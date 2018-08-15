Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/15/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff has come together to read and review nearly everything released today. It isn’t completely comprehensive, but includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse and more.

AQUAMAN #39

The Suicide Squad / Aquaman crossover is pretty entertaining so far, though at times the visuals can’t seem to keep up. Most of the enjoyment here lies in the Squad’s dysfunction, but seeing Arthur’s rebel squad is something I hope we see more of in the future. The best parts of the book are when Arthur and Mera’s differing approaches to ruling come into play, but seeing Arthur interact with the Squad does produce some interesting moments, though the visuals here are relatively hit and miss. The bird’s-eye view of Atlantis is gorgeous, but the when the scene switches to Arthur there’s just something a bit off. All in all the issue is enjoyable, just not everything it could be. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATGIRL #25

DC has no shortage of “Super Sized” landmark issues this year, but there’s something oddly charming about how Batgirl‘s go at it comes together. The series of stories have the largest amount of creative tissue, essentially telling different chapters of the same linear story (outside of the issue’s final story, but that one is delightful enough to get a pass). Whether Barbara is contemplating the ethics of being a hero, trying to decide what her future could be like, or uncovering a familiar foe, this issue weaves everything together with her trademark amount of spunk and heart. Sure, the issue is occasionally clunky, but it’s largely too delightful to ignore. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN #53

Batman #53 continues Bruce Wayne’s jury duty experience and, in the process, takes readers even deeper into the mind of the man behind Batman. The World’s Greatest Detective has been turning those detective skills upon himself and it all comes to a head this issue with Bruce coming to only one conclusion and it’s one that’s been a long time coming for the character and readers alike: Batman’s not God and Bruce—Batman—needs to find his all-too-human way again. Lee Weeks’ art is solidly executed, giving a strange, uncomfortable humanizing of Bruce which works brilliantly with Elizabeth Breitweiser’s color. However, the real standout here is Tom King’s use of scripture and Christian imagery to pull back the layers of just how broken our hero is and how, in a very real way, he is also his own salvation. Batman #53 is a great reminder that there’s a bigger story to be told in King’s run than just the love story between Batman and Catwoman. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATWOMAN #18

Reading through Batwoman‘s finale, it’s very clear that the decision to end the book wasn’t exactly up to the creative team. The story arc’s conclusion is abrupt, messy, and a bit confusing throughout. However, the second half of the issue tells a different story. Kate Kane’s story comes full circle in a series of beautiful splash pages, accompanied by one of her best monologues to date. Rather than simply ending a story, Bennett brings this series to a close with a message of inspiration, hope, and finding beauty in your current situation. Too often we look toward the past or future for answers, but Batwoman‘s conclusion suggests that there is no better time than the present. It’s a touching tribute to this character, and the journey she’s embarked on over the last 18 issues. Even if you haven’t read any of the series to this point, this book is worth picking up. As intended, you will put it down with more joy in your soul than when you first opened it. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAVE CARSON HAS AN INTERSTELLAR EYE #6

This series goes out on top as one of the most consistent and effective ongoings from the Young Animal line. Considering the odds of another Cave Carson series in the near future are unlikely, this issue does an excellent job pulling all of its characters and threads together for a satisfactory conclusion. It ties the entire arc of the series into a bow while pulling on strands from backup features as well. The result moves between thrilling and heartwarming with each sequence hitting just the right note. All of it is accompanied by artwork that is as psychedelic and twisty as ever. As Young Animal enters the rearview mirror, Cave Carson Has An Interstellar Eye holds a proud place in its history. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DAMAGE #8

Damage #8 is possibly one of the tamest entries to the series, but it’s also one of the most well-written. Instead of 20 pages of DC all-stars fighting Damage, this issue is heavy on the dialogue, revealing a few secrets about Ethan’s past, and the project he’s been involved in. With some help from a surprise character, we actually get some insight to the world that this series has been trying to build, rather than just another fight scene. The story as a whole still isn’t entirely engaging, and has fallen well-short of its potential, but this issue manages to stand out as one of its better installments. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

GREEN LANTERNS #53

Dan Jurgens knows how to get the most out of the Lantern Corps, and while this is mostly an action issue it still moves the story forward in a big way. Seeing the Corps attack this threat from several angles leads to some delightful moments, including yet another reason to love Guy Gardner. Artist Marco Santucci is inspired in his construct choices, as we get knights armor and satellites to maces and giant Lanterns, and it reminds you just how fun a Corps focused book can be. That last page hook is no slouch either, and we’re excited to see where it goes next. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #48

