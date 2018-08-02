Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/9/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews!

The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today.

The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Justice League: No Justice #1, Venom #1, and Southern Bastards #20. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers and then in alphabetical order.

DC #1

BATGIRL AND THE BIRDS OF PREY #22

The Birds of Prey’s final adventure (for now) is honestly, genuinely perfect. “Full Circle” brings its title to life in multiple ways, creating a poignant, genuinely delightful story about the three Birds and their legacy. The issue balances heartbreaking and heartwarming moments with purely fun action, all while leaving things on a perfect foot. This issue is both a love letter to the Birds and to the Benson sisters’ run with the series, and fans will hopefully love every minute of it. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN WHITE KNIGHT #8

Batman: White Knight delivers a conclusion that is as thrilling as it is gorgeous. Neo-Joker hasn’t been the strongest part of the series but she is used in just the right amounts here, with the focus on Harley and Jack Napier and the heroes’ fight for Gotham. Seeing all the Batmobiles in action offers up a visual feast, but Sean Murphy delivers some wonderfully dramatic moments as well feel like punches to the heart. Still, the ending does drag a bit, as it really feels as if it should’ve ended in two different previous outros. In any case, White Knight has been a pleasure, and hopefully, this isn’t the last adventure in this universe. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #980

Detective Comics is in the home stretch, but we can’t help but feel some mixed emotions. On the one hand, having Spoiler back in the group is a definite plus, and James Tynion IV utilizes her to the fullest. Spoiler’s presence innately makes Batman more interesting, but it doesn’t necessarily do the same for the plot. The series’ strengths have always been the iterations between characters, and this Omac storyline just isn’t serving that as strongly. Hopefully, the finale can deliver more of what Tynion does best. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

ETERNITY GIRL #3

Magdalene Visaggio, Sonny Lieu, and Chris Chuckry continue to deliver one of the most ambitious, thoughtful, and beautifully rendered titles on the stands. The characters are heartbreakingly real, and the story itself manages to infuse a kind of knowing, dad-joke humor to a pretty dire situation, creating a unique title — most comics that match this one tonally go for a darker humor that would likely only drag this down into the muck. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

FLASH #46

Writer Joshua Williamson channels Geoff Johns for an expository issue that manages to thrill longtime readers and get newer audiences caught up ahead of “Flash War,” while Scott Kolins — who has done some similar stories with this character before — provides able art assistance. Luis Guerrero’s colors do not entirely gel with Kolins’s style, but the look works alright, and it will provide some visual continuity in the collected editions since it matches the style that has been consistent in this title since Rebirth. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

HAL JORDAN AND THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS #44

Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps #44 is an odd issue. Confronted with the threat of the Darkstars, a growing army of cosmic law enforcement not afraid to use deadly force to punish the guilty, Hal and the other Green Lanterns start recruiting allies for the inevitable showdown between the two groups. What’s odd about this issue is the conversation over deadly force in law enforcement – a recurring theme in modern day events. Hal admits that he’s contemplating the deadly force the Darkstars prescribe against criminals, but that he ultimately feels ashamed for considering it. However, it seems that while Hal and the other Green Lanterns refuse to kill, they have no problem recruiting mass murderers to do their dirty work for them. It feels like there’s a disconnect between the conversation this book wants to have and the actual events of the comic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

IMMORTAL MEN #2

If you were on the fence about Immortal Men, this issue could do a pretty good job of swaying you. After a solid first issue, things pick up at a pretty strong pace and never really stop. Even among plenty of high-octane action and death, the issue still expands the world of the series pretty well, and provides more context for the series’ unique ensemble. Immortal Men probably won’t be the strongest DC team-up book you could check out this week, but it’s still unique enough to stay with. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE NO JUSTICE #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Justice League: No Justice #1 is the introduction and explainer for the next phase of DC Comics. It pulls an exorbitant number of characters together and constructs a whole new swath of legend and history, all of which underpins the future series and events that will populate 2018. What makes it notable is that it does all of this in a truly entertaining fashion. Jokes land. Characters look great. The legends are enormous. It all works together about as well as anyone could expect, and the individual pieces promise an even greater story now that the place setting has been accomplished. It’s a good reason to start here, and a better reason to see what happens next week. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

NEW SUPER MAN & THE JUSTICE LEAGUE OF CHINA #23

This series really embraces the addition to its name in a climactic showdown that feels a part of classic Justice League narratives. The mix of competing characters, forces, and motives all build to an appropriately consequential set of decisions that simultaneously lay future subplots and redraft the status quo. Dragonson (a.k.a. Aqua-Man) is the standout element of the issue. His design, specifically when returned to North Korea, is impressive in battle. His role on the team is even more so, finding a resonant new take on the original Aquaman’s outsider narrative. It really feels like the Justice League of China has cohered in this issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RED HOOD AND THE OUTLAWS #22

Red Hood and the Outlaws #22 is a bit of a filler issue, but even for being a filler issue Scott Lobdell’s ability to tell a layered story shines. We found out Bizarro’s sad secret last issue and we the fallout of that here. Bizarro’s fear, Artemis’ attempt to find help for him, even Jason’s quiet support as a friend all work together to remind us that comic books can tell emotional, human stories. Of course, the issue is setting readers up for a fall — Artemis’ appeal to Lex Luthor guarantees that — and the unease the issue ends with isn’t just Bizarro’s. It’s the reader’s, too. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

