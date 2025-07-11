Cyclops’ 7 Best Costumes, Ranked

To many, Scott Summers is the definitive leader of the X-Men and has an equally definitive look. With optic blasts coming from his eyes, Cyclops is never seen without his ruby quartz lenses helping him control his mutant power, be those lenses in sunglasses for suburban life or a battle visor for when he steps up as a hero. But his eyeware is just one part of his look and with the character having been around since 1963, Cyclops has had a lot of different looks over the years. Usually decked out in gold or yellow, not many people can pull off that look yet he does in stride.

Scott uses his status as a mutant to lead the various lineups of the X-Men. A good leader always needs to have a perfect uniform and Cyclops has always pulled that off. Even with matching designs of the early days, he’s done it all. Whether it’s with his gold or silver visor, Cyclops will never go out of fashion. Here are his most uncannily astonishing looks.

7) “From the Ashes”

Marvel’s X-Men #10 Cover Art

With hints of a tragic future up ahead, Scott’s current look in the ongoing X-Men series is a great look. Merging his 90’s look with hints of his original costume is a fun idea. The almost armored feel to the costume adds a nice flair to it as well. It has a lot going for it but due to the fact that we’ve seen other versions of a similar design it ranks at the bottom of this list.

You can currently find this look in Jed Mckay’s X-Men series with Cyclops in the lead role. It has been a standout in the current line of X-Books and the suit showcases that perfectly. Here’s to hoping we see this costume for a while.

6) Young Cyclops in All-New X-Men

One of the two Cyclops looks from the controversial Brian Michael Bendis run we have the look of young Cyclops from All New X-Men. With the original five back in the future, they had sported their original costumes previously and then donned these outfits. All the members were seen sporting their X-Factor color schemes and it’s a really nice homage for this team. What works for Cyclops is this suit is a perfect merger of his various X-Factor looks and looks better too.

In X-Factor he still has the cowl but had blue jumpsuits with either a giant yellow “X” or in white. The yellow just didn’t work but the white looked better but the gold visor threw it off. For some reason this made the white look of X-Factor with the gold visor work and I admire the touch there a lot. A great look from a mediocre era.

5) Krakoa

A great look from a great era we have Krakoa Cyclops. Back to basics with the dark navy blue with gray highlights along with a silver visor, Cyclops opts for a more muted color scheme and it works perfect here. Cyclops has always looked incredible with a silver visor and it easily could have saved a few of his previous costumes as well.

It may be an update to a classic design but it works perfectly and that’s fine. Krakoa was a celebration of everything that had come before and was loved by many, it’s fitting that his look represented that.

4) Revolution

Another look from Bendis’ time we have the Revolution look of Cyclops. After going a bit crazy with a character assassination and a darker edge, he has this costume to show for it. It perfectly represents how Cyclops would be if he was on the Hellions rather than the X-Men and made a good match for the younger Cyclops at the time. The lack of visor works better than I’d imagine as well too.

As cool as this costume was it did not save the writing at the time. The suit works for the heel turn of the time and as a dark alternate Cyclops, but for main book it’s an odd choice. If this was an Age of Apocalypse type of timeline then it would be perfect for that. Either way, it’s a strong middle of the road costume for Scott.

3) Phoenix Force

Being married to one of the most powerful beings in existence, Scott has taken the mantle of Phoenix before. While looking nearly identical to New 52 Nightwing, we have one of the best looks he’s even had. Really taking the nickname “Slim” to heart with this one, it’s once again a great look in a terrible Bendis story. The only visual complaint would be the visor is a bit too clunky but that’s just me.

I think it’s also the only one with a molded chin piece as well which is cool for the simplicity of it.

2) Astonishing X-Men

The Astonishing look is truly one of the best Scott has ever had. Bringing back the classic costumes after the very underrated New X-Men costumes was a homecoming of sorts. With the classic blue or black with gold trimming as well, it’s a perfect spin on the classic design. The suit also screams leader of the team on top of just looking cool and comfortable.

If we didn’t have our top pick this would be far and away his best costume. Again if he has the silver visor as well it would be perfect for me and I’d probably be a contrarian and put it up next if that we’re the case. But as much as I’d want to do that you can’t beat the next entry.

1) Jim Lee’s Design

Was there any doubt Jim Lee’s X-Men #1 design wasn’t going to be first place? It’s the first costume I’m assuming we all think about Scott wearing. It was the relaunch suit as well as the one for the cartoon which got so many kids interested in the X-Men. From the chest belt to the open cowl for his hair to flow, it’s his best costume and it’s not even close.

The shades of blue and yellow here are flawless as well. No wonder Lee is one of the best to ever do it. If he wanted to, Cyclops could return to this look at any time and would be praised for it immediately. It might be nostalgia bait, but it would look so good.

What’s your favorite look Cyclops has had? Let us know down in the comments.