After a not-so-relaxing vacation to Apokolips, Harley is back and in top form in Harley Quinn #48 and that means a campy, somewhat bonkers adventure for the beloved character, but where previous recent storylines have lacked in presenting a fitting challenge for Harley, “Clown For Hire Part One” might just be the most Harley Quinn story in several issues. Presented with a need to make some money in a short period of time, Harley takes on a lot of truly odd jobs—including one where she kills someone for hire. Of course, it’s never that easy meaning Harley’s going to face an even bigger challenge than her cash crisis. It’s a pretty standard story for the character, but what really works here is that we see Harley’s kind of unique sense of morality. Solving a problem that impacts her friends is a higher priority than someone’s life, but that’s kind of what makes her such an interesting character generally and really makes this issue work. The fact that she’s drawn more than just a little bit like The Joker is just the icing on the cake. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

INJUSTICE 2 #32

Injustice 2 continues to be a great book, but I did have one slight complaint about a potentially hilarious gag that fell flat. Last issue, the Green Lantern Corps inducted Lobo into their ranks after losing dozens of members in a fight to the Red Lanterns. In this issue, Lobo uses his new powers to make profane constructs, which sounds amazing… but fails as the comic can’t actually show any of Lobo’s constructs. It’s amazing to hear Hal Jordan, Starfire, and others express amazement at Lobo attacking Red Lanterns with green light constructs of his own genitals, but that’s really the sort of thing that we should see in comics, and not read about. GIVE US THE UNCENSORED GREEN LANTERN LOBO COMICS, YOU COWARDS! Still, Injustice 2 remains one of the best DC comics on the stands today. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

INJUSTICE VS MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE #2

Injustice vs. Masters of the Universe continues to be a bit of an imperfect union as Prince Adam and the residents of Eternia see the savageness and brutality of the Injustice universe’s world firsthand. There are fleeting moments when this feels like a great crossover, usually when the comic focuses on Prince Adam’s crisis of conscience. However, most of the time, the two properties struggle to sync up, as the residents of Eternia just seem outmatched by the likes of Darkseid, Superman, and others. The ending provides a little intrigue, but it’s best not to think too much when reading this comic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #6

The first arc of Justice League has a final page that is perfect for the expansive and destructive adventure that precedes it. There has never been any doubt that the series intended to shake up the status quo and it does exactly that. The journey through the pages of this issue is a bit more messy though. Ideas continue to fly every bit as fast as they did in the first issue, but it makes this conclusion feel overcrowded as they never reduce and cohere to create a solution. There is still a lot of fun to be had with some excellent action sequences and blockbuster-style action. Yet it’s difficult to maintain all of that momentum while scratching one’s head and trying to trace back plot lines through the past several issues. This issue is a mixed bag, but one that still makes the future look promising. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

NEW CHALLENGERS #4

Two-thirds into this miniseries and the premise of New Challengers still isn’t entirely clear. That’s not a dig at its mystery box style of plotting, which remains an unengaging sideshow. It’s about the way that this team functions and the consequences of specific action. Tension seems to be built about the timekeepers on their wrist, but they are only shown when that tension is meant to be evoked and fail to display a functional countdown. There is no bomb ticking beneath the table of this story, just a director shouting about one. While Marion’s depiction of Skartaris is a high point in the series globetrotting action, it doesn’t offset the trudging pace of dialogue and other events. With only two installments left, it looks like the entirety of New Challengers will earn one enormous “Keep it.” — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

PEARL #1

The selling points for Pearl #1 are primarily visceral. Michael Gaydos flexes almost every set of muscles in his artistic body in a range of sequences and styles. They tell a story that is pure noir with Bendis’ dialogue at the peak of its form. The aesthetics of this story are the best form of what they are, and it will surely delight fans of this longtime collaborative duo who co-created Alias and introduced readers to Jessica Jones. What remains unclear is how they will handle the central themes of this story, one that raises the objectification and commodification of women’s bodies without ever really addressing those topics. It is an arrangement that creates a compelling first issue, one that thrives in its artwork, plot, and action, but that leaves precarious questions dangling over the series as a whole like the Sword of Damocles. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TEEN TITANS GO #29

It’s hard to write much about Teen Titans GO because, at this point, you should know exactly what you’re getting with this series. The two stories in the issue, which deal with fleeting Hollywood fame, are true to the tone and humor of the show. The self-awareness shines through the “dookie jokes,” the Teen Titans deliver another entertaining issue, at least for those who enjoy the franchise. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE WILD STORM #16