SCOOBY APOCALYPSE #25

Ron Wagner and Andy Owens deliver a likable take on Scooby Apocalypse, but the characters feel off-model, and given how important the look of this title is to its brazen, blackly-hilarious appeal, it does feel as though something is amiss. Writing-wise, everything is note-perfect, and the issue has a heartbreaking twist that will make some of its most ardent fans wish it had not been blown months in advance in solicitations. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SIDEWAYS #4

In Sideways #4, the story finally starts to get stale, as the main character finds himself in a bit of a loop. The newness of his powers have worn off, and the jokes don’t quite land like they did in the first couple of issues. That said, the art and colors still make for a fun atmosphere, especially with the immensely creative use of panels. The final page of this issue gives a nice tease for what’s to come in the next couple of issues, and it looks as though a really solid story is on the way. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD #41

Any goodwill Suicide Squad #40 may have earned Amanda Waller is completely destroyed early on in #41, but trust me when I say it’s worth it. The squad is down one team member with Enchantress’ death but her replacement doesn’t stick around long, either. Deadshot’s daughter is in the clutches of Kobra Cult, a move that brings into play two unexpected characters — Batman and Captain Cold. Well paced, well written, and geuninely interesting, this issue may be the set up for a new adventure, but it’s an adventure you definitely want to go on. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

WILDSTORM MICHAEL CRAY #7

A quick read, Michael Cray #7 is split between two fast-paced dialogue-driven stories. On one side, Cray’s introduction to a new face proves interesting for both parties, while on the other, John Constantine hopes to the gods his plan works out. The world’s colliding makes for a more surprising encounter than expected, with a traditional type of cliffhanger this series has become accustomed to. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #46

The final page of Wonder Woman #46 has everything a superhero fan might want from a cliffhanger, building a future threat and featuring a great guest star. Looking back on the 20 pages that led to it reveals there’s little to be excited about though. Cheetah’s role, both as a cast member and action feature, is deeply underwhelming. The fight goes through predictable paces while her role seems capably summarized in a handful of sentences. That applies for Jason’s subplot, which continues to drift without cause. Looking at the final page it’s easy to forget everything that preceded it because there is so little of substance to be found. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

DESPICABLE DEADPOOL #300

Gerry Duggan’s final issue as the writer of Deadpool, after seven years, doesn’t disappoint. It isn’t the best story in the long run and doesn’t contain all things that fans might want, but it does at least one thing very well. The story itself is very focused on recent events and feels dragged out over a page count that goes from being over-sized to excessively over-sized. Yet the big twist at the end creates a perfect visual metaphor for readers to experience the highlights of what has come before while building emotion behind a very big final decision. It also sets up whatever comes next, but focuses on what makes this issue and story special. Despicable Deadpool #300 offers a poignant, bittersweet conclusion, one that captures the tone of this run perfectly. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOMINO #2

It’s still unclear exactly what’s going on in Gail Simone’s Domino run, but it seems that the mysterious assailants that tossed Neena out a window last issue aren’t done with her yet. Though it reads like a segue between intro and whatever comes next, this issue delivers a number of good goofs and visual gags — along with a nice dose of both Deadpool and Amadeus Cho. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

EXILES #3

With the team assembled Exiles is able to focus more on the story at hand. That doesn’t slow down this issues continued emphasis on exposition though. Characters explain the premise of the series yet again as they move so quickly between locales as to make none of them stick. There is an odd tension between the plodding pace of reading every word on the page and breakneck speed at which events ought to be moving forward. Rodriguez does a remarkable job in recovering from this stilted presentation with his usual panache and smooth style. Many of the best moments in Exiles #3 come in quick, quiet panel gags occurring within a fraction of a page. These moments are a welcome reprieve from the larger narrative. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE ADAMANTIUM AGENDA #1

Marvel is dedicating a lot of time and effort into a massive amount of characters searching for the body of Wolverine. Adamantium Agenda is the third of these mini-series to debut, and it’s probably the weakest of the three. Tony Stark, Peter Parker, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage are put together to infiltrate a black market auction, and none of them really seem to know how to function with one another in the same series. The chemistry is odd, the story is fairly bland, and it’s all around an uninteresting book. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

INCREDIBLE HULK #716

This is a meat and potatoes Hulk comic. Some big punches are thrown and the power scale is increased, while the real struggle is wrought in a big metaphor for internal battles. Nothing in these pages has failed to be done before or done better. That doesn’t mean it’s not entertaining. The fight sequences, external and internal, deliver a few blows particularly well. An appearance from Thor makes for some of the best pages in several issues. Yet the overall effect is to stall fro time as “World War Hulk II” slowly arrives at a conclusion broadcast from the very beginning—coming in just a few more weeks. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

NEW MUTANTS DEAD SOULS #3

For the first time, New Mutants: Dead Souls feels like it’s firing on all cylinders. Matthew Rosenberg gets the team dynamics down solid and puts them on display for some truly hilarious moments. Adam Gorham continues to show that he’s the perfect artist for this book. The story’s central mystery is both partially illuminated and deepened. There are also some references to certain characters histories that will answer questions for longtime fans, though the answers may be confusing or distracting for newer readers. All in all, it’s the best issue of New Mutant: Dead Souls so far. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

