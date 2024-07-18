DC Reveals New Details About All In and Absolute Titles

Following the events of this summer’s Absolute Power event, the DC Universe is headed into a new territory, with the help of DC All In. Initially announced by writers Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson on Wednesday, the new initiative will offer both an exciting, reimagined “Absolute” universe of DC’s characters, as well as an ongoing line of core titles, featuring bold new directions and jumping-on points for many characters and teams. The Absolute titles will initially encompass Absolute Batman from Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman from Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval, and Absolute Wonder Woman from Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman.

“The creation of the Absolute Universe is how I always imagined coming back to DC, and DC All In will be a great jumping-on point for new readers as well as lapsed fans to discover new stories to love and the chance to explore the new directions in store for DC’s core series lineup,” Snyder said in a statement.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that DC All-In will offer new creative teams for a number of beloved titles, with Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín joining Detective Comics, Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora on Superman, Chris Condon and Montos on Green Arrow, and Mark Waid and Clayton Henry on Action Comics with Mariko Tamaki and Skylar Patridge on Supergirl backups.

Absolute Batman #1

Absolute Batman #1, written by Snyder featuring art by Nick Dragotta, follows a version of the Dark Knight that doesn’t have the money, mansion, or butler of his core-line counterpart. Readers will quickly find out what makes this the “Absolute” version of Batman when the debut issue arrives at participating comic book shops and digital retailers Wednesday, October 9.

Absolute Superman #1

Writer Jason Aaron and artist Rafa Sandoval join forces to present a new Man of Steel with the launch of Absolute Superman #1. This Superman has no family, no Fortress of Solitude, and no home. Will he still stand for truth, justice, and a better tomorrow in this new universe? Readers can find out when Absolute Superman #1 hits participating comic book shops November 6.

Absolute Wonder Woman #1

For Diana, there is no island paradise, no sisterhood to shape her, nor a mission of peace—so what is the purpose of an Amazon warrior in this new universe? Eisner Award-winning writer Kelly Thompson and breakout artist Hayden Sherman reinvent her from the ground up in Absolute Wonder Woman #1, on sale October 23.

DC All-In Special #1

As Absolute Power ends (issue #4 on sale October 2), DC’s All In initiative begins with a single-issue mega-event, presented as a startling, symmetrical flipbook!

Following the events of Absolute Power, the heroes of the core DC Universe have fought against the deep divisions in the world around them to usher in a new era of unity. And it’s just in time, too—because Darkseid has returned! Superman gathers every DC Super Hero on Earth to hold the line against a vastly different version of the Lord of Apokolips as they raise our cosmic defenses and prepare for war. And when the first blows land, the shock waves will ripple across DC’s core series, shaking the nature of their realities to their very foundation!

But a greater threat looms on the horizon in the Absolute Universe. Here, DC’s biggest icons come of age with fewer advantages while facing greater opposition than ever before and retaining the immutable heroism that continues to inspire and entertain fans. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny?

Co-written by Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman) and Joshua Williamson (Superman), the flipbook DC All In Special #1 features art by Wonder Woman artist Daniel Sampere when read in one direction and Deadly Class co-creator and series artist Wes Craig when read in the other direction. The 64-page one-shot features a main cover by Sampere, with variant covers by Rafa Sandoval, Wes Craig, and John Giang.

Action Comics #1070

Another one of DC’s foundational titles goes weekly beginning in October! “Death of the Phantom Zone” spins directly out of Absolute Power and Batman/Superman: World’s Finest, as writer Mark Waid and artist Clayton Henry plunge Superman into the Phantom Zone to prevent an otherworldly horror from laying waste to Metropolis. And in the second story, “Supergirl: Universe End,” Eisner Award winner and Zatanna: Bring Down the House writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Skylar Patridge take Supergirl to the farthest reaches of space in pursuit of a mysterious threat only she can handle.

Batman #153

Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jiménez, and Carmine Di Giandomenico are back with a vengeance with a new story arc, “The Dying City,” featuring an unexpected turn from the Riddler, a mysterious new Super Hero named Commander Star, and the shocking murder of one of Gotham City’s greatest citizens as Batman ships twice monthly in October on October 2nd and 16th.

Batman and Robin #14

Birds of Prey #14

Catwoman #69

Detective Comics #1090

Following “Gotham Nocturne,” another of DC’s most historic titles gets a new creative team in the form of superstars Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín, and a new story arc, “Mercy of the Father.” Years after the tragic murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne, a ghost from Gotham City’s past has been lying in wait to strike at Batman ever since that fateful night in Crime Alley. This story will result in major changes for the Dark Knight, and things may never be the same again.

Green Arrow #350

This oversize anniversary issue features legacy numbering as writer Joshua Williamson closes out his acclaimed run on DC’s Emerald Archer. Oliver Queen faces the aftermath of his actions in Absolute Power, having done the unthinkable to protect his loved ones, and the ramifications of his involvement may have gone too far for his family and friends to forgive. This can’t-miss issue also debuts the opening chapter of Green Arrow’s next adventure, from the new creative team of writer Chris Condon (The Enfield Gang Massacre, That Texas Blood) and artist Montos (Green Lantern: War Journal).

Green Lantern #16

Green Lantern Civil Corps Special #1

Harley Quinn #44

Nightwing #119

Poison Ivy #26

Power Girl #14

Shazam! #16

Superman #19

Superstar artist Dan Mora joins Joshua Williamson in a new story arc spinning out of Absolute Power. One of Superman’s most lethal enemies returns as the Man of Steel and Superwoman (Lois Lane) deal with the return of the rampaging Doomsday, but how long will Lois’s newfound powers last? And as if Doomsday isn’t trouble enough, another one of Superman’s greatest enemies lurks in the shadows: the Time Trapper.

The Flash #14

Titans #16

Wonder Woman #14

Courtesy of Tom King and Daniel Sampere, the tide is turning in Wonder Woman’s battle against the Sovereign as Steve Trevor takes matters into his own hands, with deadly consequences. But Steve’s end could be the beginning of Diana’s greatest adventure yet—motherhood!