The Wild Storm has a bit of a quiet issue as Angela Spica and Jenny Sparks finally “meet” via the Internet, and John Lynch meets up with another one of his former agents—Gloria Spaulding. While the slow build towards Gen 13 continues (I think Lynch has met about all the parents of the Gen 13 members), I feel like its reveal might be a bit wasted soon. The series is now officially two-thirds of the way done, and while the plotlines are starting to merge, I almost feel like we’re not any closer to figuring out what’s going on then a few months ago. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

ASTONISHING X-MEN ANNUAL #1

Astonishing X-Men Annual #1 may be one of the most unusual and challenging stories longtime X-Men readers have read in some time. The issue finds the four living original X-Men reconvening basically to discuss how being the original X-Men ruined their lives. What’s more fascinating is the depiction of X, the resurrected Professor X inhabiting the body of Fantomex. For years fans have been pointing out that Xavier is a manipulative, utilitarian egomaniac masquerading as a beatific schoolteacher. Rather than fight that perception, Rosenberg’s writing of X seems to lean into it, as if the part of Fantomex that got ingrained into Xavier when he took over is the part that has no use such illusions. The actual plot of the issue—which involves the return of Xavier’s old foe Lucifer—may not be the most memorable, but expectation-defying characterizations and their potential ramifications will linger. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

CABLE/DEADPOOL ANNUAL #1

One of the most unlikely partnerships in Marvel Comics gets their own annual—and the end result is pretty great. The time-traveling romp includes more pop culture references and fourth wall breaks than you can count, while also having a surprisingly feminist subplot. If anything, the only knock on this issue is that Cable arguably doesn’t get equal stock in the story, something that the issue even references outright. But even then, the bromance between the two serves to be a delightful constant throughout the issue. Whether you loved Deadpool 2 or found some issues with it, this annual is absolutely worth adding to your pull list. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEADPOOL: ASSASSIN #5

This weird, wonderful miniseries is reaching its third act, and it’s definitely not running out of steam anytime soon. This penultimate issue keeps pushing the envelope in terms of violence and fight scenes, as Wade’s journey against the Assassins Guild takes a turn. Even with such a relatively small amount of players, this issue finds multiple ways to genuinely surprise readers, and to catapult things right into the final issue. Sure, this certainly isn’t the only Deadpool story that Marvel is currently putting out, but this one is showing just how much potential the Merc with a Mouth still has. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #4

Doctor Strange #4 gets off to a rocky start. While the colors and facial work are as good as they’ve ever been, the story is hard to follow. With the events of Infinity Wars looming, this new issue had to find a way to distance itself from the previous story it was telling, which focused on the Time Stone. Waid attempts to use some non-linear storytelling to aim the story in a new direction, and it takes a few pages for the technique to finally work. However, once the story figures out where it’s going, Doctor Strange gets firing on all cylinders, and reinvigorates the excitement that fans found in its first issue. A very fun ride awaits, that’s for sure. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

EDGE OF SPIDER-GEDDON #1

The sequel to Edge of Spider-Verse is shaping up to be just as much fun on an issue-by-issue basis as its presentation of a punk Spider-Man’s world offers up plenty of new takes on characters. New readers will likely dig the non-stop action and musical references, while old school Marvel heads will love the identities that lay behind punk versions of Captain America, the Annihilation Wave, and more. Just like a classic “What If” story, this take on Spider-Man and some of his closest compatriots never outlives its welcome, providing an adventure that is a blast for as long as it lasts. While the final few pages are dedicated to the event ahead, this story functions primarily as a standalone celebration of an alternate universe’s Spidey, and that’s why it succeeds. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

EXTERMINATION #1

Marvel’s Extermination is set to bring the time-hopping adventures of the original X-Men to a close. Written by Ed Brisson, drawn by Pepe Larraz, and colored by Marte Gracia, the series begins in promising fashion, with multiple story hooks that will sink into readers and not let go. Extermination #1 is going to draw readers in hard from the start and leaves them with a final page worth talking about. There’s tension, there’s mystery, there’s drama, and there’s action, and it all looks good. For once, the hype may not be hyperbolic. Based on the first issue, Extermination is an epic X-Men event years in the making. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: THE CLAWS OF A KILLER #4

What started as a potentially fun horror/thriller has swiftly pitter-pattered into an incredibly dull tale of unlikeable people, and the final issue of the mini is probably the worst of the bunch. The art is inconsistent, and slightly off-putting, particularly when it comes to the action sequences. It’s like the details get lost in the shuffle, even though there isn’t much shuffling to get lost in. Worst of all, unlike the other “Hunt for Wolverine” series, Claws of a Killer concludes with an utterly anti-climactic ending, making you feel like you’ve seriously wasted your time over the last four issues. Seriously, it’s best not to even bother, even if you think you’re invested. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 1 out of 5

INFINITY WARS #2

The battle that took up much of Infinity Wars #1 composes all of Infinity Wars #2, and it’s difficult to justify the number of pages used to get from point A to point B besides a demand that this event being a specific number of issues. It delivers a number of tangents, none of which amount to much before arriving at a conclusion that any reader of the previous issue expected after undoing two of the most significant twists in the series so far. That might be easier to rationalize if the battle itself was entertaining, but Deodato’s art is often unclear and manages to entirely botch the introduction of a key plot point for multiple spinoff series. Readers can usually make out what is happening, but that is the best case scenario in this ongoing tussle. The second issue of Infinity Wars is almost all filler with very little killer, which does not bode well for the next several months of the story. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

LUKE CAGE #1

Luke Cage delivers another strong debut for Marvel’s new digital original line. While its creators lack some of the refinement found in Jessica Jones, qualms are far and few between. The series provides a strong focus on community in its initial outing one that is grounded in a perfect introduction to Cage. It is a character study that works through mystery, one that is as interested in its hero’s flaws as his strengths, both of which make him impossible not to love. The slightly elevated style of Harlem is reminiscent of what makes Ms. Marvel so appealing, and also delivers some top notch action and hints of horror. There’s a lot going on in the new Luke Cage series, and it’s all good. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MULTIPLE MAN #3

Multiple Man started off a series that was fun and clever. Now it’s a book that is still fun, but is verging on becoming too clever for its own good. This issue does provide some of the previously missing pieces needed to explain Madrox’s return, corruption, and time travel shenanigans, but there’s still a little too much time spent Madrox’s dupes standing around being witty at each other. Despite that, much of Matthew Rosenberg’s humor does still land and feels right for Jamie, Andy MacDonald still provides great visuals. This issue may be a touch overly indulgent, but it’s still a fun read. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

PETER PARKER: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #308

Sandman has regularly brought out the absolute best in artists working on Spider-Man comics, so it’s no surprise to see Chris Bachalo deliver some tremendous work in this issue. What is even more impressive is how well it supports a story of life, lost possibilities, and compassion. There are dynamic layouts and excellent callbacks, but they all tell a very quiet narrative that presents a real humanity within this B-list villain. Spider-Man and J. Jonah Jameson remain consistent stand outs within Zdarsky’s run, but in the course of a single issue he and Bachalo make Sandman feel every bit as vibrant and empathetic. It’s a stirring single issue and one that excels in every fashion it intends. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS: BECKETT #1

While Solo: A Star Wars Story showed the beginnings of the popular Star Wars smuggler, many fans were captivated by the pilot’s early crew, consisting of Beckett, Val, and Rio. Set before the events of that film, Beckett shows off how this trio managed to pull off a handful of thefts, escapes, and swindles with virtually anyone they encountered. The book is broken up into three parts and, thanks to chapter titles like “The Man in Black” and “To Live and Die on Huvon IV,” instantly connects viewers to famous Westerns. While Gerry Duggan wrote the whole book, three different artists contributed artwork to their own respective chapter, offering a slightly different, although ultimately quite similar, perspective of the galaxy far, far away. The book absolutely exceeds at delivering readers an exciting story featuring the characters we didn’t get to spend enough time with in Solo, yet it offers little new in the way of background information. Fans of these characters will absolutely love reading about their earlier exploits, but readers hoping to build a deeper connection to Solo‘s supporting crew will be left wanting more. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS: POE DAMERON #30

The series continues to explore the exploits of Black Squadron and the events that followed the Battle of Crait, following the pilots to a planet in need of rescue from the First Order. While many of the inhabitants are loyal to the Resistance, the Black Squadron can do little to protect them from the First Order as it moves in to wipe out the planet and the pilots. The events of the issue tease both hope for the Resistance and danger for the Black Squadron, with Poe Dameron seemingly being their only hope. With the next issue bringing Poe Dameron to its conclusion, it was frustrating to not get more time with the pilot himself in this issue, even though it is setting the stage for an exciting finale. The events of the current storyline could potentially tease what’s in store for fans as we start getting excited for Episode IX, though with such a long wait ahead of us, it’s difficult to interpret how the events of the series’ conclusion could pave the way for the future while also giving us a fulfilling ending. Guess we’ll have to wait until next month for the final issue to find out! — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

