Marvel Announces New Wolverine Comic Starring Laura Kinney

“Mutants and humans. After everything we’ve done. This city’s about to explode. Get ready or get dead,” Logan’s duplicate daughter warned Kamala Khan — the new mutant Ms. Marvel — in NYX #1. The razor-clawed Wolverine is Laura Kinney, who reclaimed the mantle from the other, older Laura (the former X-23, now Talon) during mutantkind’s Krakoa era (back in 2023’s X-Men #18). But with Marvel’s mutants navigating a post-Krakoa age in the X-Men’s From the Ashes era, the Laura Kinney Wolverine will face an identity crisis in the just-announced Laura Kinney: Wolverine.

“We want to show you all different sides of Laura. There will belaughing and crying,” writer Erica Schultz said during Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con Women of Marvel panel. “Laura has dealt with a lot, andwhen she’s met her other clones, she’s asked herself ‘Is that the personI’m supposed to be? Am I fated to be that person? Should I take my ownpath, or end up like Logan?’ She decides to forge her own path. Thiswill be her solo adventure.”

After writing 2023’s X-23: Deadly Regenesis, Schultz returns to the character with artist Giada Belviso (Marvel’s Blood Hunters) for the new ongoing solo series launching in December. During the panel, Marvel Comics also debuted the Laura Kinney: Wolverine #1 cover by Elena Casagrande (Blade), which you can see below.

The new series “will see Wolverine enter the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe, places that neither the X-Men nor her friends in NYX would dare go, to defend mutants who can’t defend themselves,” the synopsis reads. “Her violent methods and unstoppable determination make her a one-mutant army, striking fear in those that take advantage of her kind. But as her reputation grows and more mutants in need turn to her, she may just find herself a target herself…

Missions so dire Wolverine must go it alone! Wolverine takes the fight to those who stand as enemies of mutantkind! Laura Kinney was bred to be the ultimate assassin as X-23. She’s long left that life behind, but as she encounters mutants being forced to use their powers against their will, Wolverine takes it upon herself to right these wrongs-no matter who stands in her way! Join Wolverine as she embarks on missions abroad, ready the fight to mutant oppressors wherever they may hide!”

Laura’s Wolverine currently appears in NYX, by writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, as part of an ensemble that includes Ms. Marvel, Anole, Prodigy, and Sophie Cuckoo. Along with Laura Kinney: Wolverine, which hits stands on Dec. 11th, Marvel will relaunch the Logan-led Wolverine in September with the new creative team of Saladin Ahmed (Daredevil) and Martin Coccolo (Immortal Thor). Both Wolverine ongoings join a lineup of X-titles that includes X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, Exceptional X-Men, NYX, Phoenix, Storm, Psylocke, and X-Force, plus the limited series Sentinels, Mystique, and Dazzler.