OLD MAN LOGAN #39

Starting off a new run, Old Man Logan #39 finally gets back to the character’s roots with the X-Men, at least a little bit. After a couple of tiresome stories about politics and espionage, Logan once again gets to be the troubled advisor to a younger generation of mutants. They love him, but he doesn’t want the responsibility, which is very true to who the character. While story was a little slow, the art was fairly average, and the dialogue was hit or miss, this book is a monster improvement on what the series has been lately. If Brisson continues down this path, connecting Logan to things that actually matter to him, there are good things in store. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

PETER PARKER SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #304

The emphasis on cause and effect as a means to explore Spider-Man’s themes of power and responsibility are taken to their natural conclusion immediately following the cliffhanger of #303. There is no ambiguity or loose threads in this plot; it’s all about function. That leads to some tragicomic places, as joyful to witness as ever even as dark colors and moods hover ever closer. The time travel device is being utilized exceedingly well, making each new sequence an opportunity to explore a changed world or push the story forward with grace. This series remains the best Spidey comic on the stands today. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RUNAWAYS #9

After this arc started out a little light, “Best Friends Forever” has really, genuinely hit its stride. Almost from the get-go, the issue flips last week’s main fight on its head, and gets quirky and amazing from there. There’s some genuinely profound conversations going on here, in between Lord of The Rings references and a genuinely funny visual gag involving a Roomba. Essentially, this issue feels pretty near quintessential Runaways, and you absolutely should check it out. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL #32

The present and future collides in Spider-Man/Deadpool #32. Over the last year or so, Spider-Man/Deadpool has occasionally skipped forward in time to a future where an elderly Spider-Man is in a wheelchair due to a fight that Deadpool still harbors immense guilt towards. In this issue, we finally learn why Deadpool is so upset with himself while also getting a weird peek at a strange (but familiar) Fantastic Four. While this issue gives readers another payoff from a past plotline, it falls short as to explaining why Deadpool is harboring such immense guilt over his actions in the past. There’s a few half-hearted attempts to explain why Deadpool’s actions are somehow unscrupulous, but honestly it just doesn’t hold up without some additional explanation. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #16

Vader’s hunt through Mon Cala persists as the Sith Lord stalks the rogue Jedi through the murky depths to eradicate their hopes of spreading the word of the Jedi Order. Through flashbacks, we also learn more about the Jedi who remain while the Jedi Master is able to exploit a weakness in the Inquistors’ allies to give his pupils a chance at survival. This arc has struggled in its underwater escapades, with this installment offering readers both exciting action and emotional investment, finally giving us a reason to hope these Jedi live to fight another day. Additionally, fans are given a surprising twist ending that prove the Jedi have a few tricks up their sleeves that could exploit those who aim to kill them: their devotion to the Galactic Empire. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS LAST JEDI ADAPTATION #1

The comic adaptation of Star Wars: The Last Jedi does a lot of good things, but it’s not perfect. Knowing this movie by heart, there are some scenes and actions that it skips over, which is well and good. Then there are other, smaller moments that it depicts which really have no context unless you’ve seen the movie. Which, I mean, we all should have by now, especially if we’re reading this comic, so it’s not egregious — it just feels like wasted space. But it does flesh out some moments, beginning with a narration from Luke Skywalker as he explains the difficulty of turning from the very thing he’s spent his life trying to build. It also shows an intimate moment between Luke and Chewbacca after the Jedi Master learns of Han Solo’s demise. Personally, those are the moments that I enjoy seeing — those that couldn’t fit in the span of The Last Jedi‘s packed runtime. Star Wars scribe (of film and comics) Gary Whitta turns in a good script handled deftly by Michael Walsh and Mike Spicer. Walsh might not be the obvious choice for an adaptation like this, but he knocks it out of the park. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS THRAWN #4

Whether it be apprehending spice smugglers or intervening in deadly hostage situations, Thrawn continues to prove his tactical prowess for the Galactic Empire, resulting in multiple promotions for both him and Ensign Vato. Possibly the most dense installment in this adaptation of the Thrawn novel, readers are thrown dozens of names of characters and locations, making it easy to feel overwhelmed. Luckily, Luke Ross’ art helps provide readers with compelling compositions to convey a variety of missions Thrawn embarked upon, helping make the passage of time in the series somewhat exciting. The events of this issue were necessary to developing Thrawn’s leadership abilities, even if we were inundated with technical jargon. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #32

Sure, Squirrel Girl doesn’t involve any Infinity Stones, but the laughs are still well worth the price of entry. The colorful cast of characters Ryan North assembles is made better by the involvement of Kraven the Hunter, a character one would not often associate with the term endearing friendship. This issue is fun without trying too hard, and the art of Derek Charm fits the tone of this adventure perfectly. If you’re not sold on Squirrel Girl, this won’t change your mind, but if you just want to have some fun and smile you really can’t go wrong. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

VENOM #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman team up for this new Venom series that puts Eddie Brock and his lethal protector back into the spotlight, trying to solve a symbiotic mystery that dates back centuries. This first issue peels back the curtain on the Symbiotes, letting the readers know that there is so much more to the history of this race on Earth than we ever knew, all while setting the stage for a Lovecraftian mystery that one would never expect in a Venom series, but is more than a welcomed change of pace. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-MEN BLUE #27

The latest installment of X-Men Blue‘s “Cry Havok” arc still suffers from lacking the series’ core characters, and the vignette of the X-Men still stranded in space with Venom only serves as a reminder of that, but at least the replacement X-Men squad and the arc of Magneto, Polaris, Havok, Emma Frost, and Mothervine are started to feel fully formed on its own. Marcus To does a solid job with the art, but there’s still the lingering feeling like X-Men Blue became a different book at some point. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

