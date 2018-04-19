Exclusive: Nightmares To The Rescue In Dark Ark #6 Preview

The creatures of the night can’t make it to the new world on their own, and that means they have to help their enemy survive.

It all takes place in AfterShock’s Dark Ark series, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at issue #6. The new issue flashes back to the days where doubt still ran amok amongst Noah’s followers, building an Ark for a world without any rain. These days though their thoughts are on much different things, as they attempt to survive the flooded waters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the preview, help can come from the most surprising places, even the enemy. Unbeknownst to Noah, there is another Ark sailing the waters, looking for dry land. That Ark is populated with the dark and nightmarish creatures under Shrae’s command, and surprisingly they have a vested interest in helping Noah out.

Still, finding the problem with Noah’s Ark isn’t an easy task, but who better to scope things out than a crazed-looking Mosquito right? He might be creepy, but he is perfect for the task at hand.

Get a look at what he finds in our exclusive preview, which you can find in the gallery.

The official description is featured below.

DARK ARK #6 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / on sale 05.02.18

writer: Cullen Bunn

artist: Juan Doe

letterer: Ryane Hill

cover “A”: Juan Doe

cover “B”: Nat Jones

“Two arks sail the flooded world. On one, Noah tends the animals of the natural world. On the other, the sorcerer Shraestands watch over the monsters that haunt the night. But in order for Shrae’s charges to thrive in the World That Waits, Noah’s Ark must also survive. And when Noah’s vessel encounters trouble, Shrae’s monsters must work in secrecy to ensure that their would-be prey lives to find land.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7377]

From writer Cullen Bunn (X-Men Blue, Deadpool, Venom) and artist Juan Doe (AMERICAN MONSTER, WORLD READER) comes a sinister tale of biblical proportions that HAD to be told at AfterShock Comics.”

Dark Ark #6 hits comic stores on May 2.