THOR #4

The first great battle of this new Thor draws to a conclusion and it remains one of the greatest spectacles at Marvel Comics today. There are still plenty of surprises along with some great gags that run throughout this epic action set piece. Each new page is nothing short of a thrill with loads of characters smashing into one another in the most stylish fashion possible. It ends on a decidedly small note, but one that frames the characters and their places for the war to come. It is an effective introduction to a series that is sure to feature far wilder moments ahead that doesn’t let readers forget about the people waging this war in its final pages. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TONY STARK: IRON MAN #3

The single issue approach to storytelling in Tony Stark: Iron Man is proving to be effective. The newest issue provides a variety of perspectives for a virtual reality adventure, and it offers a twist that empowers the supporting cast around Iron Man in addition to being an excellent surprise. Slott tracks his already large cast well, giving small moments to everyone and setting up some characters to return as the larger storyline slowly builds. The virtual world itself is a treat on every page it is shown with vibrant colors and a wide array of imagined settings. This issue shows off the design of the current series at its best, building on big ideas and plots simultaneously delivering a satisfying adventure with its own conclusion. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WEAPON H #6

For the first time since this series began, Weapon H doesn’t deliver a fantastic issue. There is a lot of exciting, well-illustrated action, and a fun cameo that most readers will enjoy, but all-in-all it just doesn’t go anywhere. None of the events here really feel meaningful, which is a stark contrast to the rest of the series. Still, despite its massive flaws, the fast pace, quippy dialogue, and enticing fight sequences help it to remain a mostly enjoyable read. There’s just nothing really worth remembering once you put it down. Judging by the rest of the series though, things will pick back up over the next couple of issues. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

WEAPON X #22

The evolution of Victor Creed continues in Weapon X #22 and even with the team turning from heroics to, essentially, mutants for hire, he just can’t seem to escape doing good. That character development is what makes this issue worth reading even if it’s starting to become repetitive that each issue we’re reminded that Sabretooth has turned a new leaf. Art in this issue is a massive improvement over previous issues and is so good and comfortable that one might forget their reading Weapon X and expect to see the full X-Men team just around the corner. Without giving anything away, the team might actually welcome that after the reveal in this issue’s final panel. I’m not sure if it adds something to the issue or just complicates things, but one thing’s certain: it will be interesting to see where things go from here as the pages fill up with even more larger than life characters — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

ANALOG #5

The final issue of this first arc takes a back to basics approach to the noir genre. With the removal of technology leaving Jack in a similar position to any Dashiell Hammett story, he takes a trip back to San Francisco that features some intriguing new characters, twists, and action. It will certainly leave fans of the series wanting more, but doesn’t offer enough improvement for anyone who isn’t already hooked. The artwork has become continually more sketchy and that results in some cleverly designed sequences not packing as much punch as they ought to. It’s the best installment in the series so far, but that’s still not high praise. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #2

This incredibly well-considered team up continues to make all of the right choices with pairings between Batman ’66 characters and members of the Riverdale gang that seem obvious the moment you observe them. A few great gags emerge from those new revelations, but not much else. By the time this second issue reaches its cliffhanger, it feels like very little has happened since the first. Characters are still being put into place and introduced with no substantial advancement of shenanigans on either side. In an arrangement like this it’s all about landing jokes and making things happen, and there’s just not enough substance to this slow roll of a second issue. All of the right elements are still in place, but there’s simply not enough of them to maintain momentum here, much less accelerate. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

CODA #4

Though the first three issues of Coda seemed packed to the gills with action, things cool off if issue number four—but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. In a post-apocalyptic fantasy wasteland, I’d imagine it’s pretty hard to love somebody but Hum sure tries his damnedest. In this tale of going to great things to help those you care about, Coda #4 packs a tremendous amount of heart in just a few short pages pages. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

CROWDED #1

Comic books that turn a critical gaze on contemporary life and culture aren’t a novelty. Many titles explore elements of everyday life in a way that takes stock of how we as people move through life and what it means both good and bad. Christopher Sebela’s latest, Crowded, however turns that critical gaze sharply onto the ubiquitous nature of crowdfunding and, in the process, digs even deeper into the idea of how people present themselves — online and in person. The premise to Crowded #1 seems fairly simple: the idea of crowdfunding and taken a sharp, terrifying left turn into the gruesome and dystopian. People in the world of Crowded can fund a campaign that offers a cash jackpot for killing another human being. That’s the predicament Charlie Ellison finds herself in when we meet her, but as the story unfolds its clear that there’s more to Charlie than she presents and that in our hyperconnected yet impersonal world nothing is quite as it seems. The story alone is brilliantly written, but it’s well-supported with art and color that look every bit like Instagram snapshots, making the world of Crowded almost hauntingly like our own. It’s a combination that sets Crowded off on an excellent start. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

ETHER: THE COPPER GOLEMS #4

It’s hard not to love Ether, even when it doesn’t meet the admittedly high bar its set for itself in the past. Don’t get us wrong, this issue is entertaining, but it lacks the substance of past issues. Ether is at its best when it shows the true cost of being in this world for Boone, or at least the cost of poorly made choices, and that’s why the best part is actually the flashback story, but we just wish that same mentality had been spotlighted more throughout the rest of the issue. It’s hard to quarrel with anything though thanks to the gorgeous artwork of David Rubin, who shows off a variety of styles in this issue and nails them all. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

FENCE #9

Fence kicks off this week with a high-stakes match that will get your blood pumping. As a veteran fencer is pitted against Nicholas in a do-or-die match, readers will find their loyalty to the freshman waving. The issue paces easily at the start, giving fans a chance to enjoy some matches, but the story kicks up in the final pages. The chapter ends on a heart-pounding cliffhanger that will likely leave a solid few readers blushing. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

FLAVOR #4

The plot in Flavor is quickly thickening like a simmering pot of soup. This issue traces the fallout of both Xoo and Anant’s predicaments, while showing how much worse their positions may get in the near future. It is an expert release and reassertion of tension that also develops a variety of character dynamics in interesting manners. Two splash pages also place these young leads in the immensity of their city and the very different sorts of cages that trap them. That parallel narrative is strongest element of Flavor #4, although Buster’s behavior comes in a close second. Flavor continues to be one of the most colorful, inventive, and engaging new series of 2018; a must read for any fan of Image Comics. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GAME OF THRONES: A CLASH OF KINGS #12

One of the only issues with a faithful adaptation of the “Song of Ice and Fire” series is that there are a lot of chapters where not much happens besides pieces moving into place. Game of Thrones is more than just armies fight each other, after all, and there’s time where diplomacy and manipulation are more useful than open force. George R.R. Martin found a way to make the quieter moments of his series interesting, of course, as did the HBO series. Unfortunately, I can’t really say the same of Dynamite series. Diplomatic intrigue can be done right in comics, but it requires something more than a straightforward script adaptation of a novel. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

GIDEON FALLS #6

If I had to choose one word to sum up the end of Gideon Fall‘s first story arc, I’d definitely choose wow. In this medium, it’s fairly hard to portray Inception-esque special effects in a comic book, but somehow they did it. Gideon Falls continues to be nothing short of a breath-taking thriller and when you think it’s about to go left, Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino go right. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

ICE CREAM MAN #6

While Ice Cream Man has regularly displayed greater ambition than it could execute upon or make sense of, this issue makes the investment well worth the time. A masterful use of color delineates three parallel stories based upon a single three-fold choice. Time plays out in a different manner in each, but the arc of the narratives is the same throughout and each delivers an equally devilish ending with a Twilight Zone twist. It stands out as one of the most ambitious single issues in monthly comics in 2018 thus far and one that rewards repeat readings, even with the mounting tension of each page turn released. This is a true treat of a comic and one that will likely leave Ice Cream Man skeptics, like myself, coming back for a second and third serving. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE MAGIC ORDER #3

Every plot point and visceral detail of The Magic Order is designed and delivered with the subtlety of a hammer. It continues to harp on just how dead Gabriel’s daughter is and how incredibly sad a dead child is. This serves to remind readers why he no longer practices magic, but he and his wife remain two-dimensional characters at best defined by a tragedy only given the glimmer of life in Coipel’s outstanding work. The series attempts to use this in some bid for seriousness when its interests clearly lie in sex, violence, and cursing. Unfortunately, it approaches all of these taboos with the same lack of creativity, making it difficult to enjoy even as adult spectacle. Keep it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN’ POWER RANGERS #30

