Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/18/2018

BATMAN #51

Given all the hype around the wedding between Batman and Catwoman — and the way that affair turned out — one might expect that Batman #51 would take the easy way out by delivering a broken, violent, emotionally shut-down Batman. And it does, but to Tom King’s credit the story takes a very different turn. When Bruce Wayne finds himself on the jury for Victor Fries’ murder trial, he’s faced with the ruthlessness of his actions in a way where he has no choice but to consider what he’s done. The issue also does a very realistic and moving job of showing Bruce’s inner turmoil, making the character as vulnerable and human as we’ve ever seen him. The surprise cliffhanger of sorts in the final panel is one that might be a little predictable but it’s certainly not what one might expect from a man recently stood up at the altar, much less The Dark Knight. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN SINS OF THE FATHER #6

Sins of the Father got off to a very slow start, but managed to pick up speed and get more interesting over the last couple of issues. This installment is no exception and serves as a great finale to the series, and it contains one of the better Batman moments of the entire year. If you’re a fan of the character, this is definitely worth picking up. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATWOMAN #17

Batwoman remains perhaps the most beautiful DC comic on the shelves, but the start of this latest arc isn’t anything special from a story perspective. The interest seemed to all fade with the conclusion of the previous story, and it feels like this is only filler. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

BRAVE & THE BOLD BATMAN & WONDER WOMAN #6

The big finale is finally here, and one can’t help but have some mixed emotions about the conclusion. On the one hand, Liam Sharp and Romulo Fajardo Jr’s visuals are spectacular throughout the issue, conveying a true sense of stakes and loss. This is even more apt for the anticipated final throwdown, but that ends before it even really gets going, landing with a thud. In fact, there’s a bit of abruptness to the story’s initial ending as well, though the epilogue manages to plant a tantalizing hook for future stories. There’s some great stuff here, but at times it gets bogged down in exposition that doesn’t ultimately seem necessary. Still, there’s plenty of potential for future stories in this world, and perhaps the second chapter will deliver on all of that promise. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

CAVE CARSON HAS AN INTERSTELLAR EYE #5

As the end approaches, the big picture keeps getting bigger for this series. In addition to new planets and dimensions, there is also an exploration of life and what follows death in this issue. The solemnity of this idea is notably brightened both by more fantastically surreal artwork and non-stop adventure pacing. Yet the core ideas are still there and the found family of Cave’s new team all respond to them in different ways. This coheres on one final surprise that stages the final issue of the series wonderfully, readying it to focus on both the epic scale and small relationships that have made the entire story such a delight. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DAMAGE #7

In issue #7, Damage finally adds a layer of depth and humanity to its story, which the series has desperately needed for several issues. Still, even with that helpful note, the book still struggles to be anything more than a Red Bull-fueled romp through the DC character library. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

DEATHBED #6

Like Luna says in Deathbead #6, “Life isn’t made up of one story… it’s a collection of many stories.” As the finale of a six-issue mini-series has now come and passed, Deathbed creators Joshua Williamson and Riley Rossmo should take pride in their ability to tell several splendid stories over the past six months. In #6 in particular, the motivational themes ran deep throughout every page, Luna and Val’s story arcs reached a climax that made me turn the pages as quickly as I could so I would see what’d happen next. At the end of the day, each and every one of us is ultimate responsible for how our own story turns out and that’s a theme Williamson nailed right on the head this issue. – Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

FUTURE QUEST PRESENTS #12

While I didn’t find much of substance within the pages of Future Quest Presents #12, I remained intrigued throughout mainly because of nostalgia. With a boy wonder working on reanimating a gigantic robot, I found myself comparing the story arc to that a movie which was a staple of the childhood: The Iron Giant. Alain Mauricet’s bold thick line-art was a standout part of the book, especially when it came to drawing Frankenstein Junior’s robot. – Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

GREEN LANTERNS #51

Green Lanterns is always better when it embraces its space savior premise, and this latest issue is another prime example of why that works so well. Internal problems like who killed the Guardian and Mogo going haywire are interesting sure, but the Corps also act as the peacekeepers for the entire universe, and you need to see that in action every so often to keep them relevant. Dan Jurgens highlights that importance all throughout the issue, including one particular moment that you have to be made out of ice not to have some feels. While the visuals at times are a bit underwhelming, the way Mike Perkins works in creative constructs is delightful, even in moments outside of battle. Green Lanterns has some great momentum, and we can’t wait to see how this all ends. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #46

There is a fine line between letting Harley Quinn be herself and turning her into a discount Deadpool, and, unfortunately, Harley Quinn #46 leans a little too hard into the latter. The larger story — Harley trying to do as she’s told by Granny Goodness so she can keep her special hammer while slowly realizing that she’s being asked to do terrible things — is interesting and fresh. That fine balance between Harley’s violent side and her heart of gold is what makes her a fascinating and beloved character. It’s the bad jokes and the heavy breaking of the fourth wall that makes the issue a bit of a chore, ultimately bringing the entire reading experience down. Of course, with Harley likely to not even know who she is next issue, there’s the hope that things will shift back to something a little more grounded and fun in true Harley style soon. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

