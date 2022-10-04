Covrprice and CLZ Team Up to Offer Real-Time Tracking of Comic Book Collections Value

For comic book collectors, keeping track of their collection as well as its value can be a challenging task, but now, collectors are getting a new way to stay on top of that information. On Tuesday, comic book collection management system and leading price guide for real time collectible comic book values Covrprice and Collectorz.com, the forefront comic book collection resource, announced that they are teaming up to bring collectors control and tracking of the value of their collections in real time.

According to a press release, the partnership integrates Covrprice's proprietary algorithm which calculates current price values for both raw and graded comics directly into a collector's CLZ comic catalog via their favorite tool — the CLZ Comics mobile app or the Comic Connect web-based software. By teaming up, collectors can check in real time the most-up-to-date values of their collection by puling data from multiple online marketplaces and real-world sales data. The result is an accurate look at what a collection is worth at any given time.

"Covrprice is proud to announce its partnership with CLZ," Covrprice co-founders John Sulaitis and Matt DeVoe said in a statement. "This provides CLZ members with accurate price values and provides Covrprice members the ability to access their collection throughout CLZ's mobile-based apps. Alwin and Sytske have already proven to be fantastic partners with a relationship that will only continue to flourish."

"We love being able to add reliable and up-to-date comic values into our software," Collectorz.com founder Alwin Hoogerdijk and wife, Sytske Hermans, said. "We're thrilled to work on this integration with the knowledgeable and passionate team at Covrprice and can't wait to show the results."

To utilize this integration through the Collectorz.com software or app, collectors will need a subscription to the Covrprice "unlimited" plan. That plan costs $6.95 per month or $60 when paid yearly. They will also need an active subscription for their CLZ tool of choice — $14.95 per year for the CLZ mobile app, $29.95 per year for the Connect software. Additionally, collectors can learn more about Covrprice — and meet Sulaitis and DeVoe — at New York Comic Con from October 6th to 9th at Booth #3118 at Javits Center in New York City.

Are you excited about the Covrprice and Collectorz.com partnership? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!