monster, but recognizes the value in living with the horrors of reality rather than embellishing them too much. A mixture of art styles and some truly terrifying close up panels guide readers through a variety of perspectives. They also make the unintentional traumas of childhood, the ones created by well-intentioned parents and adults, all the more effective. It’s another impressive issue perfectly sized for a single issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

LUMBERJANES #54

If we haven’t said it before, we will say it now. Any Lumberjanes story is immediately better when Diane’s involved. This latest arc dives into the Greek God Pantheon, presenting a threat that is actually rather frightening at times thanks to the team of Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh, and Dozerdraws. Pairing the source of that tension with the adorable Ripley is also a stroke of genius, and the Lumberjanes crew is even better when they have Diane to play off of. Everything is simply clicking here, and if you’re a fan of the series you’re going to find a lot to love in this issue. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

OLIVIA TWIST #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Retelling the stories of classic literature is tricky. While the stories are timeless, updating them for a modern audience — no matter what the medium — frequently loses something in the translation. However, when it comes to Olivia Twist #1, that does not appear to be the case. Written by Darin Strauss and Adam Dalva with art by Emma Vieceli, Oliva Twist is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist with, well, a few interesting twists. For starters, Oliver becomes Olivia and while this new, female version is also an orphan her origin is in some ways more bleak. With her parents killed when she was an infant, Olivia spends her entire life in the system. However, the origin story – along with the art and color – is the highlight of the issue. The issue’s “action” is a little disorganized, something that hopefully future issues will remedy. Overall, while Olivia Twist may not be the best comic out this week, it’s certainly off to a promising start and one you certainly don’t want to miss. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

OVER THE GARDEN WALL: HOLLOW TOWN #1

Whether you’re an Over the Garden Wall fan or just someone looking for a whimsical, spooky read, then this is a good place to turn. The debut issue of this miniseries is a bit wordy, but pretty adorable, with just the right amount of creepiness. The sketchy, fall-toned aesthetic ties the whole issue together, and makes it an overall solid installment. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

QUANTUM & WOODY #10

If the appearance of a Godzilla-like monster felt like high stakes in a Quantum & Woody story, then this issue will leave you on the edge of your seat. The fashion in which that particular problem is handled manages to provide great moments for both brothers and encapsulate the madcap humor and action that makes this series great. What comes next is the perfect sort of twist though, one that makes perfect sense once it’s revealed and that can only lead to the difficult choices that make for a great drama. As both a single installment and a built to the final chapter of this story, Quantum & Woody #10 excels. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS SLEEPY GARY #1

Rick and Morty Present Sleepy Gary #1 is a worthy spiritual sequel to the episode “Total Rickall.” The issue involved Sleepy Gary, the mind-altering parasite, being brought back from the dead and remembering one thing above all else: he is in love with Jerry Smith. CJ Cannon provides his typical stellar artwork, and Magdalene Visaggio spins a solid web that takes the best elements from an episode of Rick and Morty. It’s one part mad science, one part interpersonal bickering, one part surprising depth, and one part bittersweet ending you probably did not see coming. Rick and Morty fans are going to love this one. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RUMBLE #7

The island discovered in Rumble #6 is already presenting great new opportunities for characters to show off new aspects of themselves, even as it builds upon the series’ mythology and visual dictionary in notable ways. The island and its residents are cause enough to not wait for a collection as each new figure is impressively designed and bring plenty of attitude to the fore. It’s the changes to Rathraq and seeing the rest of his crew engage in this fish out of water scenario that make it a dramatic and comedic delight though. Each panel continues to be packed with details making this one comic that reliably rewards repeat readings. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SAVAGE DRAGON #238

A great jumping-on point for potential new readers, Savage Dragon #238 sees the culmination of a long-running subplot, but does so in a way that is fully explained and satisfying to casual or non-fans.

Characterization is strong throughout, and the story moves at a brisk pace, led by a narrator who provides just enough exposition without feeling like it is dumbing down the book or over-explaining things. The art is sharp and Larsen’s strong sense of visual storytelling helps move things along in an issue that is packed with plot and heavy on dialogue.