INJUSTICE 2 #30

Hal Jordan might be on the way to redeeming himself in the eyes of the Guardians, but it looks like Blue Beetle will be needed to save the universe from Starro the Conquerer. While Blue Beetle struggles with the weight of the universe on his shoulders, it’s Booster Gold who inspires him to go into action. If you were unhappy with how Booster Gold was treated during his recent appearance in the Batman comics, you’ll probably love his depiction in Injustice 2. Of course, given the stakes of the fight, I can’t help but be worried about who won’t survive the upcoming battle against a Red Lantern-powered Starro. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

INJUSTICE VS THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE #1

Overall, Injustice vs. Masters of the Universe is a rather standard setup to what should be a fun crossover series. There’s an intriguing (and politically relevant) theme at play and lots of explosive conflicts to be set up. The only real question is how deep this comic will dig into the Injustice and He-Man universes and whether either universe will be the same after the miniseries is done. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #4

The Justice League is being hammered from all sides as the forces from events like “Metal” and “No Justice” are further explored. While the issue is relatively short on explanations, its pages are better spent focusing on characters and their current plights. The strength of this series scope lies in its team after all. Each dark turn is captured in a unique fashion, making every big moment feel important even as they crowd in upon one another. There is a careful balancing act occurring within these pages as the pure amount of story pushes the staples out of the issue, but it will be an impressive display if it all coheres by the final page. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

NEW CHALLENGERS #3

Halfway through this miniseries and the majority of pages are still spent explaining what is occurring. The mystery surrounding the Challengers at the heart of this plot isn’t engaging on its own and only feels silly when set alongside skeletons of ancient gods. New Challengers has begun to read like the script for a video game on rails with twists and overwrought dialogue thrown in between generic action sequences. There is a lack of consistent tone throughout the issue, which is only elevated by a distracting shift in art without a clear purpose. At this point it is valid to ask why is this story being told and who is it for, because the answers are entirely unclear. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

WILD STORM #15

The Wild Storm is almost two-thirds of the way through its 24-issue run, and it still feels like Warren Ellis is playing three-dimensional chess with its readers. It’s clear that there’s a larger story at play with the Daemonites — they’re preparing for an invasion and encouraging former US operatives with Daemonite genetics grafted in them to reproduce. Skywatch and IO’s war also continues to escalate, and it looks like their fight might start spill out into the public very soon. However, while readers can keep guessing where the story will go next, Ellis isn’t showing his cards and that makes reading this comic all the more exciting every month. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS #5

The bigger this Avengers series gets, the more absurd it becomes. Instead of focusing on the elements of this book that work, like the relationships between the heroes and the tale of Avengers past, Aaron continues to pile high the history of the hosts, and leans heavily on the storytelling of Loki, which couldn’t be any less interesting. The last couple of pages offer a look at an epic battle to come, but it’s a slow and boring read to that point. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

CABLE #159

With Cable #159, the “Past Fears” storyline and this volume of the Cable ongoing series come to a close. It’s a high note to go out on as Zac Thompson, Lonnie Nadler, and German Peralta have crafted one of the finest, if not the outright best, Cable story ever told. The issue reveals the origin of Metus, the monstrous entity that has been tracking and torturing Cable and his loved ones throughout his entire life. While the explanation is a bit simple, it speaks volumes about Cable’s character, who he is, how he’s developed, and where he could go in the future. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE CLAWS OF KILLER #3

This mix of X-Men and zombies had a solid start, but issue #3 marked a steep decline for the miniseries. The actual plot of this Hunt for Wolverine tale gets completely lost in the action, and the entire comic comes and goes without actually telling a story. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

IMMORTAL HULK #3

Each issue of Immortal Hulk simultaneously offers something new and goes in a different direction. The newest tale is told from four different perspectives, with each depicted by a different artist. Guest artists were exceedingly well chosen for the issue providing a point of view that both informs the character who is speaking, as well as an interpretation of the series’ anti-hero. When the story concludes there is so much more to analyze than the basic story itself, one that also builds on both issues to come so far. This is an achievement of editing, plotting, and style, one that shows just how much gamma radiation is left to be wrung from this decades old monster. Keep it coming. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

INFINITY COUNTDOWN #5

The final issue of this prologue event carries all of the same strengths as each chapter to precede it. There’s a perfect combination of humor and action, as the story continues to center around the Guardians of the Galaxy with just enough additional pages to move other characters into place. Resolution takes the form of anti-climax with the formation of a team in #5 whereas the big battles all took place at the start of the series. That doesn’t make it any less satisfactory though. These characters breathe and live in their depictions and watching them split apart or come together carries real emotional stakes. If there’s a disappointment to Infinity Countdown, it’s that what comes next likely won’t be as good.. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

