The Weekly Pull: Absolute Carnage: Separation Anxiety, Gwenpool Strikes Back, Once & Future, and More

It’s that time again. Wednesday is upon us, and that means new comic books. Every Wednesday, comic shops are flooded with new releases from publishers, and the ComicBook.com team is here to help you find the best of the best.

Each week, we’re here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

Keep reading to see the new releases that have us excited this week and let us know what you’re excited about in the comments section. And be sure to check back next week for more comic book recommendations.

Absolute Carnage: Separation Anxiety #1

Written by Clay Chapman

Art by Brian Level

Published by Marvel Comics

I am admittedly not a big fan of superhero events or the many, many (frankly, too many) symbiote stories at Marvel Comics since the 90s. However, even acknowledging that lack of connection, I’m excited to read Separation Anxiety. That’s almost entirely because Brian Level draws one hell of a great horror comics, and the premise of this miniseries is playing into all of his strengths. While the four surviving Life Foundation symbiotes are no one’s favorite characters, they offer designs ready to be revamped and previews for this issue suggest Level has delivered on that promise. Each of them is a creature of sharp edges, blank states, and little remorse, bringing slightly different specialties to their chaos. No matter what direction the story might take, it’s bound to be a thrillride, even if it turns out to have a flair for camp or excess. Level is one of the artists that any Marvel reader should be watching today and Separation Anxiety is likely to make it clear exactly why that is. — Chase Magnett

Gwenpool Strikes Back #1

Written by Leah Williams

Art by David Baldeon

Published by Marvel Comics

After her stint on the West Coast Avengers, Gwenpool is back in her own solo series, and we couldn’t be happier. Even just on paper, Leah Williams’ narrative blend of genuine earnestness and meme-filled jokes feels pretty perfect for Gwenpool, as the fourth-wall-breaking hero attempts to fight for her own relevancy in a way only she can. The art from David Baldeon looks incredibly promising as well. This miniseries might only be five issues long, but it’s should definitely be a part of your pull list. – Jenna Anderson

Once & Future #1

Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Dan Mora

Published by BOOM! Studios

Many have taken inspiration from Arthurian legends, but Once & Future is looking to bring a fresh new perspective to the stories you’ve been old. Writer Kieron Gillen is introducing fans to the lovable duo of Duncan and his grandmother Bridgette McGuire, and you will quickly become charmed and maybe a bit frightened at what’s in store for them in this tale of ancient myths and history. Artist Dan Mora and colorist Tamra Bonvillain have answered the call and are bringing this world of mystery and the characters that inhabit it to vivid life, and so far they’re knocking it out of the park. Once & Future already has its hooks in, and we can’t wait to see where this adventure goes next. — Matthew Aguilar

Rumble #15

Written by John Arcudi

Art by David Rubín

Published by Image Comics

Rumble remains the gold standard for creator-owned comics in 2019, even if it doesn’t receive half of the buzz its artistic talent and consistency deserves. This issue serves as a capstone of sorts in the face of an unsure future in the midst of an unstable market. The final Scourge Knight has arrived and the battle against a void capable of erasing the foundation on which these characters are constructed (i.e. the comics page) is every bit as epic as readers might hope. It’s a testament to Rubín’s status as a modern master, delivering both small, poignant moments alongside splashes that make the issue itself appear to quake. There is at least one more issue of Rumble solicited and the possibility of more to come, but Rumble #15 provides an excellent moment for pause, if not an ending. Both the tenderness developed amongst such an idiosyncratic cast of characters and the scale of an eons-long struggle between monsters, gods, and men are delivered in a spectacle for the ages. Even if you have not been reading Rumble, the arrival of #15 is a prime opportunity to look back at an excellent series awaiting your discovery. — Chase Magnett

Sparrowhawk

Written by Delilah Dawson

Art by Matias Basia

Published by BOOM! Studios

Sometimes books come along that completely capture your imagination, and Sparrowhawk definitely qualifies as one of those stories. Writer Delilah Dawson creates a charming and distinctly unique world for readers to get lost in, one where the ones you root for aren’t always necessarily doing heroic things. That charm extends to the book’s visuals from artist Matias Basla and colorist Rebecca Nalty, whose vibrant hues of blue, orange, and green liven up a world unlike any other you’ve visited in the past. The lovely cast of characters will not only keep you hooked but will also keep you guessing, and if you missed this stunner the first time around now’s your chance to set things right. — Matthew Aguilar

Unnatural #12

Written by Mirka Andolfo

Art by Mirka Andolfo

Published by Image Comics

Unnatural has been an imperfect, but fascinating take on prejudice and female agency, with worldbuilding and character designs that are so much more than meets the eye. With that in mind, it will be captivating to see how this week’s final issue wraps up the series’ dangling threads, as well as brings Leslie’s conflict to a head. If you’ve been following Unnatural thus far, you should probably keep an eye on this issue. If you haven’t checked out the series yet, go back and do so. – Jenna Anderson

The White Trees #1

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Kris Anka

Published by Image Comics

The White Trees introduces readers to the fantasy realm a Blacksand, a world that has experienced two decades of peace after a long and brutal war. Three warriors with vivid memories of that war and of each other are forced to come together to investigate the disappearances of their children and prevent another war. The creative team working on this book is incredible. Chip Zdarsky is one of the most versatile creators in comics. Kris Anka is a superstar artist hot off his run on Marvel’s Runaways. Matt Wilson has been one of comics’ premier colorist for years. If the story hook isn’t enough to get you interested in The White Trees, the talent involved should do the trick. — Jamie Lovett