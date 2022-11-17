Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Black Panther, Lobo, and Omega Men

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dominates this week's Top Ten as the rumors that swirled for months finally have some clarity. The shakeup at DC continues to shake the market as James Gunn begins laying out his roadmap and expressing his love for one particular character. An appearance by Spider-Punk in one spot follows last week's casting news, along with an appearance by the one and only Wolverine! This week's Top Ten is packed with information about the future of the MCU and DC, but tread lightly, as it also features some possible spoilers for those who have yet to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever!

NOTICE: CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER!

#1: THE OMEGA MEN #3 | DC | 1983 | This book also jumped from last week's Runner-Up list all the way to the top spot! It features the first appearance of Lobo, a fan-favorite crude dude. Some of those fans include James Gunn and Jason Mamoa, just a couple of influential cats over at DC. It remains to be seen if Lobowill receive an adaptation or if it is simply a pipe dream, but fans chose to pick up his first appearance just in case! We tracked it at a high sale of $360 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $117.

#2: *SPOILERS* BLACK PANTHER #3 | MARVEL | 2022 | Tosin first appeared in this book and has been hot ever since. Speculation has previously driven this book back up with light rumors of Tosin's inclusion in the Black Panther sequel. Toussaint T'Challa has no comic book first appearance (right now, at least). However, MANY recent buyers of this book feel that Tosin could very well be a nickname of Toussaint. Tosin has no direct familial connection to T'Challa in the comic books (and he's much older). Despite the answer falling back to Toussaint simply being an original MCU character, fans need to assign a first appearance to T'Challa's onscreen son. It is important to note that Marvel comics has big plans for Tosin. So, he still has solid market value, even though it's a bit displaced here. We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $81.

#3: LOBO #1 | DC | 1990 | This has been a busy week for Lobo. Jason Mamoa seemingly confirmed he would love to see the character on the big screen. Then BOOM, James Gunn posts a picture of Lobo to his Mastodon (a decentralized social media service) account. The community opted to pick the first issue of his first mini-series along with his first appearance this week. We tracked it at a high sale of $175 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $13.

#4: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10 | MARVEL | 2014 | This book jumped from our Runner-Up list last week to the #4 spot! As recently reported, Daniel Kaluuya will voice Spider-Punk in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. News has reached all corners of the fandom, seeing fans grabbing up copies of Spider-Punk's first appearance. We tracked it at a high sale of $250 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $70.

#5: BLACK PANTHER #3 2ND PRINT | MARVEL | 2022 | From the jump, Tosin has been a popular character. Many opted to avoid grabbing the first printing of this book upon release but instead picked up the 2nd print, which features Tosin's first cover appearance, after the bonanza that followed. We tracked it at a high sale of $120 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $18.

#6: BLACK PANTHER #2 | MARVEL | 2005 | Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just dropped, with one of the film's main focuses being Shuri. Well, she first appeared in this book, and fans are eager to grab this key in the event her ascent into a fan favorite, and iconic mainstay continues. We tracked it at a high sale of $325 for a CGC 9.8 copy and an NM FMV of $103.

#7: SUPERMAN #75 – DAN JURGENS (1:25) | DC | 2022 | The Death of Superman was a hobby-encompassing event. With the 30th anniversary upon us, DC decided to reprint the classic tale with some awesome variant covers, including this one. Dan Jurgens did the iconic original issue #75 cover and crushed this new 1:25. We tracked it at a high sale of $51 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $45.

#8: INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #9 | MARVEL | 2016 | By all accounts, fans (mostly) loved the appearance of Riri Williams and Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel has big plans for this character in the future, with an already-scheduled series coming to Disney+. Her first appearance in comics saw a bump in the aftermarket as a wider audience just became acquainted with the character who carries the legacy of Tony Stark on their shoulders. We tracked it at a high sale of $393 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $87.

#9: WOLVERINE #1 | MARVEL | 1988 | The use of the word Mutant is once again causing ripples in the aftermarket. Of course, arguably, the most famous Mutant of all would make an appearance on our list. Expectations are high with a casual mention of a clawed man in a bar brawl in She-Hulk, and the confirmation Wolverine will appear in the MCU alongside Deadpool. Fans continue picking up the first issue in Wolverine's first ongoing series. We tracked it at a high sale of $500 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $47.

#10: *SPOILERS* AVENGERS #6 | MARVEL | 2010 | This book appeared on our Top Ten a few weeks ago, and it's no wonder we are seeing it again after the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This book features the first appearance of Azari T'Challa Black, the son of Black Panther. With the introduction of young Toussaint T'Challa at the end of Wakanda Forever, fans continued to pick up this first full appearance of Azari. As noted above, Toussaint is an original MCU character with no comic iteration. Maybe Azari is as close as comic fans can get? We tracked it at a high sale of $158 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $24.