Last issue was good, but this issue is great. There’s so much fan service here it’s ridiculous, but as Kyle Higgins has done so well throughout the series, it never feels done simply for the cheap pop. If you’ve been reading the other tie-in issues you’ll get even more out of this, including an important piece from Go Go, and once again artists Daniele Di Nicuolo and Walter Baiamonte knock it out of the park with a phenomenal effort. Seeing so many classic throwbacks in a story that moves the franchise forward in such a big way isn’t something that happens very often, so make sure to enjoy the ride. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

NINJA-K #10

The various agents in the Ninja Programme have given new life to Ninjak, and Ninja-H is easily one of the most compelling examples. We’ve gotten used to tragic backstories in comics, and this one is similarly tragic if not entirely original. The story takes an inspired turn though that changes things up and sends the issue out on a surprising and emotional note, one that will hopefully not be completed dropped in future issues. The visuals are solid throughout, though as a whole this issue just wasn’t as strong as previous ones. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

RUMBLE #6

The start of this new arc takes the existing characters and relationships and plays them to their utmost comedic potential before pushing the series in a radically new direction. It’s a celebration of everything that has been built so far, including some endearing and realistic friendships along with some very loyal animal companions. While the best place to start is always the beginning, it would be hard for anyone to not smile through much of the naval shenanigans contained herein. Rumble doesn’t disappoint fans of big action and bigger monsters though, delivering that in spades by the end of this issue along with one of the series best cliffhangers to date. Rumble fans rejoice; the series is back and as excellent as ever. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SKYWARD #5

Skyward steps into its latest chapter with some high-flying action. The sci-fi series explores anti-gravity rainstorms with impeccable charm highlighting Willa’s wit and her father’s intellect. However, a mission gone wrong shifts the issue one of the series’ most emotional. The issue’s breathtaking artwork only magnifies its heartbreaking finale, but Skyward pushes back on that angst with one mysterious cliffhanger. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #8

There’s a new character and plenty of action for Sonic fans to enjoy in this month’s installment. An attempt to retrieve some data and uncover the secret plans of Neo Mecha Sonic shows just how expansive this team can be, and uses a variety of powers to contrasting effects in an action sequence sets the standard for all ages comics. It’s a fun adventure that plays up the cuter aspects of the franchise in the midst of action for some great little moments. Considering the cliffhanger that comes at the end of the issue things are only bound to get crazier next month, and that’s a good sign for this series. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION: TERRA INCOGNITA #2

The second issue of Terra Incognita is, theoretically, the continuation of the story of Mirror Barclay’s infiltration of the USS Enterprise crew, but you’d hardly know it from the actual story in the issue, which only features Barclay in a single. The rest of the issue plays out like a very typical episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation as a diplomatic mission encounters unexpected problems and the crew has to think fast to compensate, but it feels less than fully formed. The Cardassians are involved and display their signature arrogance but in inconsistent ways that will leave the reader wondering if they missed something. One might think that a Cardassian calling out a Starfleet pilot for looking young and inexperienced just before the shuttle the pilot is flying crash lands would be a hint at a larger plot, but no such plot is hinted at, nor does anything come of that same Cardassian praising that same pilot in a way that feels like overcompensation after being scolded by Deanna Troi. The creative team here is capable of solid storytelling, but this issue just does not come together in a way that makes sense. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 1 out of 5

STELLAR #3

Brett Blevins continues to deliver one of the most gorgeous sci-fi experiences in comics in Stellar. Together with Joe Keatinge, the creative team is offering a story of what happens after the war at the heart of practically every space opera is one. Do those heroes ever really get to lay down their swords? Does the war, for them, ever really end? Or is it just one, neverending nightmare? It is an epic, high concept, high action story with a strong emotional core that fans of the genre, or just good science fiction art with a classic feel, should not miss. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #19

To say this issue is endearing is a bit of an understatement. The installment takes things mostly into the realm of flashback, as the gems use some unconventional means to attempt to construct their and Steven’s house. The end result is a little quaint, but adorable nonetheless, placing a moral about friendship and teamwork on a sunset-hued aesthetic. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

TERMINATOR: SECTOR WAR #1

The Terminator franchise has multiple iconic characters, like Sarah and John Connor, though Terminator: Sector War offers a new character into the mix with Lucy Castro. Arriving the same night as the Terminator in the 1984 film, Castro is being pursued by the deadly machine for reasons unbeknownst to both Castro herself and the reader. The inaugural issue offers fans the action and sci-fi excitement we come to expect from the franchise, with Castro offering us an opportunity to explore a new corner of the series’ mythology. Jeff Stokely’s art accurately recreates the color palette of James Cameron’s original film with its muted colors, as opposed to leaning into the colder tones of more recent films in the film series. It’s unclear where Terminator: Sector War is going, but consider us along for the ride. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

