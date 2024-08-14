DC Announces New Black Canary Miniseries From Tom King and Ryan Sook

One of DC’s most formidable heroines is about to get her own solo book for the first time in nearly a decade. On Wednesday, the publisher officially announced Black Canary: Best of the Best, a new six-issue miniseries from writer Tom King (Mister Miracle, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and artist Ryan Sook (X-Factor, Challengers of the Unknown). As the title suggests, Black Canary: Best of the Best will revolve around a new challenge for Dinah Lance / Black Canary, as she battles her frequent adversary Lady Shiva in a challenging tribunal. King teased the book in a social media post on Tuesday, hinting that it will be a “deep dive” into the character “in the tradition of” Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The series is being described as not part of the upcoming DC All In continuity, in which Black Canary already appears in the Birds of Prey and Green Arrow ongoing titles. The first issue of Black Canary: Best of the Best will launch on Wednesday, November 27th.

While Black Canary has been a part of DC since the 1940s, this is only her fifth ever solo title, with previous volumes launching in 1991, 1992, 2007, and 2014. A pitch for a miniseries titled Black Canary: When Canaries Cry was part of the 2022 DC Round Robin competition but did not win, and its creative team was never revealed.

“I’ve been wanting to tell this story for a few years, and I’m really excited for fans to see what Ryan and I have planned for Dinah,” King said in a statement. “He’s got the perfect art style for this series, and fans will feel every punch and kick thrown from the first issue to the finale.”

What Is Black Canary: Best of the Best About?

In Black Canary: Best of the Best, Black Canary faces her toughest opponent yet, Lady Shiva, in a battle to determine who is the single greatest hand-to-hand fighter in the DC Universe. To make it to the final round, Black Canary will need all her fighting skill and ability, plus additional training from some of DC’s most accomplished fighters, including Batman, Wildcat, and even her mother, the original Black Canary!

Black Canary: Best of the Best #1 features a main cover by series artist Ryan Sook, plus variant covers from David Nakayama, Chrissie Zullo, and Dan Hipp, and a wraparound cover by Otto Schmidt spotlighting various versions of Black Canary from across the DC Universe.