And something happens that is a potential game-changer for one of the series’ leads in the best way possible. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

SEVEN TO ETERNITY #11

If you want to see Rick Remender at his best, you’re missing out if you don’t pick up Seven to Eternity. The massive world he and his co-creators have crafted in just a few handfuls of issues is no small feat, even moreso when you realize the quality of work involved. This issue is quite complete with a fine balance between dialogue and action. The pace is near-perfect and I was left trying to turn the pages as fast as I could. Adam’s journey throughout this title is one that each and every one of us would take for the special people apart of our life and although this is a fantasy tale in a completely made up world, he’s still one of the most relatable characters in comics today. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHADOWMAN #7

Shadowman #7 reveals that this dive down into the character’s legacy has not just been about showing what Shadowman is capable of, but highlighting what is holding him back. The previous holders of the Loa have all had something to teach Jack, but his most important lesson comes from the original wielder. This revelation could change things drastically for Jack, both in how he approaches the role of Shadowman and his power levels, and both are elements the character needed to improve upon since returning from the Deadside. This arc has opened up plenty of potential for the series and its hero, and we couldn’t be happier to be along for the ride. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

SKYWARD #6

Skyward #6 kicks back into high gear with a sinister plot and buggy plot twist that will leave readers gripped until they flip the last page. With Willa on the run, fans learn more about the girl’s relationship with Edison Davies, and the clock begins ticking down on her escape when Barrow takes drastic measures. The issue ends with a startling reveal that will thrill all you bug-lovers out there, but it is Willa who sends off the brisk release with a truly heroic cliffhanger. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #9

Sonic the Hedgehog continues to speed along as it assembles all of its heroes in an enormous team up that is well earned considering the stakes and challenges in play. It is a pure delight to watch all of these characters letting loose and almost every single member of the Resistance is given a chance to shine, even if it’s only within an impressive splash of the battle. The comic also does a good job of re-establishing goals and a plan without delaying the release of action. This is a well paced chapter packed with almost every character you could want in a Sonic comic, and it perfectly sets up something even bigger for #10. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #20

This comic never ceases to be genuinely endearing, but there’s something about this issue in particular that will warm readers’ hearts. This particular installment puts Connie in the focus, with a storyline where her perfectionism get out of hand from a relatively good place. Through it all, the issue presents a storyline about just how important it is to recharge, and to celebrate the positive things that are in front of you. When combined with the issue’s adorable art, it’s as satisfying as a tall glass of strawberry lemonade. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #86

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sets up the next major conflict in the live of our heroes. The Earth Protection Force begins its invasion of Burnow Island, forcing the Ultroms and the Triceratons make war together after having only just made peace between themselves. The Turtles get wind and of this and Tom Waltz does an excellent job of showing how each of the four brothers has their own idea about where the Turtles’ responsibilities lie. David Wachter’s style has become a bit darker and more jagged and that evolution fits well will this issue, which feels like the opening of a war story. Faction within and outside of the conflict begin to mount their forces and make their moves and it seems like Turtles fans are in for quite the ride. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

USAGI YOJIMBO: THE HIDDEN #6

There is a three-panel sequence in the sixth issue of “The Hidden” that perfectly encapsulates why this issue is excellent, even as it delays the gratification of a final showdown in a cliffhanger. Usagi and Inspector Ishida’s moment of realization on a key fact about their case is perfectly distilled in facial expressions and timing in such a way that readers come to understand without a single word being spoken. It also heightens tension while grabbing a quick laugh. This level of cartooning is present throughout the issue and makes the build for next month’s climax a joy to watch both for the craft and all of its effects. There’s simply no denying Sakai’s mastery of the form, and “The Hidden” seems ready to take a place amongst his greatest accomplishments on Usagi Yojimbo. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WITCHFINDER: THE GATES OF HEAVEN #5

The finale of “The Gates of Heaven” lights up the page with some otherworldly effects and gripping action. While the plot itself will be familiar to fans of Witchfinder and similar genre fare, it is well executed and the visual presentation is nothing short of stunning. Everything from the setting in Greenwich to the shape and color of the clouds forming a portal create an immersive climax for the heroes. They have plenty of grotesque enemies to battle as well with bulbous forms and mutations on real animals that evoke a cartoonish John Carpenter film. There’s absolutely no doubt that the build to this showdown pays off and gives fans of Witchfinder, and Mignola-verse comics in general, a great ending to this miniseries. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WWE: NXT TAKEOVER – INTO THE FIRE #1

For those uninitiated, WWE NXT Takeover – Into The Fire #1 is the always-welcome reminder that this is in fact Paige’s house, and Dennis Hopeless truly seems to get that. When you read this issue you can’t help but read it in Paige’s voice, but despite being the point of view character the issue still manages to highlight a vast variety of NXT superstars, and comes out making most of them look stronger in the process. While it’s great to see this piece of unexplored history though, the art isn’t quite as strong, but it does have its shining moments, especially in the early pages. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5