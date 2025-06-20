Every Robin Ranked By How Long They’d Last in The Hunger Games

When Batman enlisted his various Robin sidekicks over the years, he trained them to hold their own in battles against the strongest villains Gotham City had to offer. It all started when he adopted Dick Grayson after the young man’s parents died, and Robin was born. He took in a street criminal named Jason Todd, and a brilliant youngster named Tim Drake showed up next. Stephanie Brown arrived but didn’t last very long at all, and finally, Batman handed the mantle to his flesh-and-blood son, Damian Wayne. However, one wonders which of the Robins would be the last standing if forced into an event like The Hunger Games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each hero took on the Robin mantle for a time before most moved on to other identities. While only Damian still holds the title, the others remain connected to it as part of the Batman Family. If anyone asks him, Damian will claim to be the strongest and most resilient as the true holder of the mantle. However, everyone who worked as Batman’s sidekick would stand a chance of excelling in The Hunger Games if someone forced them into the arena; the only question is where they rank.

5) Stephanie Brown

Image Credit: DC

Stephanie Brown was only Robin for a short time. She was Robin for 71 days, although Tim Drake pointed out in Robins #1 (2022) that she only held the title for 48 days since Batman suspended her for three weeks. She started operating as Spoiler (a former villain’s identity) and even dated Tim for a while before becoming Robin. The problem was that she disobeyed orders, and Batman fired her after only a short time working with him.

Stephanie works as The Spoiler again (and even served as Batgirl for a time.) She is better now than she was when working as Robin, thanks to her previous training under Batman and Tim. However, she is still not the best fighter of the Robins. She is a moderate gymnast and brawler, but she wouldn’t last long if forced to fight the other four Robins in The Hunger Games.

4) Tim Drake

Image Credit: DC

Tim Drake might be the best Robin of them all. When looking at his brains and abilities, he matches up with or surpasses the other Robins. He is the smartest by a long shot and can outthink almost anyone in the Batman Family. In some instances, he might be a better detective than even Batman. When put in front of a computer, he can figure out anything and develop contingency plans that compare to Batman’s work. However, in The Hunger Games, there are no computers.

Tim and the other Robins would get dropped into the arena and fight for survival which puts Tim at a disadvantage. Tim is not as good of a fighter as Dick and is nowhere near as ruthless as Jason and Damian. He wouldn’t have his computers to work with and would have to rely on only his fighting skills. Honestly, he might not even last as long as Stephanie if the two are forced to make a fatal decision. However, when looking at his tenacity and ability to survive, Tim ranks just above Stephanie and below the other Robins and would be one of the first to fall.

3) Dick Grayson

Image Credit: DC

Dick Grayson was the first Robin, and as Nightwing he has become one of DC’s greatest heroes. Dick even served as Batman when the world believed Bruce Wayne had died, and he helped further train Damian Wayne as his Robin. While Batman is still the most skilled and talented fighter in the Batman Family, Dick is close to him thanks to his numerous years of training and is arguably the second-best fighter in the entire unit after Bruce.

However, one thing holds him down when competing in an event like The Hunger Games. This is not a contest to discover the best fighter. These games have simple rules: the last person remaining alive wins. Dick is, above all, a hero — even more so than Batman at times. He would not kill Damian, Tim, Jason, or Stephanie. Dick could try to find a way out of the event, and might make it close to the end against regular competitors. However, against the Robins, he wouldn’t outlast Jason or Damian in a fight to the finish.

2) Jason Todd

Image Credit: DC

If competing in The Hunger Games, the last two Robins standing would be Jason Todd and Damian Wayne. This is because they are the two most likely to kill when needed to move on. Yes, Katniss Everdeen was not a stone-cold killer, but she was willing to kill when needed and it is doubtful that Dick Grayson would and Tim Drake just isn’t up to the level of violence as the other Robins ahead of him.

Jason Todd is the Robin most likely to kill someone, and that serves him well in The Hunger Games. Give Jason a weapon, and he would ensure that he eliminates all his competition as the games roll on. He might be a little less inclined to kill Dick and Tim, but he has shown over the years that he pulls the trigger more than any other hero who has served as Robin.

1) Damian Wayne

Image Credit: DC

The one Robin who would almost assuredly win The Hunger Games is Damian Wayne. He is the youngest and smallest, and that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. There are two things that people have to do in The Hunger Games. One is to remain hidden from the competition, and the other is to strike out with no remorse when given the chance. Damian is small enough and skilled enough to remain out of sight, and he is lethal enough to strike out when the time is right.

While Batman has helped turn Damian from a killer in the design that Ra’s al Ghul initially planned into a hero, the youngest Robin still has that killer instinct in him. Damian also has the most persistent attitude of any of the Robins, and he won’t be anything less than the best when the games start. Damian might not want to kill the other Robins, but there is no doubt he would be the last standing if they competed in The Hunger Games.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments!