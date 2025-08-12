All of Damian Wayne’s Pets, Ranked

Damian Wayne is best known as the assassin Robin, raised since birth by Talia al Ghul and the League of Assassins to one day take his birthright as their leader and the mantle of the Batman. However, one major aspect of his character that developed after living with his dad was a deep love for animals. Damian is that one jerk that pretends not to care about anything, but is secretly a softie that will cuddle anything with feathers or fur. He’s adopted his fair share of pets over the years, some which most definitely only the son of a trillionaire like Bruce Wayne could afford to keep around. Today, we’re going to be ranking all of them in a most definitely unbiased way, because obviously there are objective standards to what makes a good pet. But in all seriousness, we’re going to rank them based on how essential they are to Damian’s journey, and how many times we’ve screamed when they show up and save the day. So without further ado, let’s talk about some pets.

7) Bat Monkey

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Damian’s newest pet, this little girl just debuted in Batman and Robin (2023) #18, and as of the time of writing this article he hasn’t even had the chance to pick out a name yet. Damian found the scared little monkey in the remains of one of Scarecrow’s old labs, a test subject for a new strain of fear toxin made by a villain with a grudge against the Dark Knight. As adorable as this little monkey is, she quite literally has only been around for a couple of issues, so we haven’t seen enough of her to rank her anywhere higher than this. I can definitely see the potential for her to function as a bridge between Damian and Bruce, which this run seems to focus on, but until we see more, or at least get a name, here she will sit.

6) Jerry

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Jerry the Turkey first appeared in the alternate, kid-friendly universe of Batman: Li’l Gotham #1, but was actually brought into canon by Super-Pets Special: Bitedentity Crisis. Jerry is a turkey that Damian adopted around Thanksgiving, saving him and others from falling into the diabolical hands of the Penguin and his vile machinations. Jerry sort of just hangs around the Bat-Cave with the rest of the substantial list of Bat-Pets, although he has refrained from being trained or participating in any superheroic activities. He’s just a little feathered friend, being the only fowl of all of Damian’s pets. So far at least. He’s definitely unique in that he’s the only bird, but I can’t exactly say he taught the Prime Universe Damian any important lessons, and he’s far from the only one who can fly.

5) Wiggles

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Damian has a pet dragon and I am so mad that he has only appeared in one issue so far. Nightwing (2016) #42 showed Damian get captured and imprisoned at the top of the Crimson Kabuki’s tower in Japan, and his brother and former Batman-to-his-Robin Nightwing had to fight his way up it to save him. The final threat meant to destroy the two heroes was a massive dragon, only to reveal that Damian had befriended the creature and decided that it was coming home with them. He would name the dragon Wiggles, and be seen telling Wiggles and the rest of his pets the story of how Nightwing saved him. Sadly, this was Wiggles’s only appearance so far, which is downright criminal because it’s literally a dragon! A Bat-Dragon would be so cool! Beyond that, Wiggles appeared in a story that celebrated the bond between Damian and Dick, being the physical representation of how Damian was changed for the better by Dick believing in him. He’s awesome and came as the cap of a great brotherly-bond story, so Wiggles earns fifth place here and my desperate plea to see more of him.

4) Alfred the Cat

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Alfred the Cat debuted in Batman Incorporated (2012) #6, and was originally a small kitten that the shelter had written off as unadoptable due to his abrasiveness and tendencies to scratch however got close. Alfred the butler thought that the poor thing reminded him of Damian’s personality, and adopted him to gift to the young Robin. Alfred the Cat tried to claw at Damian the second he saw him, and the Boy Wonder was impressed by his tenaciousness, immediately taking a liking to him. He named him Alfred after the man who brought them together. Alfred earns such a high spot on this list not only because his first scenes were some of the most adorable panels in comics, but because he stands as a great connection point between Damian and Pennyworth. After the beloved butler was murdered in front of Damian, this cat became a physical reminder of the love they had for each other, and is like a piece of him continues to live on with Damian even as he faces innumerable challenges in the field. Adorable and working as a memento definitely earns him this spot.

