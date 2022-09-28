Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Harley Quinn, Midnight Suns & More

Talk about variety! The top 10 this week has a bit of everything. Marvel still sees Sabra's first appearance on the list, along with the Thunderbolts' Ghost, Kevin Eastman's Midnight Sons variant, and Werewolf by Night's Ulysses Bloodstone. Marvel newcomers include Mr. Immortal and Bloodline. DC also has an incentive cover on the list, as well as a special anniversary cover of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy by Artgerm. Eight Billion Genies, in development for an Amazon TV series, released a limited 4th printing of their very popular exclusive for the first issue. An original story from Image, soon to be a TV series, takes the top spot!

#10: DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #2 – SUN KHAMUNAKI (1:50) | DC | 2022 | While WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS may not be debuting new characters, it certainly features beautiful artwork from Sun Khamunaki. Khamunaki previously illustrated beautiful covers for the ladies of titles like Mosterella and Vampirella. We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a raw copy and a current FMV of $45.

#9: THE INCREDIBLE HULK #256 | MARVEL | 1980 | The first appearance of Sabra finally falls from her two-week reign of this list's top spot to #9. We tracked it at a high sale of $369 for a CGC 9.6 and a raw FN FMV of $59.

#8: IRON MAN #219 | MARVEL | 1987 | Upon the announcement of the Thunderbolts line-up at D23, Ghost is the one member to see a significant boost in sales and the only member to hold a spot on the Top 10 three weeks in a row. We tracked it at a high sale of $137.08 for a CGC 9.6. FMV for a raw VF copy is $27.

#7: MARVEL PRESENTS #1 | MARVEL | 1975 | The upcoming Werewolf by Night Halloween Special will release very soon. You would think Elsa Bloodstone would have been the one to land on the Top 10. However, this issue received the most traction due to the show's timeframe, the central location of Bloodstone Temple, and the likely reference or inclusion of Ulysses Bloodstone (who debuted in this issue of Marvel Presents). We tracked it at a high sale of $170 for a CGC 9.4 and a raw FN FMV of $20.

#6: HARLEY QUINN 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 – STANLEY ARTGERM LAU – FOIL (1:50) | DC | 2022 | Harley Quinn is one of the most popular characters at DC, and Artgerm is a highly sought-after cover artist. Combine those two with a shiny, hard-to-find 1:50 ratio anniversary cover, and you have gold (or chrome)! This 30th-anniversary cover captures the femme fatales Harley and Ivy, and the captured Batgirl in the corner panel is a fun addition to this fantastic cover. We tracked it at a high sale of $80 for a raw copy. A raw NM copy runs for an FMV of $47.

#5: EIGHT BILLION GENIES #1 – TRISH FORSTNER – BIRD CITY – SUPER MARIO 3 HOMAGE – BLACK – 4TH PRINT (LIMITED TO 500) | IMAGE | 2022 | Last week, a 4th printing of the popular Super Marios 3 cover of Eight Billion Genies #1 went on sale at Bird City Comics, featuring a simple background swap of an all-black cover. Half the print run was provided to the online community with a limit of two per person. In less than 2 minutes, it was sold out. Since then, copies have been hitting the secondary market and selling quickly! We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a raw copy. If you missed out, no stress, as the rest of the print run will be sold at Baltimore Comic-Con. However, getting a copy will be very competitive based on the current market demand. Good luck!

#4: WEST COAST AVENGERS #46 | MARVEL | 1989 | Mr. Immortal debuted on the last episode of She-Hulk, which sent speculators searching for his key appearances. This is not only his first appearance but also the first team appearance of the Great Lake Avengers, of which he was a member. We tracked it at a high sale of $86 for a CGC 9.6. A raw NM copy has an FMV of $13.

#3: MIDNIGHT SUNS #1 – KEVIN EASTMAN (1:25) | MARVEL | 2022 | Kevin Eastman is a legend who helped bring one of the greatest, if not most significant, indie comics to fruition. His name carries some weight, with fans picking up his work when they can. Recently, Eastman returned to do some work on a Marvel book, which hasn't happened often. This 1:25 variant has the added bonus of featuring The Midnight Suns, composed of Blade, Wolverine, Magik, Spirit Rider, and Nico Minoru, all characters with a dynamic following amongst the community. We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw copy. FMV for a raw NM copy is currently $27.

#2: AVENGERS X-MEN ETERNALS: JUDGMENT DAY FCBD 2022 | MARVEL | 2022 | Blade's daughter, Bloodline, makes her long-awaited appearance in this hard-to-find 1:1000 variant from the talented Peach Momoko. Bloodline is set to appear again in the Halloween special Crypt of Shadows #1. However, this is trending primarily due to speculation around Marvel's casting of 14-year-old actress Milan Ray for an unknown role in Marvel's BLADE film in development. We tracked it at a high sale of $1125 for a CGC 9.8 with an NM FMV of $347.

#1: ROGUE'S GALLERY #1 | IMAGE | 2022 | Per Deadline, "The Iron Man franchise actor's production label This Radicle Act has optioned Hannah Rose May's Image Comics comic book Rogues' Gallery in a competitive situation, Deadline has learned. Don Cheadle has a first look with Industrial Media, and the plan is to adapt Rogues' Gallery into a TV series." Sales have been briskly moving, clearing out all the cover price and under $10 copies. We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw copy. The current NM FMV is $14. This book was only released a few months ago (July), so finding copies in the wild should be possible. The cool Third Eye Comics exclusive is also still available for $20.

