The Weekly Pull: Superman: Year One, Guardians of the Galaxy, Go Go Power Rangers and More

It’s almost Wednesday again, which means only one thing: new comics! Every Wednesday, comic book stores are flooded with new releases from publishers, and the ComicBook.com team is here to help you find the best of the best.

Each week, we’re here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

Keep reading to see the new releases that have us excited this week and let us know what you’re excited about in the comments section. And be sure to check back next week for more comic book recommendations.

Excellence #2

Written by Brandon Thomas

Art by Emilio Lopez and Khary Randolph

Published by Image/Skybound

Writer Brandon Thomas and artists Emilio Lopez and Khary Randolph made quite an impression with Excellence‘s stellar first issue, and now the team looks to continue that momentum. You’ve seen what Spencer Dales is capable of, but you’ve also seen how organizations like Aegis treat those who they don’t view as special, and Spencer is going to have to face that bias head-on alongside the already weighty expectations of his own family. Spencer’s got his work cut out for him, and what sets him apart from those that have come before is ultimately what will see him through. — Matthew Aguilar

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers: Forever Rangers #1

Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Eleanora Carlini and Simona DiGianfelice

Published by BOOM! Studios

The latest chapter of Go Go Power Rangers comes to an action-packed close in Forever Rangers, knocking over all the dominoes that writer Ryan Parrott has set up along the way. There’s quite a bit at stake here, whether it’s the immediate threat of Alpha 1 or the danger lurking in the shadows that is Rita Repulsa and her quest to power the Dragon Coin. The art team of Eleonora Carlini, Simona DiGianfelice, and Raul Angulo will also no doubt deliver some big-time Megazord action before the issue’s over, and we cannot wait to see what’s in store for our favorite crew of Rangers. — Matthew Aguilar

Guardians of the Galaxy #6

Written by Donny Cates

Art by Geoff Shaw

Published by Marvel

It’s been a long time coming but thankfully, it seems like the cosmic side of the Marvel Universe is now back on track thanks to Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw on their first Guardians of the Galaxy arc. Using the story to take their space-faring tales back to the “good ol’ days” of Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning, and company, Cates and Shaw’s “Final Gauntlet” wraps this week in what’s sure to be a momentous issue. Thanos is on the verge of being Frankensteined back to life and there’s not a single soul among the cosmos that wants to see that happen, including Lady Death herself. Frankenstein and Thanos. What else do you need to add this to your pull list? — Adam Barnhardt

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Beast of Vargu

Written by Mike Mignola

Art by Duncan Fegredo

Published by Dark Horse

Even though there’s not an “ongoing” Hellboy title for the first time in a while, The Beast of Vargu might be one of the most anticipated one-shots in the MignolaVerse in years. Not only have we been starved of the Right Hand of Doom since earlier this spring, but Vargu reunites Mike Mignola and Duncan Fegredo in a one-shot and back up short story. Better yet, Mignola says this tale has been something he’s wanted to do for a while, so you already know it’s going to be peak-Hellboy and the BPRD. — Adam Barnhardt

Outpost Zero #11

Written by Sean McKeever

Art by Alexandre Tefenkgi, Jean-Francois Beaulieu

Published by Image/Skybound

Outpost Zero is a fantastic sci-fi series about a group of teens living in a remote settlement on the edge of the universe. The series is a souped-up version of Sean McKeever’s The Waiting Place, but with an extra element of danger and melancholy. Not only do these teens feel the pressure of learning a trade to help their colony survive, there’s also some secrets lurking underneath the faulty biome that protects the entire colony from the never-ending cold outside. Outpost Zero has mostly stayed under the radar so far, but everyone should give the series a try. — Christian Hoffer

Psi-Lords #1

Written by Fred Van Lente

Art by Renato Guedes

Published by Valiant

Since relaunching in 2012, Valiant has built one of the most immersive shared universes in comics. While most of Valiant’s spotlight falls on its most popular characters (Ninjak, X-O Manowar, Bloodshot), writer Fred Van Lente has been the secret weapon in its creative stable. He’s been there from the start, writing the charming antics of Archer & Armstrong and the sci-fi shenanigans of Ivar, Timewalker. His work is always character-focused, and always brings the exact right amount of levity.

His next Valiant project is Psi-Lords. It’s the story of four spacefaring adventurers who wake up in an alien prison with no recollection of who they are or where they came from. He’s joined by Renato Guedes, who brings a strongly-rendered style the space setting. If you’re looking for a new sci-fi adventure to embark on, Psi-Lords should be on your list. –– Jamie Lovett

Rat Queens #16

Written by Ryan Ferrier

Art by Priscilla Petraites

Published by Image/Shadowline

Rat Queens has been a going concern for a while now since the series debuted in 2013. The mix of strong, irreverent characters with fantasy adventure — inspired by creator Kurtis J. Wiebe’s love of tabletop roleplaying games — struck a chord with readers. But now Wiebe will say goodbye to his Queens.

Rat Queens #16, now on its second volume, will welcome a brand new creative team in writer Ryan Ferrier and artist Priscilla Petraites. While this will be the team’s debut on the main Rat Queens series, they’ve already worked on the Rat Queen Swamp Romp Special. In that issue, Ferrier offered a laugh-out-loud funny script, while Petraites proved as capable of drawing the Queens’ hijinks and fight scenes as anyone else who’s worked on the series.

This makes it an exciting time to be a Rat Queens fan. Not only does the series seem to be in good hands, but the new team may be the breath of fresh air needed to add some new vigor to the Queens’ adventures. Rat Queens #16 looks to be a great jumping on point for new readers and an exciting changing of the guards for longtime fans — Jamie Lovett

Superman: Year One #1

Written by Frank Miller

Art by John Romita Jr.

Published by DC

What else can I say? I’m a glutton for punishment. In spite of some wide variations in quality in the 21st Century, Frank Miller remains the writer who gave us two of the all time greatest superhero origin stories in “Batman: Year One” and “The Man Without Fear.” His idiosyncratic worldview and lack of concern about what others think guarantees that even if his comics aren’t what we expect (or even want), they will be fascinating takes on characters that are often staid in action and appearance. Previews of John Romita Jr.’s work with inker Danny Miki reveals him to be a master still at the top of his game. The work is as sharp as ever, and there are ample opportunities for new flourishes and tremendous panels with this material. No matter what the final verdict on Superman: Year One may be, I will guarantee that it’s going to be a complex comic that will leave people talking. That’s not a bad thing. — Chase Magnett

Usagi Yojimbo #1

Writing and art by Stan Sakai

Published by IDW

After ten years of writing about comics, I still haven’t run out of nice things to say about Usagi Yojimbo; it’s always just a matter of finding new ways to say them. Stan Sakai’s creation has been thrilling readers for 35 years and the most recent issues at Dark Horse are a potent reminder that his stories are as good as ever.

Now that Sakai has made the jump to IDW, we have a new jumping on point for readers to appreciate this vision of feudal Japan and one brave samurai who travels it, exploring the historical setting and righting wrongs. If this is a character you have never read before, then I cannot recommend trying out this new #1 enough. While there are massive sagas in Usagi Yojimbo, Sakai is a master at making his work accessible to all ages and levels of experience. It is quite simply one of the best ongoing comics in the world today.

Now in an effort to say all of this, yet again, but in a new way, here’s a haiku:

The ronin rabbit

Roaming fair, feudal Japan

His blade sharp and quick