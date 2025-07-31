Batman Dons a Mad Max Inspired Costume to Fight All of His Robins

Get ready to watch Batman throwdown with his former sidekicks. There have been plenty of young men and women to wear Robin‘s iconic costume, and Batman fans certainly have their favorites. Whether it’s Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, or Damian Wayne, the pairing of Batman and Robin always strikes fear in the hearts of criminals. Each Robin has pondered if they will one day take Bruce Wayne’s place as the Caped Crusader, and we’ve seen that play out in various Elseworld stories. But what if Batman were pitted against the very heroes who once fought alongside him as sidekicks? Who would win? What would the matchups look like? Those questions and more will soon be answered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Knightfight is an upcoming tie-in series for DC K.O., an event series that features your favorite heroes fighting in a cosmic tournament. The winner will claim the Heart of Apokolips and channel enough Omega Energy to take on Darkseid. Knightfight is written by Joshua Williams with art by Dan Mora, and will see Batman traveling the multiverse to fight alternate future versions of his Robins, who have each graduated to become the Batman of their world after they lost their Bruce Wayne.

image credit: dc

image credit: dc

The Batmen who were former Robins are Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and Tim Drake, who can most likely be found on Dan Mora’s cover for Knightfight #1. It features Batman in a Mad Max-style costume ripped apart. A character design cover gives a closer look at this Batman costume. Batman’s cape is ripped in half, and his left arm is missing its sleeve. He does have a slick new weapon, which he’ll use in his showdown against these other Batmen from across the multiverse.

“Metal was a Batman story, Death Metal was a Wonder Woman story—and DC K.O. is a Superman story,” said Williamson. “I wanted to tell a story about Superman looking into his own heart of darkness,” said Scott Snyder. “It’s a very personal story wrapped in nine layers of candy exploding in your face.”

DC revealed the first 10 participants for DC K.O., and they include a surprising list of A-listers along with some underutilized heroes. The first 10 heroes are Captain Atom, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Swamp Thing, Cyborg, Red Hood, Zatanna, Guy Gardner, Supergirl, and Lobo. DC K.O. debuts in early 2026 and will feature 36 fighters in total.

“DC K.O. is a knock-down, drag-out fight between all your favorite DC super heroes in a cosmic tournament to save the universe from Darkseid,” Snyder said.

“Each level is a new challenge,” stated Williamson. “And the tournament will reveal unexpected heroes—some you won’t believe will go really far in the fights.”

Other tie-ins include the prologue, Justice League: The Omega Act #1 by writer Joshua Williamson and artist Yasmine Putri, on sale October 1st; Titans #28 by writer John Layman and artist Pete Woods; Superman #31 by writer Joshua Williamson and artist Dan Mora; Justice League Unlimited #12 by writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora; and The Flash #26 by writers Mark Waid and Christopher Cantwell and artist Vasco Georgiev.

Are you ready to see Batman battle his former Robins? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!