JESSICA JONES #1

Jessica Jones is in very good hands. This first, surprise issue nails everything that readers have come to want from the character. The dialogue is pitch perfect, taking readers on a tour of the Marvel universe with plenty of small jokes, affectionate exchanges, and banter. There is a great detective story that plays out like a Chandler novel with an excellent added touch of drawing out details with inset panels. Most of all, there is a lot of heart both in Jessica’s attitude and the family she has built. There is simply a lot to like about this comic that serves as both an introduction and continuation of one of Marvel’s best. What a pleasant surprise. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

LIFE OF CAPTAIN MARVEL #1

The Life of Captain Marvel seeks to not retell Carol Danvers’ origin necessarily, but rather to enrich it while streamlining certain other aspects of it along the way. Fans of the character know that some of the most poignant and interesting elements of Carol’s past involve her family, and in turn how she handles family conflict and baggage. Stohl uses that as a bedrock here, learning more about the hero we know and love by peeling back painful layers she’s put to the side too long. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

OLD MAN HAWKEYE #7

For years, we’ve seen the aftermath of when the villains finally beat the heroes of the Marvel Universe in the Old Man Logan universe. In this issue, we finally see how it happened, and why Hawkeye was left alive for all those years. This issue is almost entirely a grizzly flashback, one that fills in why Hawkeye is systematically eliminating the Thunderbolts and also who was responsible for the heroes’ ultimate downfall. I can’t say I’m the biggest fan of the big “twist” this issue — the Avengers were taken down by a bit of planning and an inside job… which hardly seems original or insurmountable. I also don’t like that the comic’s supposed ultimate villain shifted from Bullseye to another classic bad guy after seven issues of build-up. Still, Ethan Sacks does some solid storytelling and you’ll be invested in this book even if you aren’t a fan of the superhero logic behind it all. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

PETER PARKER SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #307

There’s a real charm to Spider-Man stories where Peter Parker saves the day with more than a few radioactively enhanced punches. This issue really taps into the heroically human traits of the character in a sequence that elevates his status far above how the Marvel universe sees him. The conclusion of the Vedomi invasion still delivers plenty of action in its epic scope, as well. There is a downside to the conclusion of this long-running plot though as all of the pieces are packed away neatly like toys back into a box. It’s clear that it’s meant to make way for the new Amazing Spider-Man status quo, but it also undermines some of the most meaningful elements of a truly great Spidey story. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RUNAWAYS #11

Runaways packs a lot of fun, heart, and feels into this latest issue. The first half sees the team grappling with their identities and place in the world, which straddles the line between delightfully silly and expectedly profound. Few series can tap into various insecurities and such with as much warmth and general understanding. The second half of the issue is somewhat of a flashback sequence, which reunites the Runaways with an old friend. There’s no telling where Rowell and Anka will take things next, but the ride will surely be worth it. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-GWEN #34

Spider-Gwen comes to its conclusion with a relatively quiet issue. This issue focuses on the relationship that has always been at the core of series, and that’s the one between Gwen Stacy and her father. With Gwen out of jail and her father able to leave the hospital, the two have a heart-to-heart about who they are, how they’ve influenced each other, and where they go from here. Jason Latour obviously knows how to write these characters and Robbie Rodriguez’s artwork is as solid as ever. The issue brings a well-earned sense of closure to the saga of the Spider-Woman that fans who have been following the series won’t want to miss. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL #36

Spider-Man/Deadpool‘s big LMD arc finally comes to an explosive end. The Master Matrix reveals his true nature (thanks to his memories of Peter Parker’s parents, who developed the android and treated it like it was their own child) and helps fight Chameleon… who is piloting a Galactus LMD. Since this is a Deadpool comic, the ending to this arc is a little bit slapstick-y and everything gets wrapped up a bit too conveniently. Still, the recent arc really examined the tense and imperfect relationship between Spider-Man and Deadpool and justified exactly why these two characters have a team-up comic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS #51

The Empire’s assault on the Rebellion continues, with the band of heroes losing one ship after another in their attempts to escape. Luckily, Han Solo has some deft maneuvers that could provide the Rebel Alliance with the opening they need, but not if Darth Vader and his piloting abilities have anything to say about it. The action and excitement of the issue plays to artist’s Salvador Larocca’s strengths, delivering readers some of the best artwork the book has seen in months, conveying infantry battles and outer space dogfights with dazzling depictions. It’s refreshing to see the Rebellion in a new scenario in which they face real danger, knowing that Leia, Han, and Luke all make it out safely prevents the readers from thinking there’s any real danger, even if supporting members of the Rebellion could become a casualty. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS DARTH VADER ANNUAL #2