YOU ARE DEADPOOL #2

The second issue in this experiment establishes some ongoing rules, including the placement of mini-games and extravagance of early endings. However, what it really accomplishes is revealing this story to not be a one-trick pony. The careful structuring and promise of the first issue are still present, but the connections between each issue of the series are just beginning to emerge. Every lesson learned helps to build bigger gags, while the callbacks and punchlines become even more complex. The work is present on every page and pays off with some very big laughs and surprises (in addition to a couple of great cameos). — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ADVENTURE TIME COMICS #23

The issue opens with “Forever (Not) Alone”, a quiet story that is just charming enough in design and in plot to make readers — especially Marceline and Bubblegum shippers — happy. “Key to the Breakfast Kingdom” takes things in a slightly simpler direction, but the end result is just so silly and fun. Next is “Pickling with Prismo”, probably the only comic story out this week to double as entertainment and as a pickle recipe. And closing things out is “The Arcade”, with adorable, sunset-hued art that makes up for a somewhat small plot. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

ANALOG #2

Given the introduction of this series there was an expectation that violence had repercussions. Bullets left holes and bodies were bound to drop from any sort of serious encounter. The second issue walks this back as increasingly tense situations deliver relatively easy outs for all involved. Lots of jokes are made to undermine the impact of a savage beating or tense standoff. Stiff characters constructed from blocks only serve to make these events less impactful. After two issues there’s even less in this new series to be intrigued by than it seemed at first glance. It may be time to let this idea fade away instead of making copies. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

BACK TO THE FUTURE TIME TRAIN #5

Any affection for this story is bound to come from the source material. Even Doc Brown is a caricature of himself here, running on fumes of time travel shenanigans and a familiar exclamation. Yet for what it is, this bonus material for Back to the Future fans manages to deliver plenty of content in a comics package. There are ample enemies and mix ups making for a more endearing riff on what came before. The addition of several canine companions and their own absurd rules makes this a perfectly tolerable licensed comic book. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BACKWAYS #5

Anna’s main mission comes to an action-packed conclusion in Backways #5, with a few quality hooks thrown in for the future. Coyote Bones and the art of Eleonora Carlini have consistently been highlights of the series, and they shine just as bright here. Surprisingly there’s a big payoff to the main quest here, but it does so without getting rid of the book’s main threat, and the hooks moving forward are intriguing as well. There are still plenty of unanswered questions regarding the Backways, and we can’t wait to learn more. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

BARBARELLA #6

Mike Carey and Kenan Yarar’s Barbarella is a somewhat toned down homage to the original comics by Jean-Claude Forest. Forest’s Barbarella created a scandal for its erotic subject matter, but in many ways the comic represented what Forest thought was the modern sexually liberated woman. Carey and Yarar’s Barbarella avoids the explicit eroticism seen in Forest’s original comics, opting instead to focus on Barbarella’s exploration of strange new worlds. Luckily, this gives an excuse for Carey to really go weird, which always makes for a fun time. Yarar’s art reminds me a less polished Frank Quitely or Milo Manara. While not outright lewd, Yarar finds plenty of excuses to put Barbarella in suggestive positions. If you enjoy European-style comics or high concept sci-fi, you’ll probably like this new Barbarella series. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

BARRIER #2

Barrier #2 kicks off a truly trippy journey through space, but you will want to bring a translator with you when you traverse its pages. The miniseries’ second part begins with an encounter of the fifth kind before taking a step into the weird when two strangers meet. With art by Marcos Martin and Muntsa Vinente, this new issue is gorgeous to look at, but you’ll have to decide if it is worth the effort to translate. Barrier has an actual language barrier in its latest release, so be prepared to translate a lot of dialogue or be swept away from the story entirely. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

BETROTHED #3

There’s plenty to love about Betrothed‘s premise and narrative, but the art is holding it back. Seeing the characters coming to grips with their destinies is refreshing, mostly because of the more grounded nature of their concerns. Sure they’re curious about their histories and newfound powers, but they are also preoccupied with very human concerns like losing one’s virginity and being married to someone due to destiny and not love. The visuals though just don’t contain the same substance, as big action moments don’t have any sort of awe-factor. There are moments that shine thanks to the coloring, like the party sequence for instance, but other sections feel a bit wooden. If both aspects of this book can come together though, there’s plenty of potential here. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #6

This issue marks a brand new arc for the Vixens, but not without a few growing pains. To an extent, you can commend the series for taking things in a slightly darker tone, but there are definitely moments and character beats that feel a little flat. Part of this is due to Vaughn’s art, which – while adorable – sets a slightly different tone from the more violent moments of this issue. It’s clear that Vixens is still figuring out what it is as a series, but hopefully the ride will be worth it. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5

BLACK CLOUD #9

This comic reads like the initial threads of steam emerging from a kettle, the tension of waiting for a scream. It’s not all build as the world is set ablaze (sometimes literally), but it’s all about what comes next. After 9 issues a paradigm shift is underway and the emphasis here is all on what that could mean. It’s tense and provides some excellent backgrounds for extended conversations. Characters themselves, along with color work, continue to light up these pages and make each step forward worthwhile, especially as the series prepares itself for a leap. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

