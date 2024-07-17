DC All In: Joshua Williamson Teases the Future of Superman After Absolute Power

As the DC Universe moves past the Absolute Power crossover and a planned line-wide initiative with DC All In this fall, Joshua Williamson promises that Superman will be key to the future of the DC Universe in the near future, and that he’s doing his best to be a good steward of the character. Even with a lot of big changes coming for the heroes of DC, Williamson promised during the All In YouTube broadcast that he will continue on as the writer of Superman. Dan Mora, who recently left World’s Finest, is set to take on the main Superman title. In that book, Williamson says he plans on doing some of the biggest stories he’s ever written.

One big announcement is that there will be a new Superwoman introduced — one with a mysterious backstory that fans (and Superman) will have to work through. Williamson also says he has plans to bring Doomsday into the book, and that there’s some big action set pieces coming from that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Superman is going to be a really important part of the stories moving forward past All In,” Williamson said, adding, “We’re going to be doing some big, new stories in Superman. One of the things is, we’re going to be introducing a new Superwoman. That’ll be a big mystery, of who the new Superwoman is, and how she got her powers. But also, we’re going to have the return of Doomsday. One of my favorite comics of all time is Death of Superman, and getting to play with Doomsday and doing some really cool, big action sequences with Doomsday is really exciting. One of the biggest stories I’ve ever done at DC is going to be in the Superman title.”

DC’s All In #1 will kick off the event in September, and then every book at DC will be coming together in October. All-In, written by Scott Snyder and Williamson, will be a flipbook, with one side drawn by Daniel Sampere and the other drawn by Wes Craig. In it, half the story will be told from Superman’s perspective, and some from Darkseid’s. That story will lead into the Absolute Universe, and for the next couple of years, a driving force for DC will be the idea that the “main” DC Universe is one that’s built around Superman, while the Absolute Universe is built around Darkseid.

Superman is arguably more important to DC’s brand now than he has been in years. The character has a live-action TV series (Superman & Lois, set to air its final season in 2025), an animated series (My Adventures With Superman), and a feature film (James Gunn’s Superman) all coming out in the next 12 months. With all that going on, it’s no wonder they want to beef up his visibility in the comics.

Expect more news about all of this coming up at Comic Con International in San Diego next week.