The disdain that Tarkin and Vader have for one another is palpable in every interaction of Darth Vader Annual, reminding readers of who’s really in charge of who within the Galactic Empire. Vader is relegated to explore a series of sabotages in the development of the Death Star, tying Vader into the rivalry between Tarkin and Krennic on display in Rogue One. Vader’s journey takes him to some familiar locations, reminding him of all the suffering he’s endured. While the issue doesn’t make you sympathize with Vader, virtually every panel shows new levels of his anger and resentment towards what he’s become and how, no matter what tasks he carries out, he will still never be Palpatine’s most highly-regarded underling. The issue also draws an interesting connection between Vader and the ultimate downfall of the Death Star, making this issue well worth the cover price. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS POE DAMERON #29

The comic might have “Poe Dameron” in the name, but as readers have learned over the years, the pilot was an integral component of Black Squadron, with this issue filling in the backstory of the familiar faces. Following the destruction of Starkiller Base, the heroes left Dameron to confront the First Order, as depicted in the opening scenes of The Last Jedi, allowing Black Squadron to seek allies for the Resistance. Without Dameron leading the charge, they make some questionable decisions that could help or hurt their allies, putting their journey at risk. This issue filled in necessary gaps in the journeys of the characters though it took away the momentum that previous issues had been building and their focus specifically on Dameron. Fans of the rest of Black Squadron will surely appreciate their return to the narrative, while others might feel as though the issue detracted from Dameron as this series winds to a close. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

THOR #3

This series keeps its foot on the gas in an issue that begins and ends with big shocks. The cliffhanger from Thor #2 and its subsequent action sequence with plenty of Fenrir-walloping was purely set dressing for what follows. In spite the over-the-top action and fun, the plot remains focused on the War of the Nine Realms and a variety of alliances and plots are hatched in this issue. Each new twist is designed to delight and every single one comes with a certain element of surprise. There is a careful balance being struck between heavy metal fun and the terrible onslaught to come, but it’s a tightrope that both Aaron and Del Mundo walk exceedingly well. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TONY STARK IRON MAN #2

There’s plenty happening in the pages of Tony Stark: Iron Man, but the series is still getting its footing as it balances humor with a wide variety of dramatic and ethical subplots. Each page of this issue is loaded with ideas, all of which land on different levels and are consumed by the non-stop Tony Stark charm machine to varying degrees. In spite of the deluge of dialogue, the pages are still pristinely presented and keep the many balloons from slowing things down too much. Just like its titular character the series has a lot of great ideas to work with and some notable vices; it’s still unclear which half of that equation will win out as it continues. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

WEAPON H #5

This is probably the weakest issue of Weapon H to date, but it still remains one of Marvel’s better books this week. The action, as well as Weapon H himself, takes a breather here, allowing some of the supporting characters to take the spotlight, and all of them do well in their expanded roles. The panelling and dialogue help to advance the story fairly quickly, and by the issue’s end we’re already on the way to another insane wrinkle to the book. The wait for #6 will feel like forever, just know that. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-MEN GOLD #32

X-Men Gold seems to be hitting its denouement as it wraps up every long-running plot that Marc Guggenheim planted in his run. In this case, it is about Rachel Grey and her growing powers. Guggenheim and artist Michele Bandini provide a satisfying conclusion tot his arc, with Rachel coming to a new realization about not just her powers but her identity, but the door is still left open for future exploration. Bandini does well enough with art, though some of the characters look a little off, particularly towards the end of the issue. It’s a necessary next step on Gold’s march towards its end. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN RED #6

X-Men Red sees new artist Carmen Camero take over for Mahmud Asrar and fans should rest assured that the book is in good hands. Camero’s style is quite different from Asrar’s — where Asrar’s art is all about flowing, loose linework, Camero employs a thin but more solid line. The result is still stunning, just stunning in a different way, with Camero seeming uniquely gifted in being able to depict Gambit’s swagger. Tom Taylor continues to bring new life to Jean Grey’s character, and, as a longtime X-Men fan, it is really interesting to watch Jean not only take on Professor X’s old role as mutant mentor, but even surpassing Xavier in that role, compared to Cyclops, who went down a darker path after Jean’s death. Even without all of that long-term X-Men history in your head, X-Men Red is an exciting, relevant, high-concept, and epic superhero adventure. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

ADVENTURE TIME COMICS #25

This issue occasionally has its moments, but it doesn’t have the lasting impact of most of the Adventure Time comics. “Bus Stop” is a visual delight, elevating a slightly simple concept with a Doctor Seuss-esque aesthetic. The story teeters from trying to be profound to ultimately being a little too nonchalant, which makes sense considering what activity the ensemble is doing to begin with. “Candy Finn” also has some visual interesting elements to it, bathing everything in a sense of sketchy, muted pastels. Again, the plot is just a little too thin here, but there’s still something unique to behold. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5

ANALOG #4

Analog produces its first genuinely interesting idea so far in the form of an A.I. lab with plenty of new characters. While watching giraffes, apes, and other creatures interact from their playroom provides some much needed color to the series, the entire sequence is manufactured on a surface level. The motivations behind the counter are suspect given the slightest knowledge of Jack’s personality and the resulting conversation is an extended exposition dump. This issue fails to be either a great single story or intriguing part of the ongoing narrative. Instead, it’s just a reminder that there is potential within these pages, but also that it’s bound to be wasted. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