TMNT BEBOP & ROCKSTEADY HIT THE ROAD #3

Co-writers Dustin Weaver and Ben Bates trade off on art duties for the third issue of Bebop and Rocksteady Hit the Road, with Weaver taking over the bizarre everyday life antics of the mutant villains are put away and the crazy, sci-fi action takes over. The issue is comprised mostly of a three-way chase scene involving time travels and the Earth Defense Force. Weaver’s art and the chaotic material make this issue feel like the miniseries has finally achieved its potential for highly destructive hijinks, which has been there from the start. This is easily the best issue of the miniseries so far. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

USAGI YOJIMBO: THE HIDDEN #5

Characters and plot threads weave together as well as in any noir story in this issue of “The Hidden” as the hunted object is finally revealed. There’s mounting action on all sides as the stakes and threats grow ever larger. Even with a general absence of action it’s difficult to not allow your heart to speed up a little bit when reading this installment. Sakai also weaves in a few moments of levity and sincerity, possibly foreshadowing tragedy on the horizon. The stage is set for a spectacular action sequence and conclusion in the month’s to come with excellent usage of a historic Inari Shrine outside of Kyoto framing it all. Events in “The Hidden” are about to explode, and whatever comes next should be absolutely thrilling. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

VOLITION #1

Ryan Parrott and Omar Francia have crafted a brand new world to play in, and it’s a world with significant potential. The story takes a unique approach to the whole robots living amongst us premise, and while Parrott’s world is full of grey he fiends the perfect spot for humor to keep things lively. Omar Francia’s art style is a perfect fit for the tone and world of Volition, and some of these pages are simply stunning. While it takes a bit to get going, the last few pages really kick the story into high gear, and we can’t wait to see what this world becomes once it really takes off — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE WEATHERMAN #3

The Weatherman is a compelling story about what a person’s identity that at times gets lost in establishing a brutal tone and villain. Some of that is needed to be sure, and what is here is effective in establishing The Pearl as a force to be reckoned with, but at 7 pages it just seems like overkill, especially when you pair it up with Nathan Fox’s penchant for hitting you right in the gut on the art side of things. Once we do get back to Nathan and Amanda the book’s strengths show themselves once more, and Jody LeHeup again presents a conflicted discussion that doesn’t have a black and white answer. The book ends on a high note but gets off to a slow start. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE WICKED + THE DIVINE #38

Gillen and McKelvie have made the act of exposition incredibly entertaining as they fill in the gaps of this story in the build to its final arc. Much of this issue is spent repositioning players, revealing new information, and handling emotional fallout of big events. Yet every one of these actions is handled in a fashion that serves multiple purposes simultaneously and always looks spectacular. A new chapel is especially noteworthy, something that fans of the goth gods will certainly enjoy. McKelvie’s nuance with facial expressions adds a great deal of depth to even the most standard appearance of conversations or inclusion of background figures. While some series might approach an issue like this as a bitter pill, it still sparkles as a new installment of The Wicked + The Divine. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WITCHFINDER: THE GATES OF HEAVEN #4

The penultimate issue of this story opens and closes with some spectacular sequences. It begins with action that encapsulates the best of Hellboy monsters in a somewhat smaller scale. What follows brings the core group of characters together and provides more insight into each of their motives and personalities. That offers the perfect framing for the cliffhanger that leads to an even more spectacular sort of event. The dirty coloring of old London throughout the series contrasts wonderfully in this moment with vibrant coloring that establishes Madsen as an MVP for the issue and valued contributor to the Mignola collection of titles. After a slow burn “The Gates of Heaven” takes off in this issue and prepares itself for an epic finale. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WWE #20

The metamorphosis of Sami Zayn comes to a close, and writer Dennis Hopeless will likely create a few more fans for the WWE superstar. Zayn hasn’t had the quick rise to the top that some expected out of NXT, and you’ll likely leave this story with a whole new appreciation for the superstar, who is desperately looking for their niche or place in their workplace. Despite the bigger than life surroundings, it’s a journey anyone can identify with. The story’s helped by the fact that Serg Acuna was born to draw WWE superstars, as the likenesses are insanely good and their expressiveness is even better. By the time the story closes, you just might end up having a new favorite wrestler. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5