BPRD DEVIL YOU KNOW #6

The first six pages of this issue are perfect. Their impact resonates throughout the entire story, achieving epiphany as everything is different without a single thing being changed. The various stories, missions and personal disputes all continue, but they are reshaped by new context. It’s a stunning achievement that shows off the craft of every creator on this book from artists to letterer. It’s worth reading as saying anything more would be to spoil the experience and this issue is an experience, even as it attempts to return to normal. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEJAH THORIS #4

Dejah Thoris isn’t a title you can just jump into. In order to have an idea as to what’s going on in Dejah Thoris #4, you really need to read the previous three, but if there is one thing that this issue makes clear is that it’s worth it. Amy Chu’s writing is very good and the biggest strength of the issue is that while Dejah is the main character and a strong woman in her own right, Chu doesn’t always have her make the best choices. The characters make mistakes. They get into difficult situations. For a fantasy story, the characters are rooted in reality. That is particularly clear in this issue where the success of their quest for water brings unexpected challenges and it makes for a fantastic issue. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

DISSONANCE #3

Things really start to come to a head in this issue, and it hopefully will leave fans wanting a lot more. The issue is equal parts deeply unsettling, intriguing, and amusing, and could set the ground work for where the series goes next. Bari’s art contributes to this nuance as well, with an anime-esque art style that ranges from intricate to slightly uncanny valley. This issue could end up being a pretty sold jumping off point for new readers, as well as a complex installment for ongoing readers. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

GAME OF THRONES CLASH OF KINGS #10

The Game of Thrones: Clash of Kings comic is a faithful adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s original books. The Clash of Kings comic is a bit more plodding than the popular Game of Thrones television show, mainly so that readers can enjoy a fuller version of Martin’s story. The first half of this issue features Tyrion laying a trap for Cersei’s spy on the Small Council, while the second half follows Arya and her friend’s treacherous journey through the Riverlands. Mel Rubi’s artwork in the issue is perfectly serviceable but it feels largely generic. One of the highlights of the HBO series is how it made Westeros feel distinctive, which makes Rubi’s depiction of Westeros feel that much more generic. This comic works best for those looking for a deeper dive into the full Song of Ice and Fire series, but don’t want to commit to reading the books. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

GHOSTBUSTERS ANSWER THE CALL #5

The biggest point of disappointment you’ll get from me regarding this book is that it’s over. Abigail, Patty, Erin, and Jillian have been delightful over the course of these 5 issues, and the big finale doesn’t disappoint. Kelly Thompson has a knack for delivering the perfect line to keep things from becoming melodramatic without losing the heart of the moment. It helps that the dialogue is often laugh-out-loud funny, providing moments like “Eat Protein Bean!” Corin Howell and Valentina Pinto’s visuals are stylish but don’t lose the joyful nature of the series, and hopefully, we’ll see this group back in action long before Kevin learns how to use a plugged-in phone. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

GREEN HORNET #3

Three issues in and the newest iteration of the Green Hornet plays like superhero comic book mad libs. A few pages play for exposition filling in the blanks with generic secret society and trained killer jargon. It’s not just that this story is familiar, but that each new step in the plot feels as though the comic is sleepwalking. Even a car chase that ends on a boat fails to get the blood moving as characters and objects are reduced to scratches and little connection exists between actions. It’s a tedious reading experience that relates the information of the story, but little else. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

HIGHEST HOUSE #4

The latest issue of Highest House manages to increase the stakes all while peeling back more layers of the world. Peter Gross’ layouts start to get chaotic while never losing track of the momentum or the pacing, constantly guiding the reader through intrigue and betrayal. The comic continues to be one of the most interesting ongoing comics on the market, and a consistent output from Gross and Mike Carey. I am genuinely excited to see how the first arc wraps up, and how it pushes the series going forward. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 4 out of 5

HUNGRY GHOSTS #4

The final installment of Hungry Ghosts reflects the same issues as the entire series. Both ghost stories added to the repertoire here provide little fare to make heartbeats accelerate. They are told functionally, more like an anthropology textbook than campfire tale. The source material behind the tales are still rich enough to evoke a handful of very powerful panels, including an incredible array of Japanese demons. That’s not enough to make the individual bits stick though. After so much preparation, it’s even more disappointing to see how the framing device for all of this is resolved. Like much of the series, it reads like an afterthought with more potential than can be found in the final production. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

ISOLA #2

Rook and Olwyn’s grand adventure continues in this installment, and the end result is pretty stellar. Equally bloody and beautiful, the issue expands the unique world of this series in a way that doesn’t feel hamfisted. Combined with Kershl’s stunning art and one hell of a cliffhanger, this issue will hopefully please both fans and skeptics of the series. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

JIM HENSON FRAGGLE ROCK #1

Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock #1 is fairly straightforward. A charming story about the importance of not pressuring yourself too much — centered around the Fraggle Mokey who loses her inspiration and must learn to find it again — the issue is an easy and enjoyable enough read even if it’s a little cliche. However, what is truly outstanding about the issue is writer/artist Jared Cullum’s incredible art. The entire issue is a done like a series of watercolor paintings, fitting given that Mokey is a painter, and is stunningly beautiful to look at. Very well done. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

MAESTROS #6

Skroce delivers gore-filled battles better than almost any other artist in comics. As things go from bad to worst, it’s incredibly hard to look away. Characters are torn to literal pieces as every new bit of good news is met with two bits of bad. That constant acceleration is seemingly unsustainable, especially as the splash panels become more extravagant. Yet in the last few pages it becomes a clear choice that is balanced wonderfully with this setup for a finale. While Maestros #6 is best experienced as a surprise, it shouldn’t shock anyone to learn that it’s utterly vicious and an absolute delight to behold. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MEDIEVAL SPAWN WITCHBLADE #1