APHRODITE V #1

In a market that can often times be saturated by blockbuster sci-fi comics, Aphrodite V #1 is a fresh take on a seemingly plausible not-too-distant future. Although the action barely scratches the surface in this initial issue of a new series by Bryan Hill and Jeff Stokes, the book lies the groundwork for a sci-fi-based political thriller dealing with privatization and cut-throat politics. In a world a bingable content, Aphrodite V might not be for those looking for high-flying action within every panel. – Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #1

After reading the first issue of this mashup, it is wild to think that these two properties have never crossed over before. They both capture a carefree and fun tone without an ounce of cynicism. While there isn’t much in the way of crossover in the first issue, both worlds build upon one another as they remind readers what makes them fun apart and what could happen as the heroes and villains of Gotham crash into Riverdale. Each character’s voice is down pat with just the right puns and inflections to give longtime fans a smile. This is a real treat of a first issue, one that encourages readers to just enjoy themselves for as long as it lasts.. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

BETTY AND VERONICA: VIXENS #8

The Vixens’ latest crusade begins to escalate even further with this issue, and it could be setting the stage for something super interesting. The issue’s pacing isn’t perfect, with the jumps from high-octane stakes to smaller moments feeling a tiny bit jarring. Still, Rotante’s grasp on who these characters are is getting stronger, which makes this an enjoyable read. Anwar’s art also helps elevate things too, with her style adding a bit more nuance and style than some of the artists from previous issues. If Vixens keeps up this momentum, it could be a real gem in the Archie Comics orbit. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BTVS SEASON 12 THE RECKONING #2

There’s nothing wrong, per se, with Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 12: The Reckoning #2. It’s well-paced, the story flows nicely, there are just enough little twists and surprises to make it fun. That said, the whole Buffy the Vampire Slayer story has been getting thin and tired for awhile now and that is especially clear in this issue. Buffy and her friends get some help from a future slayer in order to attempt to defeat an all-powerful vampire. However, that vampire has all the toys — in this case, the memories of every single slayer ever — so Buffy and her friends are going to be at a major disadvantage. Pepper in some angst and you’ve got literally every Buffy story ever told. If you’re invested in the series, it’s a solid read, but this issue really is nothing to write home about. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

CRUDE #4

This is an issue defined by posturing. Every conversation pushes its characters further down a rabbit hole of tough guy tropes that makes them almost as cartoonish as their appearance. What action there is at the start of the issue hardly provides the momentum necessary to slog through so much explanation of sides and unforeseen circumstances. None of these added elements are particularly interesting because the characters themselves are largely two-dimensional. Continued emphasis on close up panels is not back with the expressions and nuance necessary to sell shifts in emotion, which are all over the top and obvious. This comic is a bludgeon, but never in the way it seems to think of itself. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

DRY COUNTY #5

Dry County finally ended with a big reveal , explaining who exactly kidnapped Janet, why, and what all of those eccentric side characters were up to. Of course, there is a slight twist, something that was hinted at in earlier issues. But it does not feel satisfying. No one gets their comeuppance. The mystery ends more with a whimper than bang. And it doesn’t seem to lead to any greater revelation, other than it’s time to start saving to afford a trip out west. Rich Tomasso continues to be killer on the sequential artwork, especially in a humorous moment where someone gets loaded with bullets. But as far as the overall narrative goes, it was not a satisfying conclusion to a mystery that didn’t do well to set up the payoff. I’m a huge fan of Tomasso and am excited to see him take on Dick Tracy — an IP perfect for his sensibilities. But this series was a misfire compared to Spy Seal, Dark Corridor, and his other work. Hopefully his next series is a true return to form. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 3 out of 5

EAST OF WEST #38

East of West continues to push the narrative in new ways. The expanded cast has grown to the point where the series can focus on characters you don’t remember being excited about. At first it might seem like a drag, but then the narrative explodes and plot points from years prior explode into the forefront. Nick Dragotta continues to destroy the art game, telling an amazing story with simple layouts and cinematic presentation. His figures continue to be the highlight, but he continues to flex strong storytelling muscles with every piece of sequential art in the series. The conflict between the Chosen and those who don’t believe takes a more personal direction as a king and his first born finally come to deal with a deadly Ranger hellbent on revenge. It’s a strong story, yet another intriguing entry in what’s arguably the best ongoing comic book series today. East of West is hurtling toward the apocalypse, and it doesn’t seem to be letting for a moment. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 4 out of 5