3) Titus

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Titus was brought into the scene in Batman and Robin (2011) #2, the Great Dane being a gift from Bruce to Damian, and the pet that started his love for animals. Bruce had a hard time connecting to his son, and thought that Damian could learn how to bond with people better if he bonded with an animal like Titus, and Damian definitely took a liking to the dog. Under Robin’s careful tutelage, Titus would go on to serve as the second Bat-Hound, taking over as Ace got up there in the years. He’s gone on plenty of adventures, serving as one of the leaders of the Legion of Super-Pets, being their tactical mind with access to all kinds of special gadgets. Whenever Krypto the Superdog has an issue that one heroic pet can’t handle on his own, Titus is the first one he calls to give him assistance. They are the Super-Pets of the Super Sons, and Titus will stand as one of the most important pets in all of comics books for a very long time. I mean, heck, he’s been to Apokolips and fought his way out to recover Damian’s body. That right there is dedication and loyalty befitting any Bat’s best friend. And, above all else, he is a very good boy who represents the love between a father and son. We need more Bat-Hound adventures, and I will not rest until we have them.

2) Bat-Cow

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Bat-Cow first appeared in Batman and Robin (2011) #1, where Damian rescued her from a slaughterhouse taken over by criminals, with the justification that they needed to run tests on her to make sure that she hadn’t been infected by some kind of disease. In actuality, Damian had been so turned off by the brutality and smell of animal blood that he decided then and there to be a vegetarian, and wanted to rescue the cow. And upon seeing the bat-mask-shaped hair covering her face, declared her as Bat-Cow. Where Titus served as the catalyst for Damian’s love for dogs, Bat-Cow was truly the moment that it shifted into love for any and every animal. Damian loves animals to the nth degree, and Bat-Cow is the symbol of that soft side of his personality. Not only did he save her, but he brought her into his family as a Bat, and cows are far more work and harder to take care of than dogs or cats. She shows that Damian’s willing to put in the work to give these animals a better home, and it’s beautiful.

1) Goliath

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The one and only pet that could ever stand in first place is Goliath the Dragon-Bat. His technical first appearance was in the “Divergence: Robin: Son of Batman” story in Convergence: New Teen Titans #2, which was a sneak peak for Goliath’s actual first story in Robin: Son of Batman #1. Damian first met Goliath when he was still under his mother’s care, having been sent to steal the sceptre of the kings in Bialya, which was guarded by Goliath’s kind. Damian slaughtered all of dragon bats, but upon seeing the small, weak youngling that chose to lick his nose, the boy broke down and allowed him to live, deciding to train him as his own. They would go on plenty of adventures together over the years, with Goliath being able to stand as a pet, friend, and partner to Damian as he fought for his redemption and beyond. Damian never wanted to be a killing machine, and Goliath is the first life that he ever spared. Goliath never forgot that mercy, and loves Damian as only a pet that grew up alongside him can. He wants nothing more than to see Damian happy and vice versa, and this amazing buddy has saved the day more than his fair share of times. When he’s not taking one of his father’s jets, Goliath is Damian’s premier way to travel the world, and that alone speaks to their closeness. Goliath is more than a normal pet, he is a core part of Damian’s heart and essential to his family, and is easily the most essential pet to his journey, because he has stood next to Damian all the way through as more than just a metaphor. He has physically saved his life, and will only continue to do so. Goliath is the definitive member of Damian’s many pets.

So there we have all of Damian Wayne’s many pets, ranked. Of course, this only includes ones in actual canon and ones that he’s picked up so far, which is definitely not going to be all of them. Damian loves animals, and that’s a great part of his character that is often overlooked by the people who think he’s just a little with no heart. Damian has a massive bleeding heart, and nothing shows that better than his many furry and feathered friends. Still, which of Damian’s pets do you consider to be the most important, or which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!