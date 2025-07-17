A Forgotten Spider-Man Is About to Join the Spider-Verse War Against Venom (Exclusive)

A Spider-Man that Marvel fans have probably forgotten about is ready to join Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse. Thanks to Sony’s Spider-Verse animated movies, casual and longtime Spider-Man fans are very familiar with variant versions of the web-slinger. The same can now be said about the Venomverse. Venom has also become a big-screen franchise, and the comics have slowly introduced more and more Venoms from across the multiverse. It’s all culminating in Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse, an event series pitting all Spiders and symbiotes against each other in a winner-takes-all fight. The third issue brings in a Spider-Man fans haven’t seen in a while, but first, there’s a rescue mission.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #3 by writers Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom, and artist Jim Towe. It finds Spider-Prowler (Miles Morales from Earth-2501 in the clutches of the Venom Hive Mind. The Venom team is debating what to do with Spider-Prowler. If they eliminate him, then they’ll have the upper hand. But Miles can see through the facade. They’re just bullies who like having power over other people. Miles comes from a world where everyone he knows was wiped out by the Kree, so he can spot their type a mile away.

image credit: marvel comics

Miles keeps the Venoms distracted long enough for the Spider army to swing in to make the save. All the fights appear to be even, but the preview for Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #3 ends with a Venom on the side of the Spiders transforming its symbiote into teeth-gnarling snails.

The forgotten Spider-Man that’s set to debut in Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #3 is Takuya Yamashiro, Japan’s very own Spider-Man. Takuya is the star of Toei’s Japanese Spider-Man TV series, and Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse will see Takuya debut with a new costume. His costume was designed by artist Luciano Vecchio, and he shared some insight into its creation.

“In the story, a new costume for Takuya is introduced, and it helps setting him visually apart from Peter,” Vecchio told CBR. “I rewatched episodes and clips of the Japanese Spider-Man show to tap into that universe’s sensitivity and dramatic body language, and also referred to other early ‘80s shows in the Tokusatsu genre for aesthetic cues like the scarf and black lenses. I bounced ideas and references with writer Mat Groom before landing on this visual that can be shortened to Spider-Man meets Super Sentai.”

Takuya Yamashiro’s Spider-Man costume doesn’t stray too far from the classic Spider-Man theme. The boots and arm sleeves are splashed with white, along with the spider webs under his arms that allow Takuya to glide, and the scarf around his neck. The spider emblem on his chest also has a white background. The white is also reminiscent of the costume Peter Parker wears in Marvel’s Spider-Man video game for the PlayStation 4/5.

“THE WAR OF THE WEBS SPINS ON!” the description of Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #3 reads. “The spiders and symbiotes are stuck between a hard place and an immoveable object trying to save their multi-verses from being wiped from existence! Which will come out on top now that the Hive Mind and the Great Web of Life and Destiny have selected their fighters?”

Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #3 goes on sale Wednesday, July 23rd. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!