EUTHANAUTS #1

The opening salvo in Euthanauts is all about introducing readers to its unique brand of oddity. There’s a protagonist who isn’t too strange, but has a tremendous capacity to explore the world and reflect familiar self-doubt without losing her compelling nature. That makes the big twist about midway through the issue one that chases the story forward instead of becoming a head scratcher. In spite of an abundance of dialogue, not much is actually explained. That is offset by spreads and layouts that capture the ethereal nature of a new plane of existence as well as one thrilling final page. It’s not a perfect first issue, but it certainly offers plenty of hooks to keep you going. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

FENCE #8

Fence continues to stun with its latest adrenaline-filled issue, and it’s got enough Seiji to satisfy any fan. The chapter begins with a careful breakdown of the prodigy’s skill, detailing the things which separate Seiji from an everyday athlete. The fast-paced exposition solidifies the character’s talent, but Nicholas Cox’s reaction to the stunning display shows why the fencer is one to watch closely… even if Seiji can still win a verbal spar with the guy. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

FLAVOR #3

Flavor #3 features a cooking sequence better than any superhero action published this week. It’s dynamic in each step of the process, from the presentation of the ingredients to the final reveal of the dish. There’s action beyond the kitchen as well, but it serves primarily as a digestif to this fine main course. All of this serves a great purpose as well, developing two of its primary characters through mirrored actions and the history it implies. Delight, drama, tension, and mystery are all evoked with seeming ease throughout this thrill of an issue, a third installment that again declares Flavor to be one of the best new series of 2018. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

GIDEON FALLS #5

If there’s one thing constant in the world, it might be that Jeff Lemire knows how to write a thrilling tale. Although little happened in terms of character development in Gideon Falls #5, the plot moved a substantial amount forward. In Gideon Falls, it seems for every question answered, two or three new questions arise and therein lies the beautiful story Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino have been able to weave through nearly half a dozen issues. Sorrentino’s rigid artwork continues to be haunting, matching the script to a T. – Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

INFIDEL #5

The conclusion to Infidel brings both supernatural and real-world conflicts to a head, with Medina potentially figuring out what happened to her best friend and realizing dire steps must be taken for her to be saved in both reality and in the spiritual realm. The final issue delivers on what readers would expect from a horror comic while also interjecting the politics of hatred and racism, yet the series didn’t entirely stick the landing. Aisha was arguably the most compelling character, though her injuries took her out of the storyline early on, preventing readers from connecting too deeply with any of the supporting characters who came into the spotlight. The themes the creators interjected into the series were complex and fascinating, yet the balance of cultural fears and horror tropes weren’t always graceful, though one can appreciate Infidel’s mere existence and its ambitions to mirror the atrocities in our society with a tale of terror. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

INVADER ZIM #32

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but Invader Zim #32 seemingly rebounds the title after a few…several…off issues. Sure, it’s not like it’s going to win an Eisner, but something as absurd as Invader Zim doesn’t need to be that critically acclaimed. Invader Zim #32 includes enough self-contained humor that it made the read worth it. And it didn’t even have to rely on poop jokes for the entirety of the issue. – Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #7

When this comic tries to be funny, it uses outdated jokes and obvious references. When it tries to be horrifying, it is only gorey and cruel. The tonal inconsistency in each new sequence of this showdown is only heightened at how either side of the equation fails in its own regard. There’s nothing exciting about the sort of late arriving cavalry that has appeared in too many action stories before, especially when it’s packed with every cliché imaginable. The artwork throughout the first half of the comic where the most potential rests is flat and fails to convey any sense of momentum. This issue will get you from point A to point B, but also leave you asking what the point of it all was. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

KICK-ASS #6

Kick-Ass #6 is the ugliest sort of propaganda. It plays out like the ending of Taxi Driver, but with the audience expected to buy into Travis Bickle’s view of himself as a messianic figure. Simply saying the words “U.S. Army” acts as a superpower unleashing untold carnage. It is also used to justify execution, torture, and many other ugly deeds both here and in wars over seas. Once the point of the story becomes clear each new panel of gore functions delivers on the message these criminals are nothing more than “animals” and they are primarily depicted as people of color and outsiders. This comic is hateful, cruel, and irredeemable. Keep it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

MAGIC ORDER #2

The Magic Order opens with one of the most bizarre sequences written by Millar in years before continuing to confuse crudity with maturity. The plotting forces characters to act stupidly to continue toward a clearly plotted confrontation, with very little new actually happening in the course of this issue. It repeats the beats and ideas of #1 with only the sense of forward momentum. Coipel’s assassination sequences are clever and incredibly well depicted. They carry a range of tones from the suspenseful to the outright horrifying. Yet these great individual moments taken in a vacuum cannot counterbalance the hackneyed story that surrounds them. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #29

If you’re a fan of Power Rangers as a franchise, then your jaw might just hit the floor by issue’s end. While the narrative keeps things moving at a steady pace, it’s the small but poignant moments between characters that continues to be the sweet spot for this series. Writer Kyle Higgins has given longtime fans plenty to dive into here, with some moments that you really thought you’d never see in this fashion. There is a bit of slowdown right around the midway point of the issue, and while it makes sense from a plotting standpoint why it’s there, I honestly would’ve been fine leaving it out. On the visuals front, Daniele Di Nicuolo puts in another stellar issue, including a few panels that twill just leave you awestruck. If you want a reason to celebrate being a Power Rangers fan, look no further than Power Rangers #29. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

NINJA-K #9

The Coalition is one of the more lethal villain team-ups in some time, but it’s the dysfunction within the team fighting them that holds the most value. This operation has been anything but seamless, but that’s good for readers, as seeing the personalities of Ninjak, Livewire, Dr. Mirage, and Punk Mambo clash makes for compelling storytelling. Writer Christos Gage plays them off each other extremely well, and Artist Juan Jose Ryp only enhances the action with stylish fight sequences. The Livewire Ninjak relationship continues to be the book’s foundation though, which is even more impressive considering the small amount of page real estate it encompasses. Aside from Ninjak kind of being a jerk, the only real disappointment here is that this could be the last we see of this team. Hopefully that turns out not to be the case. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

PROXIMA CENTAURI #2

Farel Dalrymple continues his tale of adolescence filtered through a train-of-thought sci-fi/fantasy adventure. Dalrymple’s artwork is almost peerless and in this issue, he presents a somewhat more straightforward series of events than most of his work, though that series of events may be told out of order. Even fi you don’t follow the story or read the text – which you should actually read because there’s some pretty great petty teen dialogue — the issue is still a beautiful sequence of visual storytelling. There’s a depth here that alludes most mainstream comics. Proxima Centauri is a masterful work of comic book craft. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

QUANTUM AND WOODY! #8

Framing some big changes and a story to come doesn’t stop this series from delivering plenty of great antics. Encounters with a panda and prison both deliver genuine laughs, while a subplot balances any cuteness with some genuinely disturbing body horror. It’s a testament to the flexibility of Eisma’s cartooning that every element of this issue coheres as well as it does. Much of what occurs is reminder and set up, but that doesn’t make it any less enjoyable at the start of what looks to be another amusing adventure. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RAT QUEENS SPECIAL NEON STATIC

Rat Queens takes a diversion into an entirely different universe and genre in the Neon Static special one-shot. The Queens trade the trappings of a fantasy-genre adventuring group inspired by Dungeons and Dragons to become a mercenary security team fighting cyber terrorism in a cyberpunk setting inspired by another popular tabletop role-playing game, Shadowrun. The result is mostly a lot of fun. Kurtis Wiebe is able to maintain these characters’ voices across genre and William Kirkby’s use of jagged lines and fluorescent color gradients sells the setting, though there are a least a few panels where it gets a bit simple, to the point that it seems unintentionally comical. Despite that, this is a fun side trip that Rat Queens fans are going to enjoy taking. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

RISE OF TMNT #0

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #0 is IDW Publishing’s first tie-in comic to the latest animated adaptation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. Having not seen the new series yet, this comic by Matthew K. Manning and Chad Thomas suggests that the new series will skew quite young for its target demographic. Every character seems to have the personality traditionally reserved for Michelangelo, except for Raph who is the leader so intermittently barks orders at the other Turtles between hijinks. Even April and Splinter behave in this goofy manner. One may assume that the Turtles have gone the way of Teen Titans Go!, but it lacks Go‘s self-awareness. Thomas’ art is solid, but there’s just not much depth here. Young fans may find it an entertaining diversion, but it’s unlikely to be considered memorable. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SHADOWMAN #5

Shadowman #5 proves that when this series clicks, it really clicks. The weakest part of Andy Diggle’s Shadowman run so far has been Jack himself, but this sidesteps that issue by focusing on his ancestor, and it’s one of the strongest issues to date. Showing the ancestral nature of the Shadowman gives the powers and legacy new context and weight, giving fans a palpable example of the burden and at times despair that comes with fulfilling this role. Artist Doug Braithwaite delivers a stellar issue as well, with one of the best interpretations of Shadowman thus far in the series. If you want to know how cool Shadowman can be, you’ve come to the right place. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

SKYWARD #4

Skyward returns with a high-stakes issue this week which promises to flesh out Willa’s complex relationship with her father. The soaring comic kicks off with a bombastic scene featuring a father-daughter tag team, but things go south when Willa’s family is blackmailed. In order to save her father, Willa has to go to extreme lengths to protect him and a friend, but no one could’ve seen the storm coming her way. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK TNG TERRA INCOGNITA #1

The Mirror Universe Saga that has been ongoing in IDW Publishing’s Star Trek: The Next Generation comics enters its third act in Terra Incognita #1. While the mirror universe versions of the Enterprise-D‘s bridge crew have retreated back into their own universe, the mirror universe Barclay was so bothered by the way his prime universe counterpart was treated that he stayed behind and replaced his doppelganger. Tony Shasteen draws the issue and is, as usual, very “on-model” but also makes the decision to double-board his panels, adding a second blue line adjacent to the black. It is somehow reminiscent of the trading cards of bygone eras and so adds a bit of retro flair to the issue’s presentation. Writers Scott & David Tipton will also be familiar to Star Trek comics fans and they begin this story on a slow burn, but it seems like a tale destined to go in some interesting directions as we see mirror Barclay redefine the character’s relationships with his colleagues. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STELLAR #2