This crossover feels like a return to form compared to the current Spawn series. It’s all about armor, weapons, and demons that look like something from a heavy metal album cover, and embraces that aesthetic. Legends of a lost king and evil sorceress are the landscape for this story. When it focuses on the battles themselves, it looks excellent, but slows during long periods of exposition. Despite the dryly delivered backstory, this certainly feels like the best form of Spawn to be found on shelves today. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MONSTRESS #16

Monstress #16 is a surprisingly fantastic issue. Usually the best parts of the title are those that do not include Maika and Zinn, but this issue focuses entirely on the Archanic and the Monstrum and for the first time in a long time the story simply flows. The way Marjorie Liu writes Maika can sometimes be a chore to read, but not here, as it slowly unfolds that both Maika and Zinn are in the dark about some critical details of the past — and of a prophecy that impacts them both. Combine Liu’s impressive writing this issue with Sana Takeda’s sublime art and you have the best issue of the series to date. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

OBLIVION SONG #3

Kirkman focuses primarily on conversations in the least active issue of Oblivion Song thus far. That’s not a problem as De Felici delivers excellent expressions and provides some interesting shifts in perspective (like a sequence featuring two walking dogs). What is a problem is the word choice and diametrically opposed perspectives. Characters become mouthpieces existing to create new positions rather than develop their actual identities. It’s an unnecessarily aggressive means of exposition that leaves the cast less distinguished by the end. There’s still a lot to like, but the human beings in #3 possess about as much individuality as the monsters. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

OUTCAST #35

In a surprising turn of events, Kyle hatched a plan to reunite with his sister that seems to actually work, allowing her to join the rest of the group at their new home. Unfortunately, their plan isn’t without its consequences, and a decision to “help” the group could put everyone in danger as the authorities move in. This issue wasn’t necessarily action-packed, but it offered some nice emotional bits for our characters who so desperately need things to go their way for once. Additionally, the issue’s final pages helped set the stage for some major challenges on the way, making us wonder if this will be the group’s final stand or potential salvation. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Eating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #5

PLANET OF THE APES URSUS #5

The never-ending swirl of ideas without a story is perfectly encapsulated in snippets from holy scrolls paired with short scenes. There is wisdom and, depending on the style of the timeline, some powerful visuals. None of it ever manages to combine into something more substantial than a vignette. The core issue at the heart of this series is that it is plastering cracks in what has come before, and cannot tell the story of Ursus in a forthright fashion. That continues to be true here as any few pages may seem substantial, but they all fail to stack up when combined. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

PORT OF EARTH #5

Port of Earth is an Image series by Zack Kaplan and Andrea Mutti that explores an Earth recently opened to intergalactic visitors, which presents both opportunity and lots of danger. This issue follows two Earth Security Agents in the aftermath of a incident that left one of the agent’s girlfriend’s dead. Port of Earth shows promise, and I liked how the comic showed someone coping with tragedy — something that many sci-fi stories often brush aside. However, Andrea Mutti’s art was wasted in this issue by Vladimir Popov’s coloring. Mutti’s art is usually moody, but the coloring made it feel drab and lifeless. Even a massive explosion in the issue just felt dull, largely because the colors lacked any sort of pop. Port of Earth isn’t strong enough to stand out on story alone, so hampering the art with drab coloring really holds it back. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

PRISM STALKER #3

I am constantly impressed by Sloane Leong’s storytelling abilities. The narration and dialogue convey a greater story, effectively serving the narrative and pushing it forward, begging more questions as the alien becomes more familiar. But it’s in her art where the smarter details lead to impressive developments. Prism Stalker continues to be the best new comic that Image is producing. The dialogue, characterization, layouts, figures, and color work are all immensely impressive. How Leong balances a character study amid a high concept fantasy plot is practically flawless. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 5 out of 5

PUMPKINHEAD #3

The demonic Pumpkinhead has always had a straightforward mission, which is to seek revenge on behalf of whoever has summoned it. Things get complicated for the creature when we see that, while Pumpkinhead is a manifestation of vengeance and wrath, other demons exist that represent other sins like sloth, envy, and lust. What could have potentially been a cat and mouse chase of victims attempting to outrun Pumpkinhead turns into an all-out battle royale of disgusting demons all attempting to kill one another. While the story may not have had much narrative progression, the introduction of these other demons could lead to some horrific encounters in the future, with Blacky Shepherd’s art being disgusting and evil to honor the time-honored creature design of Pumpkinhead. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

PUNKS NOT DEAD #4

After making so many efforts to distinguish itself as something odd or different, this issue of Punks Not Dead veers back to familiar territory. Looming threats and conspiracies resemble those that anyone familiar with Vertigo and DC Comics traditions might recognize. The arc of establishing superpowers and responsibilities is present, and the future is clear. Cut and paste depictions continue to look stiff on the page, resulting in the action itself failing to even provide a thrill. There’s very little new to be found in this comic, which makes its rebellious attitude feel even more like an act. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

