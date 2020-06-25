Dark Horse Comics, Mike Mignola Respond to New Allegations Against Scott Allie

Just days after former Dark Horse Comics editor Brendan Wright was accused of sexual harassment by a former colleague, longtime Dark Horse editor Scott Allie is facing renewed criticism amid a new set of allegations that he acted inappropriately with former editor Shawna Gore during her time with the company. After Gore alleged that she was assaulted, harassed, and then professionally retaliated against when she rejected and tried to distance herself physically from Allie, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola released a statement via Twitter saying that he would no longer work with Allie. Dark Horse has followed up Mignola's tweet with one of their own, saying that they agreed with him, promising "more to come" and seemingly signaling the end of Scott Allie's career with Dark Horse.

Shortly after that, the publisher released a more in-depth statement, apologizing and addressing questions about the corporate culture at Dark Horse. They also promised fans not to work with Allie again.

"We believe Shawna Gore," the statement reads. "Effective immediately, Dark Horse Comics will not be working with Scott Allie now or in the future. We apologize to fans, creators and employees for all the damage and hurt Scott has caused. It is critical that employees feel safe, secure and supported in the workplace. They should feel safe in making these inexcusable actions known without fear of reprisal. Dark Horse Comics will dedicate itself to ensuring that this will not ever happen again within our company."

Gore provided a lengthy and detailed description of her allegations as a series of screenshots on Twitter, including a number of events to which she says other Dark Horse employees were present at the first incident, but as it took place in the back seat of a car, they did not see it, and she was afraid to come forward to them at the time. She characterized sexual harassment and assault as a regular, ongoing part of her work relationship with Allie over the course of many years. When she left publicity and was rehired as an editor, Gore says that Allie first wanted to work with her as a mentor, and later distanced himself from her and ultimately stopped giving her work after she repeatedly rejected romantic and sexual advances.

Allie started his work at Dark Horse as an editor in 1994. He was promoted to editor-in-chief in October 2012, and named executive senior editor in September 2015. A month after that, allegations arose that he had groped and bitten comics writer Joe Harris during an event at Comic Con International in San Diego that summer. The accusation matched similar allegations made against Allie by writer and editor Janelle Asselin in the past. Both Allie and Dark Horse issued statements saying that they took the allegations seriously, and Allie apologized for inappropriate behavior.

"Dark Horse as a company, and myself as an individual, take the kinds of inexcusable incidents reported by Ms. Asselin very seriously — doubly so when it involves one of our employees," said Dark Horse president Mike Richardson at the time. "In cases such as these, we have been proactive in our response, with a variety of professional services involved, all with the goal of changing behavior. Additionally, a number of internal responses are acted upon, including termination if such behavior continues. Under no circumstance is any individual 'harbored.' In this particular case, action was taken immediately, though we did not, and cannot, perform a public flogging, as some might wish."

Richardson added that it was his goal "to make sure that our company is never again mentioned with regard to this type of occurrence."

At the time, it was suggested that Allie's behavior was the result at drinking during the numerous bar parties and other social events held during the week of Comic Con. In the latest allegations, Gore was clear that she believed his actions were unrelated to alcohol. She said that while he had sought treatment for alcohol abuse, she was frustrated by colleagues who believed that meant he had changed, when she believes that he can't change until he addresses the things he did when not under the influence.

Allie eventually stepped down as executive editor at Dark Horse in September of 2017, but has continued to work with the publisher in a freelance capacity since. From July 2017 until April 2019, Allie wrote BPRD: The Devil You Know with Mignola.