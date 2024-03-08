DC and Bazooka Bubble Gum Team Up for New Digital Comic Series

Two iconic brands are teaming up for a one-of-a-kind crossover, and the first two comics from that crossover are debuting today. DC and Bazooka Bubble Gum are joining forces, as DC's roster of heroes will jump into the world of Bazooka Joe and His Gang in the Bazookaverse. The first of eight original digital comics launches today to coincide with International Women's Day, and the first duo up to bat is Wonder Woman and Jane. The entire digital series will be rolled out through Bazooka's Instagram, Facebook, and BazookaJoe.com, and more comics will launch throughout the year. You can check out a preview of the first comic featuring Wonder Woman and Jane in the image below.

Future comics will include characters like Batman, Superman, Aquaman, The Flash, and Green Lantern, all brought to life in the trademark Bazooka Joe style, and featuring the Bazookaverse's classic humor and fortunes. This is set to be Bazooka Joe and His Gang's biggest adventure yet, and fans won't want to miss it.

(Photo: Bazooka,DC)

"The BazookaverseTM celebrates the brand's deeply rooted legacy in the comic world while delivering an immersive experience for fans everywhere to enjoy," said Rebecca Silberfarb, Vice President of Marketing at Bazooka Companies, LLC. "Coming together to collaborate with DC to kick start this series was such a great fit given both brands' significant impact on pop culture. Today marks a huge milestone for Bazooka, and the adventure has only just begun!"

Fans can step into The Bazookaverse on social media as well, as Bazooka Gum will be hosting a variety of giveaways throughout the year. Some lucky fans will even win an opportunity of being drawn into a classic Bazooka Comic, and will receive a year's supply of Bazooka Bubble Gum to boot!

The worlds of DC and The Bazookaverse are colliding, and it seems fans are in for a treat throughout the year. You can check out the first comic in the image above, and we'll keep you posted when more team-ups are revealed.

In the meantime let us know which team-ups you want to see in the comments, and you can also talk all things comics with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!