RESIDENT ALIEN ALIEN IN NEW YORK #2

Harry finally arrives in New York City, and things become much more interesting. Both the minor and the major receive ample attention as small disturbances back home are played for humor and the quest for another alien moves forward. The latter is presented with some excellent lettering choices and a spy-like scene that would make Greg Rucka jealous. Small details subtly build tension so even a relatively friendly scene reads in a tense fashion. Wherever this is leading, it has made the journey worth following. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #6

ROBOCOP CITIZENS ARREST #2

RoboCop: Citizen’s Arrest continues to walk an unsteady line between satire and straightforward hero story. As OCP continues to stir up public unrest in order to build support for its new authoritarian line of police robots, Alex Murphy’s new allies find a way to bring the original RoboCop back online. Citizen’s Arrest #2 largely abandons the “mob justice” angle to play up the over-the-top evilness of OCP. That matches the satirical side seen in the original movies, but it doesn’t mesh well with the straightforward and serious scenes featuring the once and future RoboCop. I don’t know what sort of comic Citizen’s Arrest wants to be — and I don’t think Citizen’s Arrest does either. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

ROBOTECH #9

A journey through space continues with Robotech #9, but the adventure stumbles to a sluggish gait by its final pages. This new issue catches up with the SDF-1 crew as they trudge towards Earth, and much of issue #9 relies on exposition to pull its story through. The dialogue-heavy update is a hard one to digest, and its brisk pace forces fans to reread pages a few times to figure out what’s going on. While Robotech‘s latest issue does end on a cliffhanger, its crowded discourse makes it almost impossible to sustain suspense, but invested fans of the series will surely be willing to slog through its set-up. — Megan Peters

Rating: 2 out of 5

ROM & THE MICRONAUTS #5

Rom & The Micronauts is one of those fun and borderline nonsensical crossovers you’ll only find in comics. Both are Hasbro-owned properties that found a comics following in the 1980s due to Marvel licensing the comics and somewhat incorporating them into the larger Marvel Universe. Several decades later, IDW got a hold of both licenses and brought them back for a double dose of nostalgia. This whole comic reminded me of one of those epic battles you had with all your action figures as a kid — the story made no sense, but boy did it look awesome! — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

ROSE #11

Rose attempts to balance several angles of its core narrative, but somehow manages not to lose its focus. Each group gets some screen time (there are four viewpoints in this issue alone), but the book’s heart doesn’t get lost between beats. This is still about someone coming to grips with their destiny at the end of the day, and the book does a great job of fleshing out its world with a wide range of unique characters. Ig Guara’s visuals only bolster the sense of adventure Meredith Finch delivers in spades. There are lots of moving parts here, but as long as Rose can pay them all off in some way, this book will continue to be an adventure fan’s dream. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

ROUGH RIDERS: RIDE OR DIE #4

The finale of this second outing possesses about as much flavor as packaged tofu. There is a story being told with characters narrating their own choices and futures in blunt fashion, and it’s depicted well enough throughout these pages. However, there’s no discernible reason to care about any of these historical figures. They are caricatures of even the most superficial sort of textbook reading, removing everything that makes them or their place in history seemingly interesting. An adjective is enough to introduce or define any one person, which makes the rote battle with forces of evil even less thrilling. It’s probably for the best that this is the likely end of the Rough Riders. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SAVAGE TALES VAMPIRELLA #1

In a story that pays respects to the early runs of Savage Tales, this one-shot sends Vampirella back to the time of swords and sandals with little idea of how she got there. Upon discovering there’s an evil ruler who is able to control the mind’s of the residents of the nearby village, she offers her bloodthirsty services to free them from the one who has enslaved them. In the backup story, the mysterious Valaka has a horrifying secret, though she enlists the help of a nearby warrior to vanquish a sorcerer who aims to summon demons into the living world. Both stories in the book are sure to delight devout fans of Savage Tales, offering readers magic, mayhem, and both male and female physiques that are clad in little more than loincloths. The story featuring Vampirella is the standout, as it offers audiences the character’s signature sense of humor alongside the blood and beasts. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

SEA OF THIEVES #3

Sea of Thieves takes an unexpected dark turn after nearly three full issues of hijinks. Although the Sea of Thieves comic has struggled to flesh out the world of the video game, I’ve still been enjoying the book due to the strengths of Jeremy Whitley’s cast of motley pirates. Although their pirate antics have largely been played for laughs, this week’s issue serves as a reminder that pirates are dangerous too. The events of this issue add a new wrinkle to the series, especially if the deadly cliffhanger sticks. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #7

SEASON OF THE SNAKE #2

There is lots to love in each page of this volume. The landscape is wrought to inspire dreamlike visions of what might rest just beyond the panels, creating tension between urges to rest with each moment and quickly move to the next. Colors remains an integral element of the storytelling and is skillfully deployed throughout this installment. In spite of that intricate detail and world building, Season of the Snake remains cold in its narrative and telling. There is a dispassionate eye given for all those who occupy this space making deaths and changes in drama much less impactful. It’s still a beautiful world to behold, as chilly as it may be. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SLEEPLESS #6

It’s easy to go big, especially in high fantasy. Where Sleepless proves its merit in concluding its first arc is its willingness to remain small. Tensions come to a head in a purposefully unsatisfactory fashion that allows the narrative and artwork to focus on much more subtle issues. Prophecy and romance are brought forth in big panels that allow silence to have its say as stars or other actions linger on the page. There are big moments in this issue, but they are only as big as the characters and careful worldbuilding until this moment allow them to be. It’s a testament to the success and staying power of Sleepless as one of the best new series from Image Comics. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