The second issue of Joe Keatinge and Brett Blevins’ Stellar turns out to be even stronger than the first. Blevins’ artwork is absolutely stunning. The bulk of this issue is taken up by two epic battles and though both feature quite different match ups Blevins draws each with equal parts fluidity and ferocity. In the quieter moments, Keatinge begins revealing a bit about Stellar’s backstory and the foreboding threat from her past waiting to be discovered. Stellar is epic sci-fi superhero action with gorgeous artwork and haunting themes and if any small part of that peaked your interest, or even if it didn’t, you should give it read. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #18

The Steven Universe comic is at its best when playing off family dynamics between characters, and Pearl and Amethyst are the flavors of the day in this issue. The art and writing perfectly suit each other for another instance where Pearl tries to pick Amethyst up only to have the latter think the former is putting her down — with added Stevonnie! A good outing, all around. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

THRILLING ADVENTURE HOUR #1

The Thrilling Adventure Hour #1 is a hilarious book that’s easy enough to consume. It doesn’t require all too much thought to read and on the surface, there aren’t any further themes and ideologies readers should explore off-page. Then again, all comics don’t need to be thought-provokers to be great. And that is what makes comics great. A solid script and great artwork already put a comic book far ahead in the race against its competitors, and the creative team behind The Adventure Hour has put the title in a good place to become something great. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

TMNT UNIVERSE #24

This issue of Teenage Mutant NInja Turtles Universe concludes the two-part story of Mondo teaming up with Michelangelo to infiltrate the Earth Protection Force. The crux of the story is Mondo contemplating if its is possible to rage too hard against the machine and its fine. Just like with part one, Pablo Tunica’s lose artwork is well-suited to a story about Mondo and Mikey and the battles are well-drawn. It’s not a bad read, but it isn’t particularly memorable either. Rich Douek and Buster Moody’s backup story is a bit more memorable, if not as well crafted. The story offers a peek into Pete’s head as he imagines the Mutanimals as pirates on the open sea. It’s a fun concept, but the tale ends so abruptly that it feels a bit more like a pitch than a complete story. All around, an okay issue, but not a standout. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

VS #5

There is a lot of sound and fury in the conclusion of VS, and it is a spectacle to behold, depicted every bit as well as the four prior issues. Even as the comic fails to instill stakes into the ever-growing scope of the story or make all of the cause and effect connections clear, it’s still not much of a bother to repeat reading pages. There was always more potential in the big ideas and world of VS than this particular story though, with too many ideas drowning a finale beneath their shared weight. There’s an entertainment value, but none of the depth in commentary that themes on war and mass entertainment strove for. While the series might be a mixed bag, it is just good enough to not be dismissed at the end. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

WEATHERMAN #2

One moment in Weatherman #2 will probably divide some folks, but there’s much more to the issue than just that one moment. The moment in question occurs pretty early on, and to some it will be jarring, though that is also the purpose behind it. Thing is, the early brutality of the issue is an important part of one character’s journey, and thanks to another character it is addressed within the world. Writer Jody LeHeup presents a fascinating look at innocence and guilt, as both are represented in the same person here, and Nathan Fox’s visual stylings are a perfect fit for this story, both in style and tone. This series doesn’t pull any punches, but it also effectively guarantees you’ll flip to the next page. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

WITCHFINDER GATES OF HEAVEN #3

Much of this new miniseries is focused on referencing the lore of prior Hellboy stories, albeit ones that technically occur in the future. While it may be a delight for fans to see Panya or visions of an apocalypse already come to pass, it leaves the mystery of “The Gates of Heaven” feeling like only half of the whole comic. When the mystery is moving along, either with small peeks at the villain or a big cliffhanger, it makes for a great supernatural thrill. The small conversations are well offset by D’Israeli’s cartooning. However, there just isn’t enough there to make for a truly fulfilling installment in this story. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

WWE #19

Dennis Hopeless is quite skilled at getting the most out of underutilized WWE superstars, and all you have to do is look at Sami Zayn for proof. The current arc focuses on Zayn’s turn from lovable face to smirking heel alongside Kevin Owens, and throughout the issue fans get believable context for his change of direction. Owens lives up to his rigid reputation, but there’s enough genuine moments between the two that you can understand why Zayn would trust in him, and it also brings some humanization to both of their heel personas. Serb Acuna and Doug Garbark have a flair for likenesses, and their Zayn is top notch, though it is weird never to see Shane McMahon’s face during a fight scene. First with Bayley and now Zayn, we can’t wait to see what WWE magic BOOM! works up next. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5