SOUTHERN BASTARDS #20

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Southern Bastards #20 continues much of what has earned the series its strong reputation. The visual storytelling is unparalleled in its ability to construct mood, deliver violence, and toy with time. It remains a powerful, visceral experience. Yet the narrative has been undermined in a fashion that calls into question the longevity of this story. It has rebuilt the world and called characters back into play to stretch their arcs further into the future, contrary to everything established in the first arc of the series. There is much more story to come, but it suddenly feels like a much safer story and that has never been what attracted readers to Southern Bastards. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER KING #4

The Spider King continues to be a beautiful comic without anything interesting to say. Simone D’Armini and Adrian Bloch work wonders together, combining sci-fi and nordic genres to create some interesting character designs. The layouts are fluid, the colors sublime, and the characters designs are unique and appealing. I just don’t find myself caring for the characters themselves, nor the plot. I would like to see this team tackle another plot in the future, and am definitely keeping my eye out for whatever they do next. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR TREK TNG THROUGH THE MIRROR #2

The lead story of “Through the Mirror” suffers a bit from the fact that the Enterprise-D crew is investing a mystery that readers already know the answer to, but it survives on the anticipation of the inevitable meeting between the crew and their mirror universe counterparts. Meanwhile, the mystery of Emperor Spock being investigated in the second story is a strong hook all on its own. So far, “Through the Mirror” is an absolute blast for Star Trek fans. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #10

In hopes of escaping 4-LOM and Zuckuss, Han Solo and Chewbacca head to a planet where all technology mysteriously stops working, only for the duo to discover it may have been for the best that no droids could function on the planet. In the backup story, Lando attempts to show the son of a former acquaintance why it’s worth leaving a gambling life behind, though he surely won’t make it an easy lesson to learn. While this comic is geared towards younger readers, the story featuring Han and Chewie was a little out of character for the duos, as one scene depicts them saying they should blast their pursuers into space dust, only to offer their assistance when it seems as though 4-LOM and Zuckuss could suffer actual injuries. It’s not so much that the book wanted to avoid addressing that the bounty hunters would suffocate and die so much as it was the contradictory language that reminded you that this book is made for kids. As for Lando’s story, it’s nice to see a story focusing on the period after his smuggling and heading towards becoming a politician, though we’ll have to wait and see how the rest of the story pans out in a future issue. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #8

SUPERMANSION #2

The second installment of this adaptation doesn’t simply embrace low-brow humor; it doesn’t believe any other form exists and puts no effort into the sorts of jokes it’s telling. In a showdown between a European superhero team and the American characters of Supermansion, every joke falls into the laziest stereotypes imaginable. A Frenchman possesses the powers of a frog and is continually accused of being a coward. There are no puns or twists, just that sort of joke which might have made someone titter in grade school. This comic’s greatest sin isn’t being offensive or poorly illustrated, although it is; the real issue with Supermansion #2 is that it doesn’t even bother to show up. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

WARHAMMER 40,000: DEATHWATCH #1

Warhammer 40,000 has an incredibly deep and complex lore, and it can be overwhelming for a newcomer to navigate. That’s why I found Deathwatch to be a pleasant surprise:a standalone comic that balanced the complex mythology of Warhammer with an easily accessible story for newcomers. You don’t need to know anything about Warhammer to enjoy Deathwatch, as long as you like watching dudes in mech suits shoot up evil-looking aliens. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

WORLD OF TANKS CITADEL #1

World of Tanks Citadel is both a standard war comic and a standard Garth Ennis. That means that you’re going to get a lot of technical talk about tanks, WWII strategy, and also ample cursing and a prolonged conversation about two soldiers debating whether to have a threesome with an aging prostitute. PJ Holden’s art mixes both cartoonish facial expressions (which is probably for the best when mixed with Garth Ennis dialogue comparing the size of one’s manhood to a tank shell) and technically accurate drawings of tanks. History buffs and Ennis fans will love this comic, but it doesn’t have much wider appeal. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

WWE #17

BOOM’s WWE series provides an opportunity to see your favorite superstars in a different way, and it certainly worked wonders for Bayley. The beloved Hugger’s storyline concludes in this issue, but fans who have given it a chance are likely to come away with a whole new appreciation of the character thanks to Dennis Hopeless, Serg Acuna, and Kendall Goode. Hopeless peels back the curtain on WWE’s behind the scenes just enough while still blurring the line between fiction and reality, though Sasha Banks can sometimes go from one extreme to the other from issue to issue. That said, no one can capture an entrance quite like this team, and if you weren’t a Hugger before… that might be about to change. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

XENA #4

Xena and Gabrielle’s relationship is a highlight of the series, but one that the issue just doesn’t quite have enough of. Everything else is intact, and Finch’s Xena is flawless. You can’t help but envision Lawless’ voice saying the words, though she would also probably wonder why on Earth this Xena is wearing heels. Despite that, the art is quite good throughout, but the series is just not as engaging when the two aren’t playing off of each other, and luckily that seems to be remedied by issue’s end. More Xena and Gabby just about makes anything better. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

YOUNGBLOOD #11

Characters grow along with the world in this important, pivotal issue of Youngblood. The tense relationships in the aftermath of earlier issues build to an interesting peak, just the group will need each other more than ever. Creative takes on modern super heroes supplement a stepping stone issue setting up a war to